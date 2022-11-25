Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Shopping for an air fryer — the small kitchen appliances that claim to re-create the crispy, crunchy taste of fried foods, without the oil and fats used in traditional deep fat frying — can be a confusing endeavor when you consider all the options out there.

So to make things easier for you this Black Friday, we scoured the web to find the best deals on units our editors have tested, love, and are seriously discounted.

• Related: All the best Black Friday deals we found on kitchen appliances