Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

We at CNN Underscored look at products and discounts every day, but with Black Friday in full swing and hundreds of brands slashing prices, there were some sales that even our shopping-obsessed staff couldn’t pass up. From winter coats to new duvets to products for our pets, here are all the buys our team of shopping experts just couldn’t resist snagging for themselves.

Eddie Bauer Frostine Down Parka Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor Eddie Bauer It's been a several years since I've invested in a new parka, and mine is looking a little worse for wear. That's why I opted to snag this cozy looking one from Eddie Bauer at half off. I have high hopes that it will keep me warm on New York City's streets this winter. $299 $150 at Eddie Bauer

Omsom The 'IYKYK' Shaker Set Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor Omsom I love everything Omsom does, so I’m excited to try these salt and pepper shakers that include MSG to add some extra zing to my home-cooked meals. $85 $68 at Omsom

Baggu Puffy Slipper Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor Baggu I have more than my share of Baggu bags, but now the brand is cranking out cute puffy slippers. I couldn't resist! The site describes them as light, so I'm planning to pack them when I travel home for the holidays next month. $48 $38 at Baggu

Suds & Co Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Bundle Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator Zero Waste Store I’ve already decided that my New Year’s resolution is to look for ways to make my life more sustainable, but why wait until January to start? To cut down on all the plastic bottles in my shower, I grabbed these Suds & Co shampoo and conditioner bars which come in a bunch of different scents. I’m generally not too selective about my hair care; as long as my hair isn’t stripped I’m happy. Still, I’m curious to see how these bars stack up against products I’ve tried. I grabbed this bundle for 25%, but you can snag anything on the Zero Waste Store site for 15% off with code BF15. $30 $23 at Zero Waste Store

Anker 351 Power Strip Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer Amazon After getting tired of constantly unplugging and replugging stuff on the paltry power strip in my home office (such is the life of a tech reviewer), I finally decided to upgrade to this popular Anker model. Its 12 power outlets is more than enough for my myriad of laptops, accessories and monitors, but what really won me over are the additional three USB ports for easily charging up my phone and earbuds. $36 $26 at Amazon

Baggu x Jessica Williams Standard Baggu Set Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor Baggu I already have (way, way) too much Baggu, but my mom doesn’t — so this set of reusable grocery bags will be part of her Christmas present. They’re the result of a collaboration between Baggu and LA-based painter Jessica Williams, and the perfect gift for sustainably minded people who tend to forget their reusable grocery bags at home. $42 $34 at Baggu

Frisco Cat Tree Condo Bought by: Lindsey Smith, associate newsletter editor Chewy My cat has been in desperate need of a new cat tree, and I always strive to spoil her. Thankfully, Chewy was having a great sale, and I picked her up this top-rated cat condo that I know she’ll absolutely love. $63 at Chewy

Cold Picnic Night of the Squid Rug Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Cold Picnic I’ve been lusting over Cold Picnic rugs for years, and after seeing the damage my cat has done to the current rug under my desk, I knew I had to upgrade. The fact that they’re now 20% off made it all the more irresistible. Don’t sleep on the brand's bath mats either. $210 $168 at Cold Picnic

The New Savant Holiday Gift Set Bought by: Lindsey Smith, associate newsletter editor The New Savant It’s no secret that I’m absolutely obsessed with The New Savant candles. The Brooklyn-based company is celebrating Black Friday with multiple sales over the next few days. Today, the brand is offering a buy three get one free promo so I scooped up a trio set and one free candle that I can’t wait to burn all winter long. $114 at The New Savant

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby Nordstrom I have this habit of absolutely destroying any shoes I own. So much so that I believe that Doc Martens are really the only ones that can stand up to my I-will-walk-literally-anywhere attitude. The ones I’ve had these past few years are on their last legs, so for Black Friday I’m splurging on another pair, and this time they’re platforms! $160 From $120 at Nordstrom

You Swim One-Piece Bought by: Caroline Curran, associate deals editor Youswim I’ve been eyeing this one-piece from You Swim for a while now. The brand claims that its swimwear offers seven sizes in one, and while I can’t confirm that, I’m hoping this suit can manifest a warm-weather vacation sometime this winter. $105 $139 at youswim

Parachute Checkered Gauze Duvet Cover Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Parachute In an effort to ensure that I have the cutest bed in all of Brooklyn, I finally splurged on this duvet cover set from Parachute. I know checks are pretty trendy right now, but I feel like this is subtle enough to not look dated in five years. Plus I’m sure it’s exceptionally comfy, which is what really matters here, right? $289 $231 at Parachute

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Bought by: Mike Andronico, senior tech writer Amazon My 8-year-old nephew is just as obsessed with Nintendo as I am, so being able to gift him one of my favorite Mario games — especially at a discount — was a no brainer. Super Mario 3D World is super accessible and fun for young and veteran players alike, and most importantly, features online play so that we can team up against Bowser whenever we want. $60 $42 at Amazon

Topshop Faux Leather Slim Blazer Bought by: Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Asos My wardrobe has been missing a blazer, and I’ve been keeping an eye out for a great deal, so I jumped on this chocolate-colored one from Asos. With the YOURS20 code it was an additional 20% off the sale price. I’m already brainstorming how I’m going to style it! $93 $74 at Asos

Drinkwell 360 Stainless Steel Cat & Dog Water Fountain Bought by: Lindsey Smith, associate newsletter editor Chewy My cat loves to drink running water, but I hate when she jumps on the bathroom counter and begs for me to turn the sink on. I’ve been eyeing this Drinkwell water fountain for months and it’s finally discounted enough to make it worth the investment. $95 $75 at Chewy

Crap Eyewear The Heavy Tropix Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor Crap Eyewear I've had my eye (no pun intended) on a pair of sunnies from Crap Eyewear for quite some time. During the brand's sale I picked up this rectangular style in a sand hue. Just because it's winter doesn't mean I don't need cool shades! $109 $76 at Crape Eyewear