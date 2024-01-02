If there’s anything to be said for living in 2024, it’s that robovacs are fully a thing — and they even have the added benefit of mopping up after us now, too. They’re still at the pricey end of the appliance spectrum, but thankfully, our favorite hybrid machine, the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum, is over half off at Amazon right now. You too can start 2024 off on a more hands-free note with this set-it-and-forget-it vacuum, ringing up in your cart at an all-time low price of $183. Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum 54% off This best-tested 2-in-1 wet mop and dry robot vacuum is over half off. The hybrid machine can tackle everything from everyday dust to stubborn pet messes and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for convenience anytime. Read Our Review $400 $183 at Amazon In testing, we found the Bissell SpinWave to be one of the best performers from the group of hybrid vacuum-moppers. The pet version — available for just $165, a whopping 59% off — specializes in getting hair, dirt and other grit off wood, tile, linoleum and other hard floors. If you have rugs or carpeted rooms, the robo-vac-mop also knows to avoid fabric when it’s in mop mode. The SpinWave’s two-tank cleaning system keeps the cleaning solution fresh, and it’s super easy to change out the mop pads and throw them in the wash. Plus, the vacuum is designed to avoid stairs and can automatically dock itself if it needs to charge its battery a little bit. Plus, you barely have to lift a finger — everything can be controlled via the smart app, so you can schedule cleaning for when you’re not at home (or avoid a clean when you have an important call). Shop it while the deal is still on over at Amazon.