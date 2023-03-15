sleep week wayfair sale cnnu lead.jpg
This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a weeklong focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

It’s Sleep Week everywhere this week, and Wayfair is getting in on the action with big discounts on everything sleep-related, from mattresses and furniture to sheet sets and pillows. Right now, you can save up to 60% on the home retailer’s website, whether you’re outfitting a new place or upgrading what you have already.

Shop the best of what we’ve found in Wayfair’s Sleep Sale below — and be sure to peruse our list of more Sleep Week deals before they’re over.

Three Posts Copake Bed

For a vintage (or eclectic) touch, this $100-off metal bed lends soft curves to your bedscape.

AllModern Capra Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

With statement texture and the addition of pretty gold legs and handles, this clean-lined nightstand adds interest to a minimalist bed.

Sealy Cool + Clean Hybrid Mattress

A ton of Sealy mattresses are on sale right now, including this 12-inch queen from Sealy. It’s compatible with adjustable bed bases and offers a medium fitness, low motion transfer and temperature regulation for the hot sleepers out there.

Tommy Bahama Home Percale Quilt Set

This white-on-white quilt adds texture to your bed while keeping things simple and light in small rooms.

Mistana Marilla Cotton Clip Pom Pom Jacquard Gauze Comforter Set

Add a little texture to your monochromatic bed with this ornamented five-piece comforter set. You’ll receive a comforter, two matching pillow shams and a square pillow to top it all off.

Little Seeds Monarch Hill Ivy Crib

Sleep Week isn’t just for the grown-ups: Snag this on-sale, adorable crib for 63% off while the sale’s still on.

Wayfair Sleep All-Season Down Alternative Comforter

Swap out a comforter (hard to wash!) for a down-alternative insert for a duvet cover. It’s way easier to keep bedding fresh if you like it light on blankets and sheets, and this top-rated comforter is currently almost 60% off.

Harriet Bee Schlemmer Twin Loft Bed

Create some extra space in the bedroom with this lofted twin bed, which creates space underneath for a little play area or reading nook.

Rosdorf Park Dioselin Buttons Velvet Throw Pillows

Add a little detail to your bed (and sofa!) with this two-pack of pleated, circular velvet pillows in a spring-y lemon shade.

Darby Home Company Amherst 1200 Thread Count Sateen Sheet Set

Made from 100% Egyptian cotton, these luxe-feeling sheets are the respite you need at the end of the day. They’re made to fit oversized mattresses up to 18 inches thick.

