Are you looking to clean up on Amazon Prime Day 2023 — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams, thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day vacuum deals for you to buy right now. Robot vacuum Prime Day deals Wet/dry vacuum Prime Day deals Cordless vacuum Prime Day deals Handheld vacuum Prime Day deals Upright vacuum Prime Day deals Corded stick vacuum Prime Day deals