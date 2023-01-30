The big game is upon us, and whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan or just want to see Rihanna tear it up on the big screen, having the right entertainment setup is key. Fortunately, tons of top TVs, soundbars and projectors are on sale right now, and we’ve sifted through the savings to find the deals that are actually worth getting before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment room with an immersive 4K display, need a projector for catching the game on the road or just want a soundbar to add some extra oomph to every touchdown, here are our picks for saving some cash — which you can put towards those ever-important tailgate essentials.
TVs
If you just need something cheap for catching the game in a pinch (or are having lots of guests and want to extend the action to a second room), this popular and well-liked Vizio model will do the trick for just under $100. You'll get a dependable 720p screen and all of the built-in streaming apps necessary for catching the big game live.
The TCL 6-Series is our overall best TV pick, offering excellent picture quality and built-in Roku software that makes it easy to stream your favorite content — sports included — right out of the box. It's currently $100 off in both 55-inch and 65-inch variations.
The LG C2 is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its amazing picture quality and useful smart interface, and you can currently get a range of models starting at 42 inches for some of their lowest prices yet.
We love Samsung's The Frame for its ability to double as a gorgeous digital art display when you're not watching TV on it. If you want a TV that can blend into your living room once the big game is over, this is a great pick — especially since the 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models are all deeply discounted right now.
We found the Samsung QN90B to be a great, extra-bright smart TV that's especially ideal for rooms that get flooded with sunlight. If you don't want those early hours of the game to get drowned out by glare, you can get this excellent all-around set at a great discount in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches.
Soundbars
If your built-in TV speakers just aren't cutting it for football — and let's be real, most don't — Bose's entry-level soundbar will provide a nice boost for a low price. It offers a simple one-cable setup, Bluetooth support for rocking out to your favorite tunes before and after the game and a handy dialogue mode for stats nerds who want to hear the commentary as clearly as possible. And if you find yourself needing more low-end, you can upgrade it with Bose's Bass Module 500 down the line.
The beloved Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has all the smarts you need for the ultimate pigskin party, including Dolby Atmos support, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for hands-free control and the ability to connect to other Bose smart speakers to fill your entire home with the sounds of the big game. It's currently $200 off, which is the lowest price we've seen yet on this popular pick.
Projectors
We found the Nebula Solar to offer good picture quality within a wireless, travel-friendly design for a great price, which you can enjoy for $80 off after applying the coupon at checkout. If you plan on catching the game while on the go — or just want to extend the action to another room — this is a great pick.
We're big fans of XGIMI's higher end Horizon Pro 4K projector, and this more attainable model gets you rich 1080p video playback and detailed Harman-Kardon audio for a lowest-ever $899. And if you do want to splurge for the 4K model, you can currently get it for a whopping $840 off after applying a coupon at checkout.