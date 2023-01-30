The big game is upon us, and whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan or just want to see Rihanna tear it up on the big screen, having the right entertainment setup is key. Fortunately, tons of top TVs, soundbars and projectors are on sale right now, and we’ve sifted through the savings to find the deals that are actually worth getting before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment room with an immersive 4K display, need a projector for catching the game on the road or just want a soundbar to add some extra oomph to every touchdown, here are our picks for saving some cash — which you can put towards those ever-important tailgate essentials.

TVs

Soundbars

Bose TV Speaker Bose If your built-in TV speakers just aren't cutting it for football — and let's be real, most don't — Bose's entry-level soundbar will provide a nice boost for a low price. It offers a simple one-cable setup, Bluetooth support for rocking out to your favorite tunes before and after the game and a handy dialogue mode for stats nerds who want to hear the commentary as clearly as possible. And if you find yourself needing more low-end, you can upgrade it with Bose's Bass Module 500 down the line. $279 $199 at Bose Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Bose The beloved Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has all the smarts you need for the ultimate pigskin party, including Dolby Atmos support, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for hands-free control and the ability to connect to other Bose smart speakers to fill your entire home with the sounds of the big game. It's currently $200 off, which is the lowest price we've seen yet on this popular pick.

$899 $699 at Bose

Projectors