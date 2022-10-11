Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
The holiday travel season is almost here. And if you need to pick up new luggage and travel accessories, we’re here to help you get the best deal possible. During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we’re showcasing all of the best travel deals that you absolutely can’t miss.
We’ll be updating deal guide throughout the day, so be sure to check back to ensure you’re not missing any of our travel must-haves at a fraction of their normal prices.
Luggage and bag deals
This is a terrific deal (the lowest price we've seen since July) on a two-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. Included in this set, you'll get one hard-shell carry-on bag and a 24-inch suitcase. Best of all, these bags come with a 10-year warranty, so it's a sound investment, especially at this Prime Early Access Sale price.
This suitcase took the title as the best budget checked suitcase in our testing, and now you can get it for even less than the standard price, thanks to this Prime Early Access Sale deal.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this travel backpack from Hydro Flask. It's perfect for taking on a beach vacation and keeping your drinks cold all day long.
While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this luggage set, it's the lowest that it's been in the past six months. At $416 for three pieces of luggage — one carry-on and two checked bags — from a well-known manufacturer, that's a good deal.
Travel accessory deals
A passport holder is a must-have for travelers — especially ones that have a dedicated slot for your vaccine card. At just more than $3, this is a terrific deal for a dual-purpose travel essential.
If you're traveling with a large group, an outlet splitter is a great tool to ensure everyone gets the power they need. This one offers seven charging options in one — and for less than $10, this is one of the best prices we've seen.