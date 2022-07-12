Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
For many, this summer marks the return of travel. And, if you’ve taken your luggage out of the back of your closet for the first time in years and realized it’s not quite up to snuff, it’s the perfect time to reevaluate your travel wardrobe before you hit the road — or the skies.
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there are several deals — from travel accessories to luggage and bags — that travelers shouldn’t pass up. Take these deals and run to refresh your travel wardrobe.
Travel Accessory Deals
This is our favorite splurge neck pillow. And, at this Prime Day price, it doesn't have to be a splurge. Fly in comfort with this must-have accessory for 360-degree head support.
Packing cubes are a must-have for any traveler. This six-piece set from Veken has space for all your belongings and comes in 11 color options.
Ensure you never pay for overweight baggage again with this handy digital luggage scale. Slip it in your suitcase and take it on all your travels.
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for our pick as the best overall sleep mask. At less than $10, this is a can't-miss deal to sleep better while you're traveling.
Keep your liquids organized with these TSA-approved containers. Best of all, the bottles are leak-proof to prevent spillage during your adventures.
This summer, traveling with an AirTag in your checked luggage is essential. Ensure it stays safe in your bag with this California Poppy key ring.
Traveling to Europe this summer? Arrive prepared with the right tools to keep your electronics charged, like this five-port travel plug adapter.
We love this passport holder for its versatility. It's got space to hold credit cards, SIM cards, IDs or licenses, plane tickets, cash and, of course, your passport. Best of all, it's available in 30 colors.
This handy tool is compatible with most phones and allows you to mount your device to the seatback tray in front of you. Watch your favorite films hands-free with this device — all for less than $10 on Prime Day.
If you're planning on camping this summer, consider this terrific-value 24-piece tableware set. Avoid single-use plastics and paper plates with this reusable — and beautiful — set.
At more than 50% off, this large makeup storage bag is a cute and practical option for keeping your beauty products organized on the go. Plus, it zippers to keep everything secured.
Any trip to the beach, pool, lake or really any body of water calls for a pouch to protect your phone. This two-pack allows you to continue using your phone while still protecting it from the elements.
Airline crew recommend taking a dedicated cash envelope with you while traveling. This leather option is durable — and at less than $10, it's a no-brainer.
Luggage and Bag Deals
Get Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in laptop backpacks for less than $25 this Prime Day. With a whopping 4.8 rating and more than 65,000 reviews, this backpack has it all — including a laptop sleeve, USB charger, luggage strap, a hidden anti-theft pocket and much more.
This is a terrific deal on a two-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. Included in this set, you'll get one hard-shell carry-on bag and a 24-inch checked suitcase. Best of all, these bags come with a 10-year warranty, so it's a sound investment — especially at this Prime Day price.
We love this bag simply because of the options available. There are five sizes — from 40 liters to 120 liters — and 15 different colors available to match every style.
You don't have to break the bank to travel in style. This two-piece luggage set from Kenneth Cole is both durable and fashionable. And at less than $165 for Prime Day, this is a great option for refreshing your luggage.
At less than $30, this anti-theft backpack is a steal. It's got plenty of compartments, but the highlight is a fixed password lock for added security.
This chic weekender bag is perfect for short getaways. It's got a dedicated shoe compartment and plenty of interior pockets to keep your belongings organized. We love the five different colors and patterns available.
At more than 50% off, this is a great Prime Day deal on a quality piece of hard-shell luggage. This durable piece of luggage comes in four colors.
Get this two-piece luggage set for less than $50. Available in 10 different color options, this set ticks all the boxes so you can head off on your next trip knowing that you can bring everything on your packing list.
Get this beautiful three-piece luggage set for just over $150 this Prime Day. Each of the hard-shell bags comes with a TSA-approved lock and the durable shell ensures your goods arrive protected.
