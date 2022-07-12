CNN

For many, this summer marks the return of travel. And, if you’ve taken your luggage out of the back of your closet for the first time in years and realized it’s not quite up to snuff, it’s the perfect time to reevaluate your travel wardrobe before you hit the road — or the skies.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there are several deals — from travel accessories to luggage and bags — that travelers shouldn’t pass up. Take these deals and run to refresh your travel wardrobe.

Travel Accessory Deals

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow
This is our favorite splurge neck pillow. And, at this Prime Day price, it doesn't have to be a splurge. Fly in comfort with this must-have accessory for 360-degree head support.

$60 $47.99 at Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are a must-have for any traveler. This six-piece set from Veken has space for all your belongings and comes in 11 color options.

$25.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Freetoo Portable Digital Luggage Scale
Freetoo Portable Digital Luggage Scale
Ensure you never pay for overweight baggage again with this handy digital luggage scale. Slip it in your suitcase and take it on all your travels.

$15.99 $11.47 at Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for our pick as the best overall sleep mask. At less than $10, this is a can't-miss deal to sleep better while you're traveling.

$19.99 $7.19 at Amazon
Gemice TSA-Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Gemice TSA-Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Keep your liquids organized with these TSA-approved containers. Best of all, the bottles are leak-proof to prevent spillage during your adventures.

$11.99 $9.59 at Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
This summer, traveling with an AirTag in your checked luggage is essential. Ensure it stays safe in your bag with this California Poppy key ring.

$35 $19 at Amazon
Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter
Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter
Traveling to Europe this summer? Arrive prepared with the right tools to keep your electronics charged, like this five-port travel plug adapter.

$14.99 $11.89 at Amazon
Melsbrinna Passport Holder
Melsbrinna Passport Holder
We love this passport holder for its versatility. It's got space to hold credit cards, SIM cards, IDs or licenses, plane tickets, cash and, of course, your passport. Best of all, it's available in 30 colors.

$12.99 $10.39 at Amazon
MiiKare Airplane Phone Holder
MiiKare Airplane Phone Holder
This handy tool is compatible with most phones and allows you to mount your device to the seatback tray in front of you. Watch your favorite films hands-free with this device — all for less than $10 on Prime Day.

$14.99 $9.76 at Amazon
Stansport 24-Piece Enamel Tableware Set
Stansport 24-Piece Enamel Tableware Set
If you're planning on camping this summer, consider this terrific-value 24-piece tableware set. Avoid single-use plastics and paper plates with this reusable — and beautiful — set.

$58.99 $24.60 at Amazon
Relavel Marble Makeup Bag
Relavel Marble Makeup Bag
At more than 50% off, this large makeup storage bag is a cute and practical option for keeping your beauty products organized on the go. Plus, it zippers to keep everything secured.

$29.98 $12.72 at Amazon
ProCase Universal Waterproof Case Phone Dry Bag Pouch, 2-Pack
ProCase Universal Waterproof Case Phone Dry Bag Pouch, 2-Pack
Any trip to the beach, pool, lake or really any body of water calls for a pouch to protect your phone. This two-pack allows you to continue using your phone while still protecting it from the elements.

$13.99 $10.99 at Amazon
Carrotez Cash Envelopes
Carrotez Cash Envelopes
Airline crew recommend taking a dedicated cash envelope with you while traveling. This leather option is durable — and at less than $10, it's a no-brainer.

$13.99 $9.79 at Amazon

Luggage and Bag Deals

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Get Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in laptop backpacks for less than $25 this Prime Day. With a whopping 4.8 rating and more than 65,000 reviews, this backpack has it all — including a laptop sleeve, USB charger, luggage strap, a hidden anti-theft pocket and much more.

$41.99 $24.59 at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set
This is a terrific deal on a two-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. Included in this set, you'll get one hard-shell carry-on bag and a 24-inch checked suitcase. Best of all, these bags come with a 10-year warranty, so it's a sound investment — especially at this Prime Day price.

$379.99 $167.20 at Amazon
Bago 100-Liter Travel Duffel Bag
Bago 100-Liter Travel Duffel Bag
We love this bag simply because of the options available. There are five sizes — from 40 liters to 120 liters — and 15 different colors available to match every style.

$40.99 $32.79 at Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Madison Square Hardside Chevron Expandable Luggage
Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Madison Square Hardside Chevron Expandable Luggage
You don't have to break the bank to travel in style. This two-piece luggage set from Kenneth Cole is both durable and fashionable. And at less than $165 for Prime Day, this is a great option for refreshing your luggage.

$249.99 $164.99 at Amazon
Tzowla Travel Laptop Anti-Theft Backpack
Tzowla Travel Laptop Anti-Theft Backpack
At less than $30, this anti-theft backpack is a steal. It's got plenty of compartments, but the highlight is a fixed password lock for added security.

$31.95 $25.24 at Amazon
Oflamn Weekender Bag
Oflamn Weekender Bag
This chic weekender bag is perfect for short getaways. It's got a dedicated shoe compartment and plenty of interior pockets to keep your belongings organized. We love the five different colors and patterns available.

$59.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Traveler's Choice Maxporter II 30-Inch Hardside Spinner Trunk Luggage
Traveler's Choice Maxporter II 30-Inch Hardside Spinner Trunk Luggage
At more than 50% off, this is a great Prime Day deal on a quality piece of hard-shell luggage. This durable piece of luggage comes in four colors.

$300 $133.71 at Amazon
U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set
U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set
Get this two-piece luggage set for less than $50. Available in 10 different color options, this set ticks all the boxes so you can head off on your next trip knowing that you can bring everything on your packing list.

$69.99 $44.90 at Amazon
Showkoo 3-Piece Hard-Shell Expandable Luggage Set
Showkoo 3-Piece Hard-Shell Expandable Luggage Set
Get this beautiful three-piece luggage set for just over $150 this Prime Day. Each of the hard-shell bags comes with a TSA-approved lock and the durable shell ensures your goods arrive protected.

$189.99 $151.99 at Amazon

