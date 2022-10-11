Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Turkey Day is on the way, and what better way to save money on some Thanksgiving essentials than by shopping for them during the Prime Early Access Sale? Whether you’re having guests over to celebrate this year or planning a more intimate gathering, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on decor, kitchen appliances, groceries and more to snag during October Prime Day. By the way, now’s also a great time to start preparing for December holidays — pick up discounted holiday gifts during the sale as well.

Dining room decor deals

Food deals