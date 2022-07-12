Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

All year long, we research and test products so we can help you buy the things you need and get the most for your money. When Amazon Prime Day rolls around, the staff here at CNN Underscored keeps a careful eye out for price cuts on the very best things we’ve tested, making sure you get great deals you can feel good about long after the sale banners have come down.

And for a guide to all the best Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered too, with dozens of new deals posting all through the day.

Best TV deals

Sony A90J The best luxury TV Sony A90J OLED TV Amazon The Sony A90J has the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and color. It's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've tested, supports all the standards videophiles demands, and is a couple of hundred dollars cheaper for Prime Day. Read the review $2198 $1998 at Amazon

Best coffee deals

Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Best single-serve coffee maker overall Breville The Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, which uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. A snap to use, it contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use. Read the review $183.95 $119 at Amazon

Best sleep deals

Best e-reader deals

Kindle Oasis Best e-reader overall Amazon For Prime Day, save $90 on the Kindle Oasis, the best e-reader we've tested. With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, it’s easy to see why. Read the review $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Best budget e-reader Kindle Paperwhite Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite gives you most of what the Oasis offers, with a smaller, simpler but still very readable display. With $40 in Prime Day savings on the 8MB model we tested, it's a great time to pick one up. Read the review $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Best gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X Best budget gaming headset Razer Kraken X Amazon At 50% off for Prime Day, the Razer Kraken X is more affordable than ever, delivering some of the best comfort and sound quality all the affordable wired headsets we tested. It also works well with nearly every platform, thanks to its versatile 3.5mm wired connection. Read the review $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Best gaming mice deals

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse A versatile and customizable gaming mouse Logitech G502 Hero Logitech The G502 Hero is one of the most popular gaming mice and for good reason. It’s full of buttons — 11 to be exact — and comes with extra weights you can add or remove based on your preference, and it has a max DPI of 25,600. Read the review $39.90 $33.24 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Best budget juicer Nutribullet Juicer Pro Nutribullet Delicious results, an oversized chute, useful accessories and ease of cleaning make the NutriBullet Juicer Pro a strong choice if you’re new to juicing or looking for value, and it's an even better deal at 25% off for Prime Day Read the review $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Oster Texture Select Pro A durable budget blender Amazon We like that this under-$100 model has a durable 64-ounce Tritan jar, stainless steel blades, a 1,200-watt motor, and presets of smoothie, shake, or food chop, and manual settings of low, medium, high and pulse. It's also now on sale for an even lower price. Read the review $117.87 $89.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 8-Quart Best budget electric pressure cooker Amazon The most popular Instant Pot is simple, easy to use and maintain and — most importantly — gives you good results at a low price. It's 18% off for Prime Day, so now's the time to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen. Read the review $119.99 $98 at Amazon

Best mechanical keyboard deals

NuPhy Air 75 A more luxurious low-profile mechanical keyboard Nuphy Air 75 Amazon With comfortable, high-quality keycaps and well-thought-out features, the NuPhy Air 75 is a great choice for the design-minded typist looking for a low-profile mechanical keyboard — and it's a solid deal at $20 off for Prime Day Read the review $129.99 $103.99 at Amazon

Best mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Google Nest Wi-Fi A reliable choice for a Wi-Fi system Google Nest Wi-Fi Amazon If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 (which we are recommending at this point for future-proofing, though not everyone has compatible devices yet), then the Google Nest Wi-Fi is a solid choice at more than 50% off today. Read the review $299 $141.55 at Amazon

Best smart speaker deals

Best wireless earbud deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls) Samsung At 40% off for Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation. Read the review $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Best wireless earbuds for Apple users Beats Now 20% off for Prime Day, the Beats Fit Pro pack all of the AirPods Pro's key features into a more comfortable and sportier design, and they pair effortlessly with all Apple devices. Read the review $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon

