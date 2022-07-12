Brett Ferdock/CNN Underscored

All year long, we research and test products so we can help you buy the things you need and get the most for your money. When Amazon Prime Day rolls around, the staff here at CNN Underscored keeps a careful eye out for price cuts on the very best things we’ve tested, making sure you get great deals you can feel good about long after the sale banners have come down.

Best TV deals

Sony A90J
The best luxury TV
Amazon

The Sony A90J has the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and color. It's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've tested, supports all the standards videophiles demands, and is a couple of hundred dollars cheaper for Prime Day.

Read the review

$2198 $1998 at Amazon

Best coffee deals

Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus
Best single-serve coffee maker overall
Breville

The Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, which uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. A snap to use, it contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use.

Read the review

$183.95 $119 at Amazon

Best sleep deals

Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
Best pillow overall
Coop Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon

The Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods is supportive and plush, and lets you adjust its fill to accommodate your preferences for height and firmness, making it the best, most versatile pillow we tested.

Read the review

$95.99 $76.97 at Amazon

Best e-reader deals

Kindle Oasis
Best e-reader overall
Amazon

For Prime Day, save $90 on the Kindle Oasis, the best e-reader we've tested. With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, it’s easy to see why.

Read the review

$299.99 $209.99 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Best budget e-reader
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite gives you most of what the Oasis offers, with a smaller, simpler but still very readable display. With $40 in Prime Day savings on the 8MB model we tested, it's a great time to pick one up.

Read the review

$139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Best gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X
Best budget gaming headset
Amazon

At 50% off for Prime Day, the Razer Kraken X is more affordable than ever, delivering some of the best comfort and sound quality all the affordable wired headsets we tested. It also works well with nearly every platform, thanks to its versatile 3.5mm wired connection.

Read the review

$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Best gaming mice deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse
A solid wireless gaming mouse
Logitech G305
Logitech

At 40% off for Prime Day, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse is full of features, including the company’s Lightspeed wireless tech. There are four total colors available, six programmable buttons, a 1-millisecond report rate and max DPI of 12,000.

Read the review

$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse
A versatile and customizable gaming mouse
Logitech G502 Hero
Logitech

The G502 Hero is one of the most popular gaming mice and for good reason. It’s full of buttons — 11 to be exact — and comes with extra weights you can add or remove based on your preference, and it has a max DPI of 25,600.

Read the review

$39.90 $33.24 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set
Best knife set overall
Amazon

We were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece in this all-inclusive set. And it's now 30% off for Prime Day.

Read the review

$90.99 $129.99 at Amazon
NutriBullet Juicer Pro
Best budget juicer
Nutribullet Juicer Pro
Nutribullet

Delicious results, an oversized chute, useful accessories and ease of cleaning make the NutriBullet Juicer Pro a strong choice if you’re new to juicing or looking for value, and it's an even better deal at 25% off for Prime Day

Read the review

$159.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Oster Texture Select Pro
A durable budget blender
Amazon

We like that this under-$100 model has a durable 64-ounce Tritan jar, stainless steel blades, a 1,200-watt motor, and presets of smoothie, shake, or food chop, and manual settings of low, medium, high and pulse. It's also now on sale for an even lower price.

Read the review

$117.87 $89.99 at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 8-Quart
Best budget electric pressure cooker
Amazon

The most popular Instant Pot is simple, easy to use and maintain and — most importantly — gives you good results at a low price. It's 18% off for Prime Day, so now's the time to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen.

Read the review

$119.99 $98 at Amazon
Dash Tasti-Crisp
Best budget air fryer
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this affordable model could be just what you’re looking for, and it's an even better deal for Prime Day at 20% off.

Read the review

$59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Best Dutch oven overall
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Lodge's 6-quart enameled Dutch oven is an even better deal at 15% off for Prime Day. It looks great, outperforms expensive competitors, cleans up easily, and has large handles and a spatula-friendly shape make it a breeze to move from oven to stovetop.

Read the review

$79.99 $67.90 at Amazon

Best mechanical keyboard deals

Keychron K3 Version 2
Best low-profile mechanical keyboard overall
Keychron

The comfortable, feature-packed, wireless, low-profile Keychron K3 Version 2 is a vast improvement in feel over membrane keyboards, fits into any desktop setup and is small enough to take along wherever you work.

Read the review

$79.99 $63.99 at Amazon
NuPhy Air 75
A more luxurious low-profile mechanical keyboard
Amazon

With comfortable, high-quality keycaps and well-thought-out features, the NuPhy Air 75 is a great choice for the design-minded typist looking for a low-profile mechanical keyboard — and it's a solid deal at $20 off for Prime Day

Read the review

$129.99 $103.99 at Amazon

Best mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Google Nest Wi-Fi
A reliable choice for a Wi-Fi system
Google Nest Wi-Fi
Amazon

If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 (which we are recommending at this point for future-proofing, though not everyone has compatible devices yet), then the Google Nest Wi-Fi is a solid choice at more than 50% off today.

Read the review

$299 $141.55 at Amazon

Best smart speaker deals

4th-Gen Echo Dot
Best budget smart speaker
Echo Dot 4th Gen
Amazon

The 4th-Gen Echo Dot folds pretty much everything we love about the Echo (save for a few elements) into a pint-size, wallet-friendly package. Get it on sale this Prime Day for half the original price.

Read the review

$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Best wireless earbud deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls)
Samsung

At 40% off for Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

Read the review

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro
Best wireless earbuds for Apple users
Beats

Now 20% off for Prime Day, the Beats Fit Pro pack all of the AirPods Pro's key features into a more comfortable and sportier design, and they pair effortlessly with all Apple devices.

Read the review

$199.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Best wireless video doorbell deals

Nest Doorbell
Best wireless video doorbell
Nest

The wireless Nest Doorbell is more than 30% off this Prime Day. A battery lets you install it anywhere, you get intelligent alerts without a subscription, and it takes clear, crisp video so you can see your visitors and deliveries.

Read the review

$278.98 $189.03 at Amazon