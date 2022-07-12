Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
All year long, we research and test products so we can help you buy the things you need and get the most for your money. When Amazon Prime Day rolls around, the staff here at CNN Underscored keeps a careful eye out for price cuts on the very best things we’ve tested, making sure you get great deals you can feel good about long after the sale banners have come down.
And for a guide to all the best Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered too, with dozens of new deals posting all through the day.
Best coffee deals
The Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, which uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. A snap to use, it contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use.
Best e-reader deals
For Prime Day, save $90 on the Kindle Oasis, the best e-reader we've tested. With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, it’s easy to see why.
The Kindle Paperwhite gives you most of what the Oasis offers, with a smaller, simpler but still very readable display. With $40 in Prime Day savings on the 8MB model we tested, it's a great time to pick one up.
Best gaming headset deals
At 50% off for Prime Day, the Razer Kraken X is more affordable than ever, delivering some of the best comfort and sound quality all the affordable wired headsets we tested. It also works well with nearly every platform, thanks to its versatile 3.5mm wired connection.
Best gaming mice deals
At 40% off for Prime Day, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse is full of features, including the company’s Lightspeed wireless tech. There are four total colors available, six programmable buttons, a 1-millisecond report rate and max DPI of 12,000.
The G502 Hero is one of the most popular gaming mice and for good reason. It’s full of buttons — 11 to be exact — and comes with extra weights you can add or remove based on your preference, and it has a max DPI of 25,600.
Best kitchen deals
The most popular Instant Pot is simple, easy to use and maintain and — most importantly — gives you good results at a low price. It's 18% off for Prime Day, so now's the time to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen.
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this affordable model could be just what you’re looking for, and it's an even better deal for Prime Day at 20% off.
Lodge's 6-quart enameled Dutch oven is an even better deal at 15% off for Prime Day. It looks great, outperforms expensive competitors, cleans up easily, and has large handles and a spatula-friendly shape make it a breeze to move from oven to stovetop.
Best mechanical keyboard deals
The comfortable, feature-packed, wireless, low-profile Keychron K3 Version 2 is a vast improvement in feel over membrane keyboards, fits into any desktop setup and is small enough to take along wherever you work.
With comfortable, high-quality keycaps and well-thought-out features, the NuPhy Air 75 is a great choice for the design-minded typist looking for a low-profile mechanical keyboard — and it's a solid deal at $20 off for Prime Day
Best mesh Wi-Fi router deals
If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 (which we are recommending at this point for future-proofing, though not everyone has compatible devices yet), then the Google Nest Wi-Fi is a solid choice at more than 50% off today.
Best smart speaker deals
The 4th-Gen Echo Dot folds pretty much everything we love about the Echo (save for a few elements) into a pint-size, wallet-friendly package. Get it on sale this Prime Day for half the original price.
Best wireless earbud deals
At 40% off for Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.
Now 20% off for Prime Day, the Beats Fit Pro pack all of the AirPods Pro's key features into a more comfortable and sportier design, and they pair effortlessly with all Apple devices.
Best wireless video doorbell deals
The wireless Nest Doorbell is more than 30% off this Prime Day. A battery lets you install it anywhere, you get intelligent alerts without a subscription, and it takes clear, crisp video so you can see your visitors and deliveries.