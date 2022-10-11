Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those coffee makers or robot mops or vacuums — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the best deals on our winning tested products during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Best beauty deals
We found the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn't irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best coffee deals
Drip coffee makers
The Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best home deals
Bidets
The Toto Washlet K300 Electronic Bidet combines superior comfort and performance with unlimited, instant warm water. Featuring all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a bidet, the K300 is undoubtedly the best luxury bidet we tested. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Electronic toothbrushes
The slim, compact Philips One by Sonicare comes with a form-fitting case and has 30 days of battery life, making it the perfect electric toothbrush for travel. It doesn't have all the features of some more expensive brushes, but offers more than enough to be comparable. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Hair dryers
Our value vote goes to the Revlon One-Step. If you’ve never been able to get the hang of holding a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other simultaneously, this model mashes the two together, resulting in ultra-shiny, frizz-free hair. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Mops
The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop combines a hands-free wringing bucket with lightweight, triangular mop head that’s perfect for both mopping and spot-scrubbing on any surface. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Robot mops
The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting. The cleaning station empties the robot's dustbin, cleans its mop and refills the water tank. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Smart bulbs
The Wyze Bulb Color marries affordability and functionality like no other bulb we tested, boasting simple and instantaneous controls (be it through the Wyze app or through various smart assistants), thousands of color options and different light temperatures when casting white light. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Smart garage door opener controllers
The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. It's also an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best kitchen deals
Kitchen knife sets
We were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece in this all-inclusive set. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Nonstick pans
The HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan feels fancy, but it's also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen during every one of our tests: Food slid off easily, it was a breeze to clean, and heat was evenly distributed while cooking. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
This pan's depth gives it multipurpose functionality: It cooks standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats, and its 2½-inch sides are tall enough to prepare recipes you'd usually reserve for pots, like rices and stews. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best vacuum deals
Cordless handheld vacuums
The Black+Decker Dustbuster is the easiest to use, charge and empty of all the handheld vacuums we tested, with a large capacity canister and convenient built-in attachments that make it convenient and versatile enough for any small cleanup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Robot vacuums
The iRobot j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best work-from-home essentials deals
Computer microphones
While we tried out tons of great microphones, the Blue Yeti managed to outclass them all. This microphone delivered the best combination of sound quality and features for the money, producing warm, natural-sounding voice recordings complete with handy onboard controls and four useful recording modes. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
External hard drives
The durable build (with protection from drops of 6.5 feet) is perfect for on-the-go use. It may come at a premium, but for those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint. It's now on sale (in the 2 TB size) during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
My Passport has enough space to store all your files — packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our case, two backups of our entire library. All that in a stylish yet rugged package. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Over-ear headphones
If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are our go-to for comfort. There’s some serious memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner up, the Jabra Elite 85h, hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
JBL’s Live 650TNC shined as our value pick. The JBL cans held our attention with clear playback of vocals (no artifacts like crackling), punchy drums and an impressive three-dimensional soundstage. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
True wireless earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Webcams
For content creators, it doesn't get much better than the Logitech StreamCam. This attractive camera delivers 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps) for extra-smooth Twitch streams, and has the unique ability to be positioned in portrait mode for when you're trying to shoot the next viral TikTok hit. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best travel deals
Hard-shell carry-on luggage
The Samsonite Omni has a fully polycarbonate shell with a micro-diamond texture that prevents scuffing and keeps the back from feeling bulky. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.