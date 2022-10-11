Underscored_PEAS 2022-Products tested-lead image.jpg
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those coffee makers or robot mops or vacuums — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the best deals on our winning tested products during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12. We will be updating this list throughout Amazon’s two-day event, so prime members should check back often for new holiday deals on these popular brands in beauty, coffee, home, kitchen, travel, vacuums, work-from-home essentials and more.

Best beauty deals

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Best everyday liquid eyeliner
We found the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn't irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$23 $16.10 at Amazon

Best coffee deals

Drip coffee makers

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker
Best drip coffee maker overall
The Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$94 $76.95 at Amazon

Best home deals

Bidets

Toto Washlet K300 Electronic Bidet
Best luxury bidet
The Toto Washlet K300 Electronic Bidet combines superior comfort and performance with unlimited, instant warm water. Featuring all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a bidet, the K300 is undoubtedly the best luxury bidet we tested. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$622 $474.79 at Amazon

Electronic toothbrushes

Philips One by Sonicare
Best electric toothbrush for travel
The slim, compact Philips One by Sonicare comes with a form-fitting case and has 30 days of battery life, making it the perfect electric toothbrush for travel. It doesn't have all the features of some more expensive brushes, but offers more than enough to be comparable. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$39.95 $29.96 at Amazon

Hair dryers

Revlon One-Step
Best affordable hair dryer
Our value vote goes to the Revlon One-Step. If you’ve never been able to get the hang of holding a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other simultaneously, this model mashes the two together, resulting in ultra-shiny, frizz-free hair. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$39.87 $32.49 at Amazon

Mops

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop
Best mop for hardwood floors
If you’re looking for a mop specifically to take care of hardwood surfaces, the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop is simple and effective, and includes a bottle of Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$43.99 $36.25 at Amazon
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
Best mop overall
The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop combines a hands-free wringing bucket with lightweight, triangular mop head that’s perfect for both mopping and spot-scrubbing on any surface. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$59.97 $48.62 at Amazon

Robot mops

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Best luxury robot vacuum and mop combo
best robot vac mops ecovacs pc
The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting. The cleaning station empties the robot's dustbin, cleans its mop and refills the water tank. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$1549.99 $1099.99 at Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet 240
Best robot mop overall
The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Smart bulbs

Wyze Bulb Color
Best smart bulb overall
The Wyze Bulb Color marries affordability and functionality like no other bulb we tested, boasting simple and instantaneous controls (be it through the Wyze app or through various smart assistants), thousands of color options and different light temperatures when casting white light. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$15.98 $9.06 at Amazon

Smart garage door opener controllers

Chamberlain MyQ-G0401
Best smart garage door controller overall
The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. It's also an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$29.98 $23.99 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Kitchen knife sets

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set
Best knife set overall
We were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece in this all-inclusive set. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Nonstick pans

HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan
Best restaurant-quality nonstick pan
The HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan feels fancy, but it's also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen during every one of our tests: Food slid off easily, it was a breeze to clean, and heat was evenly distributed while cooking. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$139.99 $87.99 at Amazon
T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid
Best nonstick pan overall
This pan's depth gives it multipurpose functionality: It cooks standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats, and its 2½-inch sides are tall enough to prepare recipes you'd usually reserve for pots, like rices and stews. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$47.99 $32.49 at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

Cordless handheld vacuums

Black+Decker Dustbuster
Best cordless handheld vacuum overall
The Black+Decker Dustbuster is the easiest to use, charge and empty of all the handheld vacuums we tested, with a large capacity canister and convenient built-in attachments that make it convenient and versatile enough for any small cleanup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7+
Best robot vacuum overall
The iRobot j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$799.00 $599.00 at Amazon

Best work-from-home essentials deals

Computer microphones

Blue Yeti
Best microphone overall
While we tried out tons of great microphones, the Blue Yeti managed to outclass them all. This microphone delivered the best combination of sound quality and features for the money, producing warm, natural-sounding voice recordings complete with handy onboard controls and four useful recording modes. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

External hard drives

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD
The premium portable external hard drive pick
The durable build (with protection from drops of 6.5 feet) is perfect for on-the-go use. It may come at a premium, but for those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint. It's now on sale (in the 2 TB size) during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$509.99 $219.99 at Amazon
WD My Passport SSD
Best external drive overall
My Passport has enough space to store all your files — packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our case, two backups of our entire library. All that in a stylish yet rugged package. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$199.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Over-ear headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Most comfortable Bluetooth wireless noise-cancelling headphones
If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are our go-to for comfort. There’s some serious memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$379 $269 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 85h
Best over-ear wireless headphones
For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner up, the Jabra Elite 85h, hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$249.99 $234.99 at Amazon
JBL Live 650BTNC
Best budget over-ear headphones
JBL’s Live 650TNC shined as our value pick. The JBL cans held our attention with clear playback of vocals (no artifacts like crackling), punchy drums and an impressive three-dimensional soundstage. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

True wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Best wireless earbuds for Android users, best wireless earbuds for calls, and best earbuds for working from home
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$199.99 $137.46 at Amazon

Webcams

Logitech StreamCam
Best webcam for streaming
For content creators, it doesn't get much better than the Logitech StreamCam. This attractive camera delivers 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps) for extra-smooth Twitch streams, and has the unique ability to be positioned in portrait mode for when you're trying to shoot the next viral TikTok hit. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$169.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Best travel deals

Hard-shell carry-on luggage

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside 20-Inch Spinner
Best affordable hard-shell carry-on luggage
The Samsonite Omni has a fully polycarbonate shell with a micro-diamond texture that prevents scuffing and keeps the back from feeling bulky. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

$159.99 $117.46 at Amazon