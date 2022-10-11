Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those coffee makers or robot mops or vacuums — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the best deals on our winning tested products during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Best beauty deals

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Best everyday liquid eyeliner Amazon We found the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn't irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $23 $16.10 at Amazon

Best coffee deals

Drip coffee makers

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker Best drip coffee maker overall The Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $94 $76.95 at Amazon

Best home deals

Bidets

Toto Washlet K300 Electronic Bidet Best luxury bidet The Toto Washlet K300 Electronic Bidet combines superior comfort and performance with unlimited, instant warm water. Featuring all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a bidet, the K300 is undoubtedly the best luxury bidet we tested. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $622 $474.79 at Amazon

Electronic toothbrushes

Philips One by Sonicare Best electric toothbrush for travel Philips The slim, compact Philips One by Sonicare comes with a form-fitting case and has 30 days of battery life, making it the perfect electric toothbrush for travel. It doesn't have all the features of some more expensive brushes, but offers more than enough to be comparable. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $39.95 $29.96 at Amazon

Hair dryers

Mops

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop Best mop for hardwood floors Amazon If you’re looking for a mop specifically to take care of hardwood surfaces, the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop is simple and effective, and includes a bottle of Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $43.99 $36.25 at Amazon

Robot mops

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Best luxury robot vacuum and mop combo Best Buy The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting. The cleaning station empties the robot's dustbin, cleans its mop and refills the water tank. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $1549.99 $1099.99 at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Best robot mop overall Amazon The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Smart bulbs

Wyze Bulb Color Best smart bulb overall Amazon The Wyze Bulb Color marries affordability and functionality like no other bulb we tested, boasting simple and instantaneous controls (be it through the Wyze app or through various smart assistants), thousands of color options and different light temperatures when casting white light. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $15.98 $9.06 at Amazon

Smart garage door opener controllers

Chamberlain MyQ-G0401 Best smart garage door controller overall Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control Amazon The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. It's also an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $29.98 $23.99 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Kitchen knife sets

Nonstick pans

HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan Best restaurant-quality nonstick pan HexClad 10" Hybrid Frying Pan The HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan feels fancy, but it's also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen during every one of our tests: Food slid off easily, it was a breeze to clean, and heat was evenly distributed while cooking. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $139.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

Cordless handheld vacuums

Black+Decker Dustbuster Best cordless handheld vacuum overall Black + Decker Dustbuster Amazon The Black+Decker Dustbuster is the easiest to use, charge and empty of all the handheld vacuums we tested, with a large capacity canister and convenient built-in attachments that make it convenient and versatile enough for any small cleanup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums

Best work-from-home essentials deals

Computer microphones

Blue Yeti Best microphone overall Blue Yeti USB Mic Amazon While we tried out tons of great microphones, the Blue Yeti managed to outclass them all. This microphone delivered the best combination of sound quality and features for the money, producing warm, natural-sounding voice recordings complete with handy onboard controls and four useful recording modes. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

External hard drives

WD My Passport SSD Best external drive overall WD My Passport SSD Amazon My Passport has enough space to store all your files — packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our case, two backups of our entire library. All that in a stylish yet rugged package. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Over-ear headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Most comfortable Bluetooth wireless noise-cancelling headphones Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones Nordstrom If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are our go-to for comfort. There’s some serious memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $379 $269 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 85h Best over-ear wireless headphones Amazon For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner up, the Jabra Elite 85h, hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

JBL Live 650BTNC Best budget over-ear headphones JBL Live 650BTNC JBL’s Live 650TNC shined as our value pick. The JBL cans held our attention with clear playback of vocals (no artifacts like crackling), punchy drums and an impressive three-dimensional soundstage. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

True wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best wireless earbuds for Android users, best wireless earbuds for calls, and best earbuds for working from home Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $199.99 $137.46 at Amazon

Webcams

Logitech StreamCam Best webcam for streaming Logitech For content creators, it doesn't get much better than the Logitech StreamCam. This attractive camera delivers 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps) for extra-smooth Twitch streams, and has the unique ability to be positioned in portrait mode for when you're trying to shoot the next viral TikTok hit. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Read our review $169.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Best travel deals

Hard-shell carry-on luggage