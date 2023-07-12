Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event. Best prime day headphones deals Best Prime Day laptop deals Best Prime Day video game deals Best Prime Day charger deals Best Prime Day smartphone deals Best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals Best Prime Day smart home deals Best Prime Day TV, streaming and soundbar deals