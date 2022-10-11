Underscored_PEAS 2022-Tech-lead image.jpg
The holiday season is always a great time to get yourself or a loved one some shiny new tech, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you won’t even have to wait until Black Friday to save big. We’re already seeing a ton of great gadgets discounted for Amazon’s two-day shopping event — to the point where it can be overwhelming. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested (including some of the best laptops, TVs, tablets and smart home devices) and products we find through our research to be truly steep deals (either at or near their lowest pricing). Here are the best deals we’ve found so far for the big October Prime Day event.

Accessory deals

Case-Mate iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
New Project - 2022-10-07T163212.105.jpg
Case Mate

This popular Case-Mate case allows you to leave your wallet at home, packing plenty of storage for cash and cards while also promising 10-foot drop protection. Wallet cases rarely come cheap, so don't miss this lowest-ever price if you need one.

$49.99 $20.36 at Amazon
Anker Powerline+ USB-C cable 3-pack
Anker PowerLine+ Charging Cable
Anker PowerLine+ Charging Cable
Amazon

The Powerline+ is our favorite USB-C cable thanks to its durable design and speedy charging, and you can get three of them for a great price right now.

Read our review

$23.65 $13.99 at Amazon
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger
New Project - 2022-10-07T170010.192.jpg
Belkin

Belkin makes some of our favorite wireless chargers out there, and this popular MagSafe option is great for your iPhone 12 or newer (and cheaper than Apple's own version).

$29.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Belkin AirTag Case with Strap
51az9hqBXnS._AC_SL1500_.jpg
Belkin

Apple's AirTag trackers are a lot more useful with a protective strap that you can attach to your valuables, and this popular Belkin model is a great way to keep yours both safe and secured.

$9.74 $12.99 at Amazon
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card
sandisk 512gb microsd card peas tech deals cnnu
Amazon

A microSD card is great for transferring photos or simply adding storage to your Android phone or Nintendo Switch, and this top SanDisk model is more than 50% off right now.

$99.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

It might not be the newest, shiniest model, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops out there, and an absolute steal at this price. If you've been waiting for a great budget MacBook, don't let this one slip.

Read our review

$999 $799 at Amazon
Acer Aspire 5
New Project - 2022-10-07T151541.408.jpg
Acer

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of our favorite budget laptops, and this deal will allow you to snag a powerful Ryzen 7-powered model for a super-low price.

Read our review

$649 $399 at Amazon
Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Touch Screen Tablet PC
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Touch Screen Tablet PC
Best Buy

The powerful, versatile Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, and this deal will get you a powerful Core i7 model at a steep discount.

Read our review

$1,599 $1,173 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds deals

EarFun Air
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

The EarFun Air are our favorite budget earbuds, and they just hit their lowest price ever (make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart).

Read our review

$65.99 $33.99 at Amazon
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
New Project (90).jpg
Apple

The new AirPods Pro are the current wireless earbuds to beat, and they've already hit their lowest-ever price for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Read our review

$249 $234.99 at Amazon
AirPods (2nd Generation)
Target Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Target

If you just want a good pair of Apple earbuds on a budget, the classic AirPods are a fantastic value at this sale price.

$159 $89.99 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro
beats fit pro product card.jpg
Beats

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, packing all of the AirPods Pro's key features into a sportier, more stylish and more gym-friendly design.

Read our review

$199.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Google Pixel Buds Pro
New Project - 2022-10-10T114419.274.jpg
Google

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the most well-loved earbuds of the year, and a perfect fit for Pixel phone owners. This is the first major discount we've seen on them so far.

$199.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 5
New Project - 2022-10-10T112615.390.jpg
Jabra

The brand new Jabra Elite 5 are already on sale, giving you access to their excellent sound and noise cancellation for less than $120.

$149 $119 at Amazon

Tablet deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021)
9th Gen iPad
9th Gen iPad
Amazon

Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this deep discount.

Read our review

$329 $269 at Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet's crisp display, good performance and app library make it one of our favorite lower-priced tablets, and it's an especially great deal right now.

$149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

TV deals

Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K smart TV
fire tv 50 inch 4 series
Amazon

If you're looking for a good TV on a budget, this popular Fire TV model will get you all of your favorite streaming services in 4K as well as a handy Alexa remote for hands-free control.

$369 $299 at Amazon
LG OLED C1
LG OLED C1 Prime Day
LG

The LG OLED C1 is one of our favorite TVs, offering stellar picture quality and tons of smart features. The 65-inch model currently a whopping $1,000 off, and will likely go fast.

$2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon
Roku Express
Roku Express 2022
Roku

The Roku Express is a perfect way to make an old "dumb" TV into a smart one, providing instant access to all of the streaming apps you need for all-day binging. It's a perfect entry-level streamer at this price.

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)
apple tv 4k
Apple

The Apple TV 4K is our upgrade pick for best streaming device, providing great performance and a robust app library.

Read our review

$179 $109 at Amazon

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6A product shot
Google

The Pixel 6a is our top budget phone pick, offering flagship-quality performance and cameras for an amazing price. It's an absolute steal for under $400.

Read our review

$449 $349 at Amazon
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a refreshingly sleek design and some of the fastest charging speeds of any phone we've tested. It makes a good alternative to a Galaxy or Pixel, especially at this great sale price.

Read our review

$799 $649 at Amazon

Gaming and PC deals

Razer Kraken V3 X
razer kraken v3 X PEAS tech deals CNNU
Razer

The Razer Kraken V3 X is an updated version of our favorite budget gaming headset, offering excellent sound and features for less than $40.

Read our review

$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Blue Yeti
Blue Yeti

The Blue Yeti has long been our best USB microphone pick thanks to its excellent sound quality and multiple recording modes. It's a great upgrade to your gaming, streaming or WFH setup, and is especially hard to beat at this price.

Read our review

$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Logitech G915 TKL
logitech g915 keyboard prime day tech
Logitech

The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, offering fantastic responsiveness and tons of great software features.

Read our review

$229 $149 at Amazon