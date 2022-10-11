Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
The holiday season is always a great time to get yourself or a loved one some shiny new tech, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you won’t even have to wait until Black Friday to save big. We’re already seeing a ton of great gadgets discounted for Amazon’s two-day shopping event — to the point where it can be overwhelming. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested (including some of the best laptops, TVs, tablets and smart home devices) and products we find through our research to be truly steep deals (either at or near their lowest pricing). Here are the best deals we’ve found so far for the big October Prime Day event.
Accessory deals
This popular Case-Mate case allows you to leave your wallet at home, packing plenty of storage for cash and cards while also promising 10-foot drop protection. Wallet cases rarely come cheap, so don't miss this lowest-ever price if you need one.
The Powerline+ is our favorite USB-C cable thanks to its durable design and speedy charging, and you can get three of them for a great price right now.
Belkin makes some of our favorite wireless chargers out there, and this popular MagSafe option is great for your iPhone 12 or newer (and cheaper than Apple's own version).
Apple's AirTag trackers are a lot more useful with a protective strap that you can attach to your valuables, and this popular Belkin model is a great way to keep yours both safe and secured.
A microSD card is great for transferring photos or simply adding storage to your Android phone or Nintendo Switch, and this top SanDisk model is more than 50% off right now.
Laptop deals
It might not be the newest, shiniest model, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops out there, and an absolute steal at this price. If you've been waiting for a great budget MacBook, don't let this one slip.
The Acer Aspire 5 is one of our favorite budget laptops, and this deal will allow you to snag a powerful Ryzen 7-powered model for a super-low price.
The powerful, versatile Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, and this deal will get you a powerful Core i7 model at a steep discount.
Headphones and earbuds deals
The EarFun Air are our favorite budget earbuds, and they just hit their lowest price ever (make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart).
The new AirPods Pro are the current wireless earbuds to beat, and they've already hit their lowest-ever price for the Prime Early Access Sale.
If you just want a good pair of Apple earbuds on a budget, the classic AirPods are a fantastic value at this sale price.
The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, packing all of the AirPods Pro's key features into a sportier, more stylish and more gym-friendly design.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the most well-loved earbuds of the year, and a perfect fit for Pixel phone owners. This is the first major discount we've seen on them so far.
The brand new Jabra Elite 5 are already on sale, giving you access to their excellent sound and noise cancellation for less than $120.
Tablet deals
Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this deep discount.
The Fire HD 10 tablet's crisp display, good performance and app library make it one of our favorite lower-priced tablets, and it's an especially great deal right now.
TV deals
If you're looking for a good TV on a budget, this popular Fire TV model will get you all of your favorite streaming services in 4K as well as a handy Alexa remote for hands-free control.
The LG OLED C1 is one of our favorite TVs, offering stellar picture quality and tons of smart features. The 65-inch model currently a whopping $1,000 off, and will likely go fast.
The Roku Express is a perfect way to make an old "dumb" TV into a smart one, providing instant access to all of the streaming apps you need for all-day binging. It's a perfect entry-level streamer at this price.
The Apple TV 4K is our upgrade pick for best streaming device, providing great performance and a robust app library.
Smartphone deals
The Pixel 6a is our top budget phone pick, offering flagship-quality performance and cameras for an amazing price. It's an absolute steal for under $400.
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a refreshingly sleek design and some of the fastest charging speeds of any phone we've tested. It makes a good alternative to a Galaxy or Pixel, especially at this great sale price.
Gaming and PC deals
The Razer Kraken V3 X is an updated version of our favorite budget gaming headset, offering excellent sound and features for less than $40.
The Blue Yeti has long been our best USB microphone pick thanks to its excellent sound quality and multiple recording modes. It's a great upgrade to your gaming, streaming or WFH setup, and is especially hard to beat at this price.
The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, offering fantastic responsiveness and tons of great software features.