Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event.
Smart home deals
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.
The Blink Mini camera is a great way to easily keep tabs on any room in your home, and you can currently get a two-pack for more than 50% off.
Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers, a vibrant screen and all the power of Alexa.
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick thanks to its great controls and features, and its 20% off right now.
Another fantastic thermostat, the already affordable Amazon Smart Thermostat just hit its lowest price ever.
One of our best smart doorbell picks, the Arlo Essential looks slick, is easy to set up and offers clear, reliable video.
TV deals
Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.
This 50-inch 4K Insignia set comes loaded with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface for using your favorite apps, and it's down to its lowest price yet.
One of the most beloved OLED TVs around, the LG C1 offers excellent picture quality and is optimized for high-end console gaming.
Headphones and earbuds deals
The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.
While they're no longer Sony's newest model, the Sony XM4s are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around — and are now cheaper than ever.
One of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro pack superb sound and smarts into a gorgeous design.
Laptop deals
While it's no longer the newest MacBook Air, this M1 model is still one of the best laptops around — especially at this price.
Our pick for the best budget Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5i just dropped to an even more affordable price.
The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its great performance and versatility, and it's currently available at a steep discount..
If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop on a budget, it's hard to do much better than the Acer Nitro 5 at this price.
Smartphone deals
The Google Pixel 6's fantastic camera and software experience makes it one of the best Android phones, especially at this lowest-ever price.
The ultimate big-screen smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a huge display, a superb triple-camera system and a handy S Pen stylus.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a strong Pixel and Galaxy alternative with especially great battery life and charging, and it's seeing its first major discount.
If you just want something simple and affordable with great battery life, the budget-friendly Moto G Power is cheaper than ever right now.