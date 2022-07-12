CNN

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event.

Smart home deals

Echo Dot 4th Gen
Echo Dot 4th Gen
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.

$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers, a vibrant screen and all the power of Alexa.

$84.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Nest Learning Thermostat
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick thanks to its great controls and features, and its 20% off right now.

$249 $198 at Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Another fantastic thermostat, the already affordable Amazon Smart Thermostat just hit its lowest price ever.

$59.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell
One of our best smart doorbell picks, the Arlo Essential looks slick, is easy to set up and offers clear, reliable video.

$149.99 $124.99 at Amazon

TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.

$409.99 From $239.99 at Amazon
Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV
This 50-inch 4K Insignia set comes loaded with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface for using your favorite apps, and it's down to its lowest price yet.

$399.99 $239.99 at Amazon
LG OLED C1 Series
One of the most beloved OLED TVs around, the LG C1 offers excellent picture quality and is optimized for high-end console gaming.

$1,499 From $796.99 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds deals

Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.

$199.95 $159.95 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
While they're no longer Sony's newest model, the Sony XM4s are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around — and are now cheaper than ever.

$349 $228 at Amazon
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
One of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro pack superb sound and smarts into a gorgeous design.

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Laptop deals

MacBook Air M1 (2020)
MacBook Air M1
While it's no longer the newest MacBook Air, this M1 model is still one of the best laptops around — especially at this price.

$999.99 $899.99 at Amazon
Lenovo Flex 5i
Our pick for the best budget Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5i just dropped to an even more affordable price.

$396 $224.99 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its great performance and versatility, and it's currently available at a steep discount..

$1,599.99 $1,187.99 at Amazon
Acer Nitro 5
If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop on a budget, it's hard to do much better than the Acer Nitro 5 at this price.

$839.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6
Pixel 6
Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6's fantastic camera and software experience makes it one of the best Android phones, especially at this lowest-ever price.

$599 $499 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The ultimate big-screen smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a huge display, a superb triple-camera system and a handy S Pen stylus.

$1,199.99 $839.99 at Amazon
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a strong Pixel and Galaxy alternative with especially great battery life and charging, and it's seeing its first major discount.

$899.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Moto G Power
Motorola G Power
If you just want something simple and affordable with great battery life, the budget-friendly Moto G Power is cheaper than ever right now.

$249.99 $174.99 at Amazon