Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event.

Smart home deals

TV deals

Headphones and earbuds deals

Laptop deals

Smartphone deals