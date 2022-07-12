Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event.
Smart home deals
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.
The Blink Mini camera is a great way to easily keep tabs on any room in your home, and you can currently get a two-pack for more than 50% off.
Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers, a vibrant screen and all the power of Alexa.
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick, thanks to its great controls and features, and it's 20% off right now.
Another fantastic thermostat, the already affordable Amazon Smart Thermostat just hit its lowest price ever.
One of our best smart doorbell picks, the Arlo Essential looks slick, is easy to set up and offers clear, reliable video.
This Philips Hue Starter Kit has everything you need to fill your home with colorful, voice-activated lighting, complete with four bulbs, a Smart Button and a Smart Hub.
TV deals
Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.
The TCL 6-Series is our overall best TV pick, thanks to its gorgeous QLED display and built-in Roku software, and it's currently at a massive discount.
This 50-inch 4K Insignia set comes loaded with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface for using your favorite apps, and it's down to its lowest price yet.
Upgrade your movie nights with a vibrant display and built-in Alexa features. Don't miss the beloved (and aesthetic) Samsung The Frame on sale now.
One of the most beloved OLED TVs around, the LG C1 offers excellent picture quality and is optimized for high-end console gaming.
Soundbar deals
Our overall best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar Pro combines great sound with a full-on Roku player for bingeing your favorite streaming apps.
This well-reviewed soundbar features a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Audio support, and it's one of the few models we've seen dip below $100.
Streaming deals
Give yourself the gift of streaming with the Alexa Fire TV Stick, which plugs into a TV’s USB port to turn your TV into a smart streaming screen.
Our upgrade pick for best streaming device is $70 off — a new all-time low price.
Headphones and earbuds deals
The EarFun Air are our best budget earbuds pick, thanks to their fantastic sound for the price, and they're down to just $35.99 once you apply the coupon for an extra 10% off.
The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.
The AirPods Pro's sound and noise cancellation are still some of the best in the game, and you can nab them for a super-low price right now.
One of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro pack superb sound and smarts into a gorgeous design.
While they're no longer Sony's newest model, the Sony XM4 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around — and they're now cheaper than ever.
The Bose 700 remain some of the best noise-canceling headphones we've tested, and they just hit their lowest-ever price for Prime Day.
Accessory deals
Keep tabs on all your important stuff with Tile's range of trackers, which are up to 31% off for Prime Day.
If you've already nabbed an Apple AirTag to help you keep track of your stuff, this pretty leather key ring is the perfect way to store it. And for under 20 bucks, there's no time to waste.
This simple-to-snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.
Laptop deals
While it's no longer the newest MacBook Air, this M1 model is still one of the best laptops around, especially at this price.
Our pick for the best budget Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5i just dropped to an even more affordable price.
The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, thanks to its great performance and versatility, and it's currently available at a steep discount.
If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop on a budget, it's hard to do much better than the Acer Nitro 5 at this price.
The Razer Blade 15 is our favorite high-end gaming laptop, thanks to its slick looks and excellent graphics performance, and it's currently $200 off for Prime Day.
Tablet deals
The Fire HD 10 was already one of our favorite budget tablets, thanks to its good performance and big display, and it's a no-brainer at 50% off.
The latest version of the classic iPad is our favorite overall tablet, thanks to blazing speeds and access to a huge ecosystem of apps.
The latest iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance, thanks to the M1 chip packed inside, as well as a gorgeous 12.9-inch display that's great for work and play alike.
The Galaxy Tab S8 offers fast performance and a gorgeous display, and it does a nice job doubling as a laptop when you add a keyboard.
Smartphone deals
The Google Pixel 6's fantastic camera and software experience makes it one of the best Android phones, especially at this lowest-ever price.
The ultimate big-screen smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a huge display, a superb triple-camera system and a handy S Pen stylus.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a strong Pixel and Galaxy alternative with especially great battery life and charging, and it's seeing its first major discount.
If you just want something simple and affordable with great battery life, the budget-friendly Moto G Power is cheaper than ever right now.
Gaming and PC hardware deals
This great Xbox Series S bundle throws in the dependable SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset, all for less than the price of a Series S by itself.
It's always good to have a spare PS5 controller handy, especially when the DualSense now comes in snazzy new colors.
We can't recommend the Meta Quest 2 enough for folks looking to get into VR, especially when it comes with a free $25 Amazon gift card.
Our favorite budget gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 offers good performance for the price and customizable RGB lighting.
If you're on an extra-tight budget, this discounted HP Pavilion will let you enjoy some basic PC gaming for less than $600.
The Blue Yeti has long been our best microphone pick, and it will make you sound crystal clear whether you're streaming, podcasting or hosting a Zoom.
Our pick for the best gaming mouse, the Corsair Dark Core RGB offers excellent comfort and tons of customization options.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro is our favorite gaming keyboard, thanks to its superb adjustable keys, and it's at a huge discount right now.
The comfy, great-sounding Kraken X is our budget pick for gaming headsets, and it's even more of a no-brainer for less than $25.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is our favorite wireless gaming headset, and it's down to its lowest price.
This handy 15-button keypad makes it easy to manage your Twitch stream, and it also doubles as a great productivity tool that you can program to do just about anything.
Our premium and top picks for the best external hard drive are over 40% off right now, along with a bunch of additional memory devices.