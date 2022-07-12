CNN

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the best times of the year to save big on hot new tech. From some of the best TVs, laptops and phones we’ve tested to gadgets that will truly make your smart home come alive, here are the best tech deals we’ve spotted so far during Amazon’s big shopping event.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Echo Dot 4th Gen
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.

$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers, a vibrant screen and all the power of Alexa.

$84.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Nest Learning Thermostat
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick, thanks to its great controls and features, and it's 20% off right now.

$249 $198 at Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Another fantastic thermostat, the already affordable Amazon Smart Thermostat just hit its lowest price ever.

$59.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell
One of our best smart doorbell picks, the Arlo Essential looks slick, is easy to set up and offers clear, reliable video.

$149.99 $124.99 at Amazon
Philips Hue 75W Starter Kit
This Philips Hue Starter Kit has everything you need to fill your home with colorful, voice-activated lighting, complete with four bulbs, a Smart Button and a Smart Hub.

$234.98 $160.08 at Amazon

TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.

Read the review

$409.99 From $319.99 at Amazon
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K TV
The TCL 6-Series is our overall best TV pick, thanks to its gorgeous QLED display and built-in Roku software, and it's currently at a massive discount.

Read the review

$1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon
Insignia 50-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV
This 50-inch 4K Insignia set comes loaded with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface for using your favorite apps, and it's down to its lowest price yet.

$399.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Samsung QLED Smart TVs
Upgrade your movie nights with a vibrant display and built-in Alexa features. Don't miss the beloved (and aesthetic) Samsung The Frame on sale now.

Read the review

$997.99 From $797.99 at Amazon
LG OLED C1 Series
One of the most beloved OLED TVs around, the LG C1 offers excellent picture quality and is optimized for high-end console gaming.

$2,499 $1,696.99 at Amazon

Soundbar deals

Roku Streambar Pro
Our overall best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar Pro combines great sound with a full-on Roku player for bingeing your favorite streaming apps.

$179.99 $149 at Amazon
Hisense HS214
This well-reviewed soundbar features a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Audio support, and it's one of the few models we've seen dip below $100.

$149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Streaming deals

Fire TV Stick With Alexa
Fire TV Stick Lite
Give yourself the gift of streaming with the Alexa Fire TV Stick, which plugs into a TV’s USB port to turn your TV into a smart streaming screen.

$39.99 $16.99 at Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
apple tv 4k
Our upgrade pick for best streaming device is $70 off — a new all-time low price.

Read the review

$179 $109 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds deals

EarFun Air
last min gifts
The EarFun Air are our best budget earbuds pick, thanks to their fantastic sound for the price, and they're down to just $35.99 once you apply the coupon for an extra 10% off.

Read the review

$65.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.

Read the review

$199.95 $159.95 at Amazon
AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro's sound and noise cancellation are still some of the best in the game, and you can nab them for a super-low price right now.

Read the review

$249 $169.98 at Amazon
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
One of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro pack superb sound and smarts into a gorgeous design.

Read the review

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
While they're no longer Sony's newest model, the Sony XM4 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around — and they're now cheaper than ever.

Read the review

$349 $228 at Amazon
Bose 700 Headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
The Bose 700 remain some of the best noise-canceling headphones we've tested, and they just hit their lowest-ever price for Prime Day.

Read the review

$379 $269 at Amazon

Accessory deals

Tile Trackers
Tile Bluetooth Trackers
Keep tabs on all your important stuff with Tile's range of trackers, which are up to 31% off for Prime Day.

$24.99 From $17.99 at Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
If you've already nabbed an Apple AirTag to help you keep track of your stuff, this pretty leather key ring is the perfect way to store it. And for under 20 bucks, there's no time to waste.

$35 $19 at Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
This simple-to-snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Laptop deals

MacBook Air M1 (2020)
MacBook Air M1
While it's no longer the newest MacBook Air, this M1 model is still one of the best laptops around, especially at this price.

Read the review

$999.99 $899.99 at Amazon
Lenovo Flex 5i
Our pick for the best budget Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5i just dropped to an even more affordable price.

$396 $224.99 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, thanks to its great performance and versatility, and it's currently available at a steep discount.

$1,599.99 $1,187.99 at Amazon
Acer Nitro 5
If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop on a budget, it's hard to do much better than the Acer Nitro 5 at this price.

$839.99 $699.99 at Amazon
Razer Blade 15
Razer Blade 15
Razer Blade 15
The Razer Blade 15 is our favorite high-end gaming laptop, thanks to its slick looks and excellent graphics performance, and it's currently $200 off for Prime Day.

$2,099.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon

Tablet deals

Fire HD 10 Tablet
The Fire HD 10 was already one of our favorite budget tablets, thanks to its good performance and big display, and it's a no-brainer at 50% off.

Read the review

$149.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 2021)
Apple iPad 2021
The latest version of the classic iPad is our favorite overall tablet, thanks to blazing speeds and access to a huge ecosystem of apps.

Read the review

$329 $299 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro (2021)
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro
The latest iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance, thanks to the M1 chip packed inside, as well as a gorgeous 12.9-inch display that's great for work and play alike.

$799 $699 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Galaxy Tab S8 offers fast performance and a gorgeous display, and it does a nice job doubling as a laptop when you add a keyboard.

$699.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6
Pixel 6
Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6's fantastic camera and software experience makes it one of the best Android phones, especially at this lowest-ever price.

Read the review

$599 $499 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The ultimate big-screen smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a huge display, a superb triple-camera system and a handy S Pen stylus.

Read the review

$1,199.99 $839.99 at Amazon
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a strong Pixel and Galaxy alternative with especially great battery life and charging, and it's seeing its first major discount.

Read the review

$899.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Moto G Power
Motorola G Power
If you just want something simple and affordable with great battery life, the budget-friendly Moto G Power is cheaper than ever right now.

$249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Gaming and PC hardware deals

Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired
This great Xbox Series S bundle throws in the dependable SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset, all for less than the price of a Series S by itself.

$349.98 $284.98 at Amazon
DualSense Wireless Controller
It's always good to have a spare PS5 controller handy, especially when the DualSense now comes in snazzy new colors.

$74.99 $59 at Amazon
Meta Quest 2 With $25 Amazon Gift Card
We can't recommend the Meta Quest 2 enough for folks looking to get into VR, especially when it comes with a free $25 Amazon gift card.

$324 $299 at Amazon
Lenovo Legion Tower 5
Our favorite budget gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 offers good performance for the price and customizable RGB lighting.

$1,139 $999.99 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop
If you're on an extra-tight budget, this discounted HP Pavilion will let you enjoy some basic PC gaming for less than $600.

$729.99 $579.99 at Amazon
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Blue Yeti USB Mic
Blue Yeti USB Mic
The Blue Yeti has long been our best microphone pick, and it will make you sound crystal clear whether you're streaming, podcasting or hosting a Zoom.

Read the review

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Corsair Dark Core RGB
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
Our pick for the best gaming mouse, the Corsair Dark Core RGB offers excellent comfort and tons of customization options.

$79.99 $62.99 at Amazon
SteelSeries Apex Pro
SteelSeries Apex Pro
SteelSeries Apex Pro
The SteelSeries Apex Pro is our favorite gaming keyboard, thanks to its superb adjustable keys, and it's at a huge discount right now.

$199.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset
The comfy, great-sounding Kraken X is our budget pick for gaming headsets, and it's even more of a no-brainer for less than $25.

$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is our favorite wireless gaming headset, and it's down to its lowest price.

$149.95 $109.95 at Amazon
Elgato Stream Deck
This handy 15-button keypad makes it easy to manage your Twitch stream, and it also doubles as a great productivity tool that you can program to do just about anything.

Read the review

$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
SanDisk Extreme Portable and WD My Passport SD
Our premium and top picks for the best external hard drive are over 40% off right now, along with a bunch of additional memory devices.

Read the review

$47.99 From $35.99 at Amazon