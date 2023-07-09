The best part about Prime Day is that it isn’t relegated to Amazon. If you’re a die-hard Target shopper, you’ll be pleased to know the mega retailer is getting in on all the sales in honor of Circle Week from July 9 to 15. How to take part? First, become a Target Circle member (it’s free to join!). Then, score incredible deals on everything from outdoor furniture to kitchen appliances and home decor to electronics. Just be sure to click “Save Offer,” then add the item to your cart to snag the savings. Here, the best deals to shop from some of our favorite brands like Dyson, KitchenAid, iRobot and Ninja until they run out. Target Circle Week electronics and appliance deals Target Circle Week kitchen deals Target Circle Week outdoor deals Target Circle Week home deals Target Circle Week baby deals