Living more sustainably can be difficult. Thankfully, there are a lot of simple swaps you can make that will help you cut back on your waste. Switching over all the products in your house to more sustainable ones can be expensive, which is why Prime Day is a great time to score some deals while prices are low. So while you’re shopping for Amazon devices, air fryers and everything else, throw some eco-friendly swaps into your cart too. Below, we’ve listed out all the best deals on sustainable products that can help you be more conscious about your product’s impact on the planet.