For many, Black Friday conjures an image of throngs of shoppers waiting outside major retailers hoping for deals on big ticket items like TVs and laptops. While there is certainly no shortage of those deals happening this weekend, there are lots of opportunities to shop your favorite small business right now — and save money while you’re at it.

Find deals on products our editors rave about, from waffle-knit towels to concentrated coffee, silk pajamas to pet carriers, cashmere sweaters to olive oil and much, much more. Check off your holiday shopping, too — you’ll find the perfect unique gift for anyone on your list (and grab something for yourself while you’re at it.)

The hardest part? Knowing where to start — that’s why we’ve curated this list of our favorite places to shop this Small Business Saturday, so you can save money while supporting the businesses you love.

Kitchen deals

Omsom

• Acid League: Shop for the creative cook in your life and get 25% off vinegars, sauces and condiments that brighten and balance every dish.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Use code FREECOFFEE to get your first bag of coffee free and up to $55 off gifts from one of our favorite coffee subscriptions.

• Beast Health: Sleek personal blenders and accessories are 20% off right now.

• Bokksu: Underscored editors love these curated boxes of Japanese snacks, and now you’ll get a free $80 gift card when you sign up for a membership.

• Brightland: Boasting gorgeous packaging and delicious flavors, Brightland olive oils are an Underscored favorite. Right now, get up to 30% off thanks to tiered offers, now through Nov. 28.

• Caraway: Save on gorgeous cookware, bakeware, linens and more during this once-a-year savings event offering up to 20% off sitewide through the end of the month.

• Cometeer: Get $60 off your first 4 boxes of this better-than-instant concentrated coffee, now through Nov. 30.

• Daysie: These delicious simple syrups add flavor to coffee, cocktails and mocktails — plus everything from the woman-owned brand is certified organic.

• De Soi: Whether you’re stocking up for dry January or just want to try a new fun beverage, these De Soi aperitifs are 20% off with code CHEERS.

• Fishwife: This trendy tinned fish (yes, you read that right) brand is offering 20% off through Nov. 28.

• Fly By Jing: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more.

• GIR: Functional, beautiful kitchen tools are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Great Jones: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to 50% off now through Nov. 28. Plus, get free gifts with your purchase this week.

• Ghia: Get non-alcoholic spirits from Ghia 20% off through Nov. 28.

• Goodles: Nutrient-packed boxed macaroni and cheese is 30% off right now.

• Jeni’s: Now through Nov. 28, Jeni’s is offering 1 free pint of ice cream when you buy 5 — stock up and use code FREEPINT at checkout.

• Made In: At Underscored, we’re big fans of Made In’s thoughtfully designed cookware, and right now everything is up to 30% off.

• Material Kitchen: Get 20% off functional and beautiful cookware sitewide. The sustainably made reBoard cutting board even has Oprah’s seal of approval.

• Omsom: Liven up your home cooking with delicious Omsom meal starters.

• Partners Coffee: Get 20% off all coffee, tea and merch from the Brooklyn-based small batch coffee roaster through Nov. 28.

• Scrub Daddy: Use code SCRUB20 20% off these viral smiling sponges — plus free goodies when you spend $50 or more.

• Truff: Save on editor-beloved hot sauces and more, thanks to 30% off sitewide now Nov. 29.

• W&P: Beautiful, sustainable and editor-approved food storage is 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

Home deals

Snif

• Abbode: Take 20% off your online order with code ABBODE20 to save on gifts, vintage decor, dried flower arrangements and more from this NYC-based store.

• Anecdote Candles: Shop sitewide tiered discounts and stock up on quality candles, now through Nov. 28.

• Apotheke: Get Brooklyn-made Apotheke candles and more at 25% off thanks to this sitewide discount through Nov. 27, plus Cyber Monday discounts on body products.

• Birthdate Candles: Get minimum 25% off your order of astrological-minded candles, and up to 50% off based on how much you spend. The sale lasts through Nov. 29.

• Boy Smells: Get 25% off almost everything — candles, fragrance, hand wash and more.

• Brooklyn Candle Studio: Use code BFCM20 to take 20% off all the candles you can burn.

• Canopy: Get 40% off bundles and save on nice-looking humidifiers, essential oils and more.

• Courant: Snag chic, unobtrusive wireless chargers at a 25% discount through Dec. 4.

• Dusen Dusen: Liven up your home with delightful homewares — everything from duvets to bathrobes to umbrellas to oven mitts is on sale at this Brooklyn-based shop.

• East Olivia: It’s Pink Friday at this brand famous for its dried Forever Florals — save 20% through Nov. 28.

• Flourish: Keep your plants alive — and thriving — this winter with plant food from Flourish.

• Graf Lantz: Quality home goods made from leather, hemp, merino wool and more are 30% off sitewide on Black Friday only.

• Homesick: Nostalgic candle lovers can score BOGO deals with code CYBER.

• Letterfolk: Chic, customizable welcome mats and more are 30% off sitewide.

• Maisonette: Cute clothes and decor for kids are up to 50% off thanks to Black Friday Markdowns — plus enjoy an additional 10% off orders over $95, 15% off orders over $300, and 20% off orders over $600 with code FRIDAY.

• MoMA Design Store: Shop unique, design-forward home goods, furniture, cookware and more from the Museum of Modern Art’s store and save.

• Open Invite: This Brooklyn-based home goods store offers all the chicest brands, and right now you’ll get 25% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Open Spaces: The bestselling Entryway Rack is 30% off, and almost everything else (including these editor-approved Storage Gems) is 25% off with code HOLIDAY22.

• P.F. Candle Co.: Save up to 40% on home fragrance, including on the latest releases from P.F. Candle Co.

• Poketo: Save on cute stationery, desk supplies and more and get 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Pura: Pura is offering a range of promos like subscriber only-deals, BOGO and sitewide sales — so you can save on devices to fill your home with enticing aromas.

• Saatchi: Save on original art right now at Saatchi — you’ll get 15% orders over $1000 with code BLACKFRIDAY15 and 10% off orders over $500 with code BLACKFRIDAY10, now through Nov. 26.

• Snif: Right now, get 25% off your order of candles and fragrance from this popular brand with code BIGWICK25.

• Subtle Art Studios: Tile coasters, incense holders, trays and more are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• The New Savant: This handcrafted-in-Brooklyn candle company is running a new promo each day of Cyber Week, so there are tons of ways to save on scents.

• The Sill: Plant lovers and aspiring green thumbs can save on indoor plants — now through Nov. 28, The Sill is offering up to 45% off.

• The Six Bells: Shop country-inspired homewares and get 20% off all orders over $150 now through Nov. 28.

• Wooj: Get 15% off all 3D-printed lighting from Wooj right now for some snazzy mood lighting in your home.

• Yield: Candles, incense, glassware and more are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Sleep deals

Loftie

• Botana Bedding: Save on cooling, eco-friendly sheets and more Botana Bedding starting Nov. 15 and through the holidays.

• Good Side: Save 30% on silk sleep products sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.

• Hatch: Use code EARLY30 to take $30 off the Restore sleep device, now through Nov. 29.

• Loftie: Get 25% off everything — including the Underscored-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp — at Loftie right now.

Clothes and accessories deals

Crap Eyewear

• Birdies: Now through Nov. 28, get 25% off classic slip-ons, velvet flats and more darling footwear with code THEBIG25.

• Catbird: Catbird is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering 15% off sitewide on fine jewelry, including personalized pieces and engagement rings, Catbird signature candles, and beauty items.

• Chunks: Shop on-trend claw clips, barrettes and more — 25% of all sales will be donated to Indigenous Women Rising through Nov. 28.

• Comme Si: This chic minimalist brand is donating 15% of proceeds this weekend to Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization that provides new pajamas, storybooks and sleep education to children facing adversity.

• Cuup: These cult-favorite bras (and more!) are on sale through Cyber Monday.

• Crap Eyewear: Save on chic, LA-based sunnies — Crap Eyewear is offering up to 60% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• Gigi C Bikinis: Don’t let the name fool you — there’s lots of 30% off loungewear to shop here.

• Girlfriend Collective: Shop sustainable, size-inclusive apparel 40% off sitewide and save on activewear we love through Dec. 9.

• Halfdays: Hit the slopes in style with $50 off $200+ worth of cute ski gear.

• Kitsch: Score 25 to 60% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• Larroude: Be bold in adorable Brazilian-made shoes, bags and more.

• Lisa Says Gah: Shop 30% off clothes and accessories sitewide at this online boutique with code GAH30.

• Lunya: Save on luxury sleepwear — like our favorite silk pillowcase and silk pajamas — thanks to this Lunya offering up to 50% off select styles through Nov. 28.

• Machete: Now through the end of the month, get 20% off sitewide to save on gorgeous jewelry, accessories and more.

• Naadam: It’s definitely sweater season, so get up to 50% off cashmere styles right now at Naadam.

• Native Shoes: Shop shoes, boots and sandals from Native Shoes and get 20 to 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Nisolo: Take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other sustainable footwear Nov. 23 through the end of the month.

• Offhours: Achieve maximum cozyness in a like-a-robe-but-better Homecoat from Offhours right now — and use code COZYFORLIFE for 20% off now through Nov. 29.

• Richer Poorer: Get 35% off sitewide on elevated basics, loungewear and more

• Susan Alexandra: Now through Nov. 28, you can get 30% off beaded bags, trinkets and more unique accessories and homewares from this celeb-loved brand.

• Thousand Fell: Shop some of our favorite sustainable sneakers and get 30% off your purchase plus a free gift through Nov. 28. Plus, Underscored readers can save an additional 5% off with the exclusive code CNN5, now through Nov. 28.

• TKEES: Get up to 70% off chic sandals and apparel during this sitewide sale, now through 28.

• Year Of Ours: Chic workout gear is 25% off the sitewide and up to 60% off on select items.

• You Swim: Unique one-pieces, bikinis and more from You Swim are 25% off during this sitewide sale.

Beauty and self care deals

Vacation Inc.

• 54 Thrones: Buy a tin of luxe body butter, and get another for 50% off with code BOGOTIN.

• Act+Acre: Save on premium hair care our editors love — everything is 25% off right now on the Act+Acre site.

• Bask: Use code BF25 for 25 percent off your order of this editor-recommended sunscreen, now through Sunday. Then, find additional tiered discounts for Cyber Monday.

• Billie: Razors, wax kits and more are on sale right now — take 20% off orders over $20 with code SHOP20.

• Ceremonia: The more you spend, the more you save during this sitewide promo at this Latinx hair care brand.

• Cocofloss: Save on luxury dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 25% off starting Nov. 18.

• Crown Affair: Shop premium hair care and tools and get 30% off, plus a free gift of “The Towel” with orders over $75, now through Nov. 28.

• Dear Sundays: Get 20% off clean nail products sitewide right now.

• Dieux Skin: Single products are 15% off and bundles are 20% off from the TikTok-famous skincare brand.

• Dr. Loretta: Enjoy 15% off skincare essentials now through Nov. 28.

• Euso: Shop 20% off delightful scents from this female- and Latinx-founded brand.

• Goshi: This exfoliating shower towel has won over some Underscored editors, and now you can snag one for 20% off.

• Kinship: Save on sustainably-minded skincare, SPF and more with 20% off during Black Friday — plus get more savings come Cyber Monday.

• Kinlo: Naomi Osaka’s functional skin and suncare line for melanated skin is 15% off orders over $35, 20% off orders over $50 and 25% off orders over $75.

• Lanshin: Shop savings up to 30% off Gua Sha and other skin tools from this Brooklyn-based shop.

• Mara Beauty: Enjoy 20% off sitewide, plus score a free Sea Silk Lip Balm with every order.

• Megababe: Stay comfortable and chafe-free all day long with Megababe’s Thigh Rescue, just one of the discounted products part of this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Native: Get natural deodorant and more 30% when you spend $30.

• Offcourt: Save on odor-fighting soap, deodorant and more and get 15% off the Holiday Kit.

• Tatcha: This premium Japanese skin care brand is 25% off right now with code CYBER22.

• Onsen: Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide.

• Osea: When you spend $135+, you’ll get a free full-size Hyaluronic Sea Serum for free (it’s usually $88).

• OUAI: The premium hair care brand is offering 20% off sitewide and gifts with purchase.

• OUI the People: Get 25% off sitewide and free shipping from this Black-owned beauty brand.

• People of Color Beauty: This nail polish brand is for and by people of color, and all the products are non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan.

• Wonder Valley: Save on olive oil and unisex skincare 25% off sitewide sale starting Nov. 25.

• Sunday Riley: Get 20% off sitewide plus additional savings daily from this woman-founded, cruelty-free brand.

• Then I Met You: Take 20% off all single products from the K-beauty brand.

• Tower 28: This beloved makeup and skincare brand is offering 20% off orders up to $49, and 28% off orders over $50.

• Triple O Polish: Get 20% off sitewide from this nail care brand that brings underrepresented skin tones to the forefront.

• Vacation Sunscreen: These scented sunscreens are summertime in a bottle, and right now you can get 20% off select items.

• Versed: Get 20% off bestselling skin care sitewide with code TGIBF20.

Sustainable deals

Nordstrom

• Biom: Compostable wipes in refillable containers are 20% off sitewide right now with code GREENERCLEAN.

• Cloud Paper: Get 20% off sustainable paper towel replacements with code BF2022 through Nov. 28.

• Package Free: Sustainable essentials are 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY, now through Nov. 29.

Pet deals

Wild One

• Bocce’s Bakery: Save on special holiday treats for your furry friends, thanks to this 30% discount on all Bocce’s products.

• Daisy By Shelby: Get 25% off collars and scarves, plus a matching treat with purchase from this fashion-forward dog boutique.

• Fable Pets: Save on pet gear and get 20% off single products and 35% off sets with code HOLIDAY2022.

• Laēlap: This Underscored-beloved brand is offering 20% off pet clothes and necklaces sitewide using code FRIYAY.

• Little Beast: Get 25% off pet clothing and accessories sitewide with code LOVE25.

• Native Pet: Get 35% off all Native Pet products now through Nov. 29.

• PLAY: Shop toys, accessories and more and get 30% off orders over $50 with code BFCM2022, now through Cyber Monday.

• Spot & Tango: Now through Nov. 28, take 50% off your first order and receive a free bag of chicken munchies with code HOLIDAY50.

• Springer Pets: Get 25% off with code PUPFRIDAY and save on dog water bottles, walk leashes and more.

• Tuft + Paw: The brand is offering $50 off its award-winning litter box and 35% off your first order of this bestselling cat litter with code LITTER35.

• West & Willow: Get 25% off custom pet portraits and more sitewide using code BF25, now through Nov. 27.

• Wild One: Shop colorful, well-constructed pet carriers, walk kits, toys and more at Wild One and get 30% off your entire order with additional surprise daily deals.

Travel deals

Cadence

• Cadence: Keep your toiletries and trinkets in order, no matter where you’re headed. Get Cadence capsules for 20% off — or 25% off orders over $165 — now through Nov. 28.

• Cabeau: Get the Underscored-favorite travel neck pillow plus other accessories 30% off during this sitewide sale, lasting through Nov. 28.

Books and hobby deals

Piecework Puzzles

• Jiggy Puzzles: Need an all-ages activity to play with the family? Grab a puzzle (or a few) right now — through Nov. 28, you’ll get 25% off 1 puzzle, 30% off 2 puzzles, 35% off 3 or more puzzles at Jiggy.

• Piecework Puzzles: These puzzles are practically works of art, perfect for gathering family together this holiday.

• Powell’s Books: Use code HOLIDAYHAUL for 20% off your order from this iconic Portland, Oregon–based bookseller now through Monday.

• The Strand: Get 20% off books, accessories and merch from this NYC-based independent bookseller right now.

• Yarn Paradise: Stock up for your next knitting or crochet project up to 85% off yarn.