Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
With Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on everything from sheets and pillows to mattresses, now is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your bed. To help you out a bit, we’ve rounded up the absolute best sleep deals from the Prime Early Access Sale that’ll help give you the best sleep of your life, which we’ll be updating throughout the two-day sale event.
Mattress deals
An affordable mattress option, this Tuft & Needle pick is now more than $200 off.
Casper's one of our favorite sleep brands, and now you can get some of its most popular mattresses for up to 25% off.
A fantastic deal on a pricy product, you can now get Tuft & Needle's Mint mattress for well under $2,000.
Tuft & Needle has what you need to catch those zzz's. Save on the brand's Hybrid mattress that's now more than $200 off.
Bedding deals
With winter quickly approaching, doesn't this fluffy duvet look tempting? And now it's less than $200
One of the top selling mattress toppers on Amazon, this one features breathable gel that helps keep you cool.
We're big fans of weighted blankets around here, and this one features a 100% cotton outer shell that can actually help keep you cool.
Pillow deals
Made with 100% cotton, this three-chamber pillow is made to support all types of sleepers.
Other sleep deals
Your dog deserves a good mattress too, and now you can get this one from Casper for more than $50 off.