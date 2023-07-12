It’s a great time to be a PS5 fan. Not only is Sony’s latest console finally readily available at retail, but many of the best PS5 games are often on sale at deep discounts — especially so now that Amazon Prime Day has kicked off. Whether you’re looking to fill out your PS5 library or need some extra controllers or accessories to make the most out of your new console, we’ve sifted through the clutter to find the best PS5 Prime Day deals that are actually worth it. Prime Day PS5 game deals Prime Day PS5 accessory deals