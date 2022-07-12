Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Whether you’re still hunting down a PS5 or want to snag some cheap games after dropping a few hundred bucks on Sony’s hotly in-demand console, you should be keeping an eye on Amazon Prime Day. The week of Amazon’s major sale event will see at least one big PS5 restock from the competition, as well as tons of discounted PS5 games and accessories from Amazon itself. Here are the best PS5 deals we’ve seen so far.
PS5 console deals
If you venture off of Amazon, Best Buy will have the PS5 in stock at 12pm ET today exclusively for Best Buy Totaltech members.
PS5 game deals
One of the best PS5 showpieces yet, this stunning platformer lets you instantly hop between breathtaking 4K worlds with zero loading times.
The beautiful, brutal Elden Ring is the hottest game of the year, and is seeing one of its first major discounts for Prime Day.
This package features the critically acclaimed action game Uncharted 4 and its spin-off The Lost Legacy, both optimized for PS5 with upgraded visuals.
If you somehow haven't played Grand Theft Auto V yet, the PS5 version of this revered open world epic is cheaper than ever right now.
A must-have for Marvel fans, the Guardians of the Galaxy game blends great writing and humor, cinematic visuals and joyous alien-blasting action.
If you like the idea of wreaking havoc in a tropical open world with various weapons and cars, Far Cry 6 is available for next to nothing right now.
PS5 accessory deals
It's always good to have a spare controller handy, especially when the DualSense now comes in snazzy new colors.
This stand promises to juice up your DualSense controller in less than 3 hours, and comes in three slick colors to match your gamepad of choice.
The comfy, great-sounding Kraken X is our budget pick for gaming headsets, and it's even more of a no-brainer for less than $25.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is our favorite wireless gaming headset, and down to its lowest price.