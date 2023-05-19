There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Bearaby’s new lavender cooling weighted blanket, Fellow’s new cold brew tumbler and Made In’s new outdoor cooking system.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Outdoor cooking made easy

Made In

Summertime means grilling time, and for that there’s Made In’s new Griddle System. It’s made for cooking over the open flame, whether you’re getting some asparagus going or doing a full-on “Chef’s Table” situation. Starting at $25, the new line includes two griddles with two types of holes for varying levels of flame-kissed, a cover (to turn it into an outdoor oven), seasoning wax, a grill press and a stand for over the fire pit.

The cooling weighted blanket is now in lavender

Bearaby

We’ve dished about how Bearaby’s weighted blankets are perfect for relieving stress, and now the cooling Tencel edition comes in a spring-ready lavender, starting at $269 for the 15-pound version.

Warm-weather Nap Dresses and more

Hill House Home

Inspired by East Coast summers, the new Hill House Summer Collection introduces more than 25 new styles to the brand’s lineup (and, potentially, your closet), starting at $35. With more than 50 pieces in all, the collection lets you shop nap dress styles (including backless maxi dresses and strappier styles for day), plus a new black jersey colorway and the introduction of new fabrics like scallop lace and white eyelet. There’s eight new fashion dresses to choose from too, with super easy-to-wear silhouettes that go from day to night super-easily.

TikTok-ready shades of Stanley faves

Stanley

Stanley’s New Outsiders collection is basically made for TikTok, with classic Stanley shapes in new shades of trending acid green, lilac, turquoise, terracotta and more. Yes, that includes the viral 40-ounce Quencher H.20 FlowState Tumbler — as well as its 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler sibling, the 16-ounce Adventure Stacking Beer Pint, 10-ounce Everyday GO Wine Tumbler, 24-ounce Quick Flip GO Bottle and 8-ounce Adventure Pre-Party Flask.

On-the-go cold, insulated cold brew

Fellow

What’s way better than paying for an iced coffee when the mood hits while you’re out of the house? Bringing your own with you. Now you can, courtesy of Fellow’s new Carter Cold Tumble. The brand’s (and maker of one of our favorite kettles) re-imagined take on the brand’s award-winning Carter Move Mug, this tumbler is spill-resistant, fits in your cup holder, and will keep your beverage cold for 18 hours.

Minimalist, monochrome everyday bags

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s monochromatic bags have just gotten a new look, courtesy of the brand’s new SS2023 collection, Dreamland. There are new shades, including a hot pink and pastel blue, plus new prints that go beyond the solid bags you’re used to from the line: a hand-drawn doodle and one inspired by a topographic map — plus new products like a messenger bag, scarf and more.

Well-crafted rugs in recycled wool

Thuma

Thuma’s limited product selection puts the focus straight on quality, and now the brand’s new rugs are here to warm up your floors. The new The Rug (starting at $595) is made from upcycled wool sweaters (44 in a 5-by-8-foot version) and water bottles (412 in that size). Available in crowd-pleasing neutrals like light ivory, deep gray and light gray, the rugs are handmade in India in Panipat, a city nicknamed for its weavers, on traditional looms so each one will look slightly different.

Practical, convertible luggage in kids’ sizes

Béis

Béis’ line of practical, functional and stylish luggage just got shrunk down to kids’ size: Now available to shop is a collection of mini-sized Rollers, two-in-one backpacks that detach into a fanny pack, plus lunch boxes and more. The collection starts at $28, and kids can choose from two fun colorways in acid green or hot pink.

Groovy Seventies-inspired robes, bath sheets and more

Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s new collection of ’70s-inspired patterns make for a stylish edition to your bathroom or pool setup. The robes, bath sheets, hand towels and more are available in colorways like Blue Lagoon, Limeade and Hawaiian Punch, and they’re made from 100% organic Turkish cotton so they perform as fabulously as they look.

Asymmetrical rings, bracelets and earrings

Mejuri

The organic lines of Mejuri’s new Figure Collection are perfectly reminiscent of the easygoing days of summer. Shop the bold collection in high quality materials like 14k gold vermeil hoops and diamonds, or rings to stack in 14k gold vermeil and sterling silver. The pieces are made from 80%-recycled gold, and all of its diamonds and white sapphire gemstones are responsibly-sourced.

The brand teams up with Tan France

Lindsey Swedick/Caraway

Two new launches from Caraway are coming for our kitchens this week. First up is the Tan France x Caraway Home Monochrome Collection, which includes three new single-shade cookware shades: Moss, Blush and Créme. Designed by France, they come with coordinating hardware for a totally polished look. Second up is the brand’s refreshed collection of linens, including towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders in cheerful cream, poppy orange and blue.

Beach blankets that are 7 times bigger than a normal towel

Big Blanket Co

Big Blanket Co. doesn’t do anything halfway, and now it’s just launched a series of “beach blankets” that are seven times bigger than your usual beach towel. At 100 square feet, they’re perfect for sprawling out on the sand with friends or your family — they’ll seat up to eight adults. The cotton-bamboo blend is sand-resistant, too.

Two stylish vibes for your outdoor space

Neighbor

Neighbor’s outdoor collection just got a major expansion, with two new collections to glam up your outdoor space. First up is the Bluff Collection, starting at $2,600, which is all about ultra-plush cushioning that’s made to last in the elements (think quick-dry foam, Sunbrella fabric and more) — it’s also the first line from the brand to offer a very loungeable chaise. There’s also the Reel Collection, which is all about teak and handwoven rope for a polished, rustic look. P.S. Right now through May 29 you can save 15% sitewide, including on these new collections, with the code MEMORIAL15.

Great scents to spiff up your space

Phlur

Phlur’s fragrances smell incredible enough, but now your house can get in on it with the launch of the brand’s first home fragrance collection. The candles sell for $45 and scents include Tangerine Boy, Missing Person, Sweet Smoke and a few others just in time for spring.

Great scents to spiff up your space

Everlane

Everlane Editions, the brand’s capsule series, just dropped its first-ever collection of occasion dresses, and they’re ready to take you from day to night. Starting at $98 and made from easy-to-wear fabrics like linen and a woven knit, these looks are here for work-to-evening use — as well as some breezy looks for your next vacation.