There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Stanley’s 30-ounce Quencher tumbler in new hues, Allbirds’ first golf shoes and some seriously incredible smelling laundry detergent from Ouai (yes, the hair care brand!).

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A smaller version of the TikTok-viral vessel

Stanley

Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers are one of TikTok’s most viral water vessels, with new color drops often triggering sell-outs of the cup. Now, it’s coming out in a smaller size with a beloved texture: The 30-ounce Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is now shoppable in the brand’s core colorways: Bay Leaf, Dune, Red Rust, Shale and Stormy Sea.

New one-pieces and bikini styles

Cuup

You might know Cuup for its studiously designed bras and bikinis, but now the brand is using its fit smarts to add two new one-pieces to its already beloved Swim collection: The Scoop and The Plunge. If you like having swim separates, you’re in luck, too: There’s now the Bandeau Top, String Bikini Top, Bikini Bottoms, and the Swim Wrap — and some styles are in the brand’s new floral patterns. PS. Right now the brand’s swimwear is 25% off, making it the perfect time to pick one up.

Activewear with a little extra texture

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive Rib fabric is expanding the brand’s activewear line with two new limited-edition colors: Heat (a summer orange) and Breeze (a vintage baby blue). The material your new leggings and tops are made from is eco-minded, too: It’s comprised of 83% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 17% spandex — and once you’ve worn out your pieces, it’s recyclable with ReGirlfriend. There are new styles to take for a spin, too: The Sport Skort, the Bea Banded Dress and the Bea Banded Bra.

A getaway-ready upsized duffel

Calpak

Calpak’s Luka Duffel just got sized up for bigger adventures with the drop of its new large size, which is perfect whether you’ve got one bag holding your work stuff and office clothes — as well as if you plan to head out of town for a couple days. The new size is still able to slip over your luggage handle and rest on top of the bag, and it packs a ton of capacity in a small footprint. You can shop it in colors Chocolate, Green Apple, Khaki, Matte Black, Oatmeal, Watermelon and Rose Quartz.

Insulated vessels perfect for astrology-lovers

BrüMate

Celebrity collabs are coming for our coffee carafes now with the launch of BrüMate’s new collection with Hilary Duff. The resulting “Astral Collection” is perfect for those who check their Costar app with their morning coffee: Suns, stars, and moons decorate BrüMate’s signature triple-insulated drinkware made to hold everything from lattes to champagne.

Spring-ready designs pattern Classic and Luxe collections

Brooklinen

Just in time for a spring refresh, Brooklinen has launched a limited-edition collection of Classic and Luxe bedding printed with hand-painted designs inspired by park mornings and beach afternoons — as well as antique textile samplers from the 17th century. The two colorways, Garden Patchwork and Sand Dollar, offer two different moods: The first is all about spring colors in green, purple, blue and pink, while Sand Dollar is a study in neutrals. Both patterns are now available in Luxe and Classic sheets, duvets and pillowcases.

A leave-in conditioner for dry summer hair

Briogeo

If you’re spending time in the sun, in the pool or on the beach, your strands might need a little extra hydration to keep them happy and healthy, especially if they tend to go through intense processing (bleaching, relaxing, etc.). After just two uses, Briogeo’s new leave-in conditioner is made to seal split ends and increase moisture in your hair up to five times its original level.

A fantastic-smelling detergent for laundry day

Ouai

You might already know how great Ouai’s products smell, but the company just made the move from your shower time to your laundry day with its latest collab. Ouai teamed up with DedCool to create DedCoolDedtergent in Ouai’s customer-favorite Melrose Place scent (you might recognize it from its Scalp & Body Scrub or Treatment Masque). The plant-sourced, vegan detergent is nontoxic and biodegradable, and it’s perfect for hand-washing your delicates and gentle items. Scent-wise, it’s not your usual detergent: Melrose Place’s fragrance is all about top notes of champagne, berry, lychee, bergamot, sandalwood, amber and cedar.

Allbirds’ first golf shoes are here

Allbirds

It’s the time of year when golfers are flocking back to the courses to take advantage of relaxing in the great weather, and for your next turn on the links, sustainable sneaker-maker Allbirds has just dropped its new Golf Dashers. Available in men’s and women’s fits, the golf shoes build on Allbirds’ best-selling Tree Dashers to make them work for the course, thanks to details like more traction and water-repellent materials.

Spot treatment that won’t leave you feeling blue

Starface

Starface’s pimple-patch compacts are perfect for spot treating on the go, and the lineup just got a blue version added to it. The $17 compact comes filled with 32 Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid patches, Starface’s award-winning product to combat deeper spots. Just press one on and rest easy as the hydrocolloid and salicylic acid work their magic on that annoying zit.

Sheertex

Sheertex’s tights might be pricey, but they have one great feature: They’re made to be extraordinarily rip-resistant. Now, that feature’s taken a new style with the introduction of the brand’s new Rip-Resist Dance Tights. Available in black, pink or white, these are made for your ballet lessons, sure, but also for everyday, thanks to a convertible detail that transforms the tights from footless for the studio to footed for brunch after.

Unique, memorable gifting made easy

Etsy

If a wedding registry filled with items from big-box stores doesn’t appeal (not everyone needs a kitchen full of rarely used auxiliary appliances), Etsy’s new registry service is an easy way for couples to create and share their wish lists while supporting small businesses and independent artists. And because a big part of Etsy is the personal aspect, guests can even specify exactly how they’d like pieces to be customized, monogrammed or personalized.