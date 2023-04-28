There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Vitamix’s at-home food recycler/plant food maker, Glossier’s first opaque lipstick, and Ruggable’s timeless collab with historic British institution Morris & Co.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Turn your food prep scraps into plant food

Vitamix

All the food that you throw in the bin — be it scraps from food prep or bites of leftover meals — can do a lot better than go in the garbage. Using Vitamix’s new Eco 5 FoodCycler, you can pulverize up to five liters of food into a nutrient-rich soil “amendment” that’ll work as powdered, fast-acting plant food for your outdoor garden or indoor houseplants. Read more about this new FoodCycler’s predecessor here.

A royal red for a royal occasion

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Matte Revolution line just added a new color to its range: a shade called “Coronation Red” in honor of King Charles III’s coronation next month. The crimson shade comes in a golden orb-inspired tube with 100% of sales going to The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme (which Tilbury’s an ambassador for).

Activewear for pregnant and postpartum people

Hatch Collection

Free People’s in-house activewear line, FP Movement, has teamed up with Hatch, a stylish pregnancy, postpartum and parenting shopping destination, for an activewear and loungewear collection made for those three-P customers. Expect relaxed, loose onesies perfect for wearing when you just can’t with anything else, maternity running shorts you’ll be pulling on every day this summer, maternity leggings that support the bump and more.

Glossier’s first opaque lip color

Glossier

Glossier’s no-makeup-makeup look, which debuted in 2014, has always prioritized washes of color over bold splashes of it (but for a brief foray into more concentrated color with disco-ready sister brand Play). But after almost a decade, the buzzy brand is dropping its first opaque lip color. Its new “soft lip crème” ($22 or two for $38) dries to a demi-matte finish and comes in nine velvety statement shades. They range from Lane, a neutral mauve brown, to Strike, a bricky, burnt orange-red that goes well with vegan leather jackets and Friday nights.

A limited-edition colorway highlighting inclusivity in the outdoors

Hydro Flask

The new Let’s Go Together collection features a light green background with trees’ branches joined together like hands. It’s a representation of Hydro Flask’s support for inclusivity in the outdoors through its Parks for All program.

Vegan sneakers now with regenerative cotton

Veja

Veja, a Cool French Sneaker Brand, has taken over sidewalks on both sides of the pond with its low-slung vegan leather sneakers created with an emphasis on sustainability. Now, it’s just dropped two retro-inspired styles, the high-top Wata II and the Wata II Low. They come in monochrome backgrounds with the brand’s signature V logo, soles, toe caps, and laces all in a light neutral — color options include black, forest green, dark khaki, orange, cobalt and more.

Retinol for the rest of you

Nécessaire

You’ve built retinol into your evening skincare routine, but Nécessaire’s making the argument that skincare doesn’t just stop at your face. With its new The Body Retinol, featuring .1% pure retinol, the rest of your body gets a boost too: The formula features 10% AHA, plus peptides and vitamins, to boost its anti-visible-aging-appearance powers with skincare benefits.

Cheerful dutch ovens in pink and yellow

Great Jones

This column previously featured the achingly stylish Great Jones x Lisa Says Gah Dutch oven collection, but now there’s a yet another edition of the Great Jones collaborations. The cookware brand has partnered up with L.A.-based Flamingo Estate to create two Dutch ovens in vibrant seasonal shades: The Dutch Baby ($160) in mustard and The Dutchess ($200) in a perky taffy pink. It’s limited-edition, and previous collabs sold out fast (as in, a few days), so if this versatile kitchen essential is on your treat-yourself list, don’t wait to add it to your cart.

19 eco-minded handbags just dropped

Reformation

Reformation’s dresses have become something of an aspirational wardrobe staple in our fantasy closets, and now the brand’s just launched the perfect accessory line to complement them: handbags. Following its shoe launch in 2021, Reformation’s new 19-piece bag collection is made from Italian and German cow leather and starts at $248. True to the brand’s ethos, there’s all sorts of supplier and environmental considerations that went into these bags — plus a commitment to include them in the brand’s RefRecycling program.

Romantic (and still washable!) rugs in truly timeless patterns

Ruggable

William Morris was a multihyphenate whose social theories wove his way into his approach to design — but his most famous legacy is undoubtedly the beautiful floral wallpaper and textile patterns his company created in the 19th century. Forever stylish, especially as we all get a little more maximalist with our interiors again, they’re now making an appearance on a new collection of carpets from washable rug maker Ruggable. The 35-piece collection includes 25 low- and medium-pile styles and two doormats — each of which can happily pop in the washer for a cleanup when required.

From pouch to tote and back again

MZ Wallace

Spring means a bounty of fresh produce, and if you’ve found yourself a bag short for the farmer’s market’s stands (again), this limited-edition MZ Wallace Packable Market Tote in Woodland is here to help you out. Made from 100% recycled nylon, it can unfurl from a small pouch into the perfect tote.

A cake kit with a kick

Fly By Jing

Your regular cake-in-a-box this is not: Fly by Jing’s new collab with The Caker has resulted in a luxe-looking, Sichuan-pepper-accented, richly flavored chocolate cake. The pepper isn’t all about heat, either: Expect a little citrus on the tongue that takes your usual chocolate cake to a whole extra level. Great for going above and beyond on Mother’s Day, graduations or birthdays, the $55 kit includes: The Caker Chocolate Cake Kit, Fly By Jing Tribute Pepper Oil, GIR Spatula and a printed insert with baking instructions.

Not your usual ’70s-style sun oil

Vacation

Vacation’s line of sunscreen just got a new addition — and it’s not your usual SPF. The SPF 30 Baby Oil is a “Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Oil” that is inspired by but is not a part of extremely questionable vintage tanning practices. This one’s all about giving you the same feel (and smell and shine!) but with a formula that does your skin good, not harm. Overseeing efficacy was Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Hale, board-certified dermatologist and a Skin Cancer Foundation senior vice president.

A multifaceted drizzle to kick your slice up a notch

Brightland

Brightland’s latest California olive oil launch isn’t exactly its usual infusion — it’s the pizza-ready product of Arbosana, Arbequina, and Mission olives freshly (and manually) crushed with jalepeños, garlic, oregano, and basil. The new 12-ounce Pizza Oil comes in a squeeze bottle to make your time from pizza box to mouth a lot faster, too.

A minimalist tote for everyday everything

Graf Lantz

Whether it’s coming with you to the office, econ class, or to your kid’s daycare, Graf Lantz’s Campus Tote is the brand’s new multipurpose carryall designed to haul your day’s carry in chic minimalist style. It’s made from the company’s signature Merino wool felt and comes with an adjustable cotton strap to take it from handbag to crossbody to shoulder bag and bag again. Available in four colorways, it’ll hold a 13-inch laptop inside and has small pockets to hold littler essentials like your phone and keys.