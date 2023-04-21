There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Parachute’s bath wrap, Hill House Home’s Bridal Capsule and Target’s latest designer collections.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A lighter-weight towel wrap for warmer days

Parachute

Parachute’s California-inspired textiles just got a new addition: a lightweight bath wrap made from the brand’s Organic Cloud Cotton material. It’s the same material you might recognize from the Cloud Cotton Robe, quilt and loungewear, and it’s perfect for when it’s a little too warm to wear a full-on robe (or to change under at the beach).

The Nap Dress goes bridal

Hill House Home

No matter which part of the wedding celebrations you’re involved in, whether it’s the star or a guest role, Hill House Home’s new bridal collection has a Nap Dress for you. Tulle silhouettes, eyelet separates and dresses, Nap Dresses with ribbon ties, and a lot of lace add a little wedding flair to the collection, which starts at $150 — and even the littlest ones can get in on it with lined dresses and coordinating briefs, plus a plush bunny.

The latest seasonal collab features a trio of talented designers

Target

Target’s limited-edition Spring Designer Collection has been something to look forward to on an annual basis, and this year’s edition features collaborations with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and Rhode. The beachy, summer-breezy collections, which feature more than 100 pieces of pool- and summer-ready clothing, swimwear and accessories, start at $15 and max out at $48, with most items less than $35.

Water filtration in an on-the-go bottle

Lifestraw

LifeStraw, maker of on-the-go water purification straws (as in, you can put them straight in the stream and drink), just dropped its Go Series Water Filtration Bottle. The water bottle features all the purification capabilities of LifeStraw in one take-everywhere vessel, and with daily use you just need to change the carbon filter every two months. The $45 bottle comes in nine colors, so there’s plenty of choice if more than one member of your house wants in on it, too.

An eco-friendly alternative to all-in-one cleaning

Package Free

Package Free just dropped its first multipurpose cleaning spray, which is available in two scents made from 100% organic essential oils — choose from calming, stress-relieving lavender or fresh rosemary eucalyptus. The cleaning products aren’t made with parabens, harsh chemicals, phthalates or synthetic dies, and the formula itself is biodegradable and pH-balanced. You can use the same aluminum bottle and spray nozzle time after time, too. After your first order, just top up with subscription refills. (Plus, now through April 23, CNN Underscored readers can score this sustainable dish washing brush for 45% off with code CNNEARTH.)

Luxe PJs for a soft sleep all night long

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch’s luxe home textiles just got a complementary new addition: a line of elevated sleepwear made from 100% organic cotton. Available in six colors, the pajamas have the same softness that the company’s sheets are famous for and come in four different styles, including a sleepshirt ($128) and a set with a short-sleeve top and pants ($138). They’re also available in two different fabrications: Signature, made from the company’s buttery Signature fabric, and Soft Knits, which is more of a lived-in jersey vibe that’s great for hot sleepers.

A cookware collection with heart

Made In

Made In’s value-minded, pro-grade, elegantly designed cookware just got a new addition to the lineup, courtesy of a new collab with chef and mom Brooke Williamson. The two teamed up to launch 12 of Made In’s bestselling products, like the 6 Inch Chef Knife and the Non Stick Frying Pan Set, in a bespoke shade of green named after Williams’ son. Fifteen percent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

It reveals a crystal for some harmony

Birthdate Co.

Birthdate Co.’s Survive Mercury In Retrograde Candle is back just in time for Mercury retrograde to hit on April 21. It melts to reveal a Carnelian crystal inside that’s meant to help with harmony during this bumpy period. Apparently there are four Mercury retrogrades this year, so the 45-plus-hour burn time is a plus. Shop it fast, because it’ll probably go fast: The original candle in 2021 sold out within the first week of launching.

Because it’s about to be sweaty-sleep season

Tempurpedic

Tempurpedic just launched two new mattresses starting at $4,600 — the ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze — made just for hot sleepers, as well as three new bases. The ProBreeze mattress is made to keep sleepers up to five degrees cooler and comes in medium and medium hybrid feels. The LuxeBreeze pulls out all the stops with a design that keeps them chilled up to 10 degrees cooler — two degrees cooler than the previous model. It makes you feel less hot from the start, thanks to a cool-touch cover and better-for-ventilation construction. It’s now available in a Medium Hybrid feel in addition to soft and firm models.

Everyday sneakers that are 99% biodegradable

Koio

Last year Koio launched its Regenerative Sneaker, and it’s just dropped its 99% biodegradable sneaker, the Mello. The $495 shoe is very quiet luxury: It’s handmade in Tuscany, and its construction is burnished with all sorts of credentials. First up, it’s constructed in part from Zeolite-tanned, full-grain regenerative cow leather (Cow), lined with LWG-certified Italian cow leather, has a 100%-natural, hevea-tree milk sole handmade in France without any machinery and it’s threaded with organic cotton laces. Whew. But all that aside, it’s a gorgeous everyday shoe you can feel good about wearing, given how much space cast-off apparel takes up in landfills. Available in men’s and women’s fits, it’s $495 at Koio’s site.