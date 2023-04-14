There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of sustainable cleaner Blueland’s latest scents, new prints and textures from Cozy Earth and a Loftie clock designed for getting kids to bed quickly and happily.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Florals for spring? Always.

Rifle Paper Co.

Flower-bestrewn Rifle Paper Co. has teamed up with not one but two brands for cool new collabs to put you in the spring frame of mind. Rifle Paper Co. x Corkcicle is here with some great new insulated mugs, sparkling wine flutes and other drinkware featuring the company’s newest floral pattern, starting at $28. Meanwhile, the Rifle Paper Co. x Keds’ Spring 2023 Collection starts at $70 and features flower-trimmed canvas sneaker mules, woven floral platforms and more.

Easy-wearing, block-printed spring and summer separates

Madewell

Madewell’s just teamed up with painter Caroline Z Hurley for a collection that features easy-wearing silhouettes in vacation-minded linen and gauzy fabrics. Pieces range from $48 to $118 and feature block-print-inspired pieces like sundresses, swimsuits and more.

Soft socks and a T-shirt with a mission to do more

Bombas

Comfy innerwear company Bombas has just teamed up with James Beard Award-winning chef and Emmy award-nominated TV host Sophia Roe for a limited-edition collection featuring whimsical motifs and a commitment to do good. The collab has resulted in ankle and calf socks in soft greens and purples, plus a T-shirt with a mushroom motif — the sales of all of which contribute to City Relief, a volunteer organization providing food and clothes to those experiencing homelessness.

New textiles and printed PJs to refresh for spring

Cozy Earth

Editor- and Oprah-loved brand Cozy Earth’s cotton and bamboo viscose textiles are perfect for loungewear, bedding and toweling, and now the brand just dropped two new collections. First up is the Ribbed Terry Bath Collection featuring a plush, ultra-absorbent ribbed texture to wrap up in after a shower or bath. Choose from hand towels, bath towels or bath sheets available in pairs of charcoal, gray or white (starting at $75). Also new in are Cozy Earth’s first prints, mini dot and floral toile. They’re available to shop in Cozy Earth’s incredibly soft women’s long- and short-sleeve PJ sets, which start at $131 (currently on sale!).

A new take on the original, plus a more affordable option

Casper

Casper’s famous mattress-in-a-box line just got two new additions: the Casper and the Snow. The first is (as the name indicates) a revamped take on the OG mattress that kicked off the brand’s reputation and features luxe touches like AirScapes tech and layers of top-quality foam (starting at $595). Snow (starting at $1,495) is a more affordable option great for hot sleepers with all the cooling tech, zoned support and Flex Coils your slumber could want.

Wildflower-inspired hand soap tablets

Blueland

Way better than buying a new plastic soap bottle each time (and perfect for those who don’t love bar soap)? Blueland’s hand soap refill tablets, now available in the brand’s new Wildflower Meadows collection. The three springy new scents include Jasmine Moss, Honeysuckle Dew and Wild Rose for whiffs of new blooms each time you’re washing up.

A luxe candle with the spring scent of cherry blossoms

Diptyque

Luxe candle company Diptyque just dropped a brand-new seasonal candle, Fleur de Cerisier (aka cherry blossom). It captures the scent of the pink blossoms in a slow-burning candle and adds notes of lily of the valley, jasmine and ylang-ylang too, plus raspberry, cherry and musk — but like the flowers themselves, this limited-edition candle won’t stick around forever.

Vibrant, artist-designed patterns for your essential blender

Nutribullet

Make your morning smoothie a work of art — including the blender itself. Magic Bullet’s smoothie makers now feature editions with wraps showcasing the work of artists Shanée Benjamin

, Jiaqi Wang and Spencer Gabor. Best of all, it’s free to pick one up when you’re buying a Magic Bullet Original Blender — just use the code EXPRESSION at checkout on the Magic Bullet site.

Get patio season started in style

Neighbor

The start of spring is also the start of patio season, and Neighbor has just dropped a new fire table for backyard gatherings and marshmallow roastings. Available in both natural gas and propane options, it’s made from cast concrete and lava rocks in three colorways (stone/natural, canyon/terracotta and charcoal), and comes with a slatted teak lid for a gorgeous cover when it’s not in use.

Featuring the debut of a water-resistant crinkle nylon

Halfdays

’Tis the season for spring showers, and technical performance brand Halfdays — previously known for its chic snow gear — has just released its latest collection with pieces perfect for, if not enjoying the rainy weather, then at least getting out in it stylishly. Expect practical (and cool) layering pieces as well as the launch of the brand’s water-resistant crinkle nylon in the form of a windbreaker, cargo pants and shorts. Colorways include a rich cognac brown, silver, vivid green and fuschia for mixing and matching.

A super-soft bath wrap in organic cotton

Parachute

Parachute’s California-inspired textiles just got a new addition: a cozy bath wrap made from the brand’s Organic Cloud Cotton material. It’s the same material you might recognize from the Cloud Cotton Robe, quilt and loungewear, and it’s perfect for when it’s a little too warm to wear a full-on robe (or to change under at the beach).

Acne is no match for this patch

Processed with VSCO with a4 preset Zitsticka

Zitsticka’s just dropped acne-fighting patches with extra-strength superpowers: Its new Killa Acne Extra Strength Patches ($18 for a four-pack) start working in two hours to flatten zits overnight and are up to five times more powerful than the competition. A host of blemish-fighting ingredients include salicylic acid, glycolic acid, niacinamide and antibacterial and brightening ingredients.

Now with stickers and a new color

Loftie

The Loftie Clock is great for kiddos in all sorts of clever ways: It’s meant to get kids into bed as easily as it gets them out of it, and it’ll also grow as your little ones do so it can be used for years to come. Now it’s available to shop in Coral, and the company’s new Stick’ems stickers let kids decorate their clocks to suit their personality. In case you’ve missed out on this brand before, Loftie helps kids look forward to bedtime at least a little more with features like guided meditations, breath work, music, sound baths, stories and nature sounds, and you can set sleep and wake routines to get them on a schedule.

See ya, not-so-sustainable cling wrap

W&P

There are more eco-friendly ways to preserve your food prep and leftovers than plastic wrap, but if you’re never quite loved the whole beeswax wrap, W&P’s new stretch lids are here to convert you. The brand’s new Reusable Stretch Lids Set and Reusable Stretch Baking Lids Set just dropped to replace single-use covers. The Stretch Lids Set has six sizes to fit over pretty much every container in your kitchen, including serving bowls, dinner bowls, quart containers, cereal bowls, ramekins and cans. And since the worst thing is having your baked goods dry out after working hard on them, the Stretch Baking Lids Set comes with three variations for loaf pans, brownie sheets and casserole dishes (pick them up in singles or pairs too). All of the silicone lids feature a textured grip for a secure seal to keep food for a spill- and odor-proof seal, plus they’re microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.