There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hello Kitty x Starface pimple patches, Cuyana’s sculptural new belt and saddle bags, and Stanley’s new insulated drinkware collection in glossy, glowy neutrals.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

An island-inspired lip hydrator

Rhode

Hailey Bieber’s take on lip balm, featuring a ton of hydrating ingredients to infuse and lock in moisture, just got a new limited-edition flavor added to the lineup: Passionfruit Jelly. The juicy, island-inspired flavor joins a trio of existing ones (Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice and unscented) to plump up your lips and is currently available at Rhode for $16.

A candle/blanket combo for a cause

Bearaby

Two luxe brands — weighted blanket maker Bearaby and candle brand Nest New York — have just teamed up to support Next for Autism with the release of a new bundle featuring a grassy green eco-velvet Napper blanket, plus a relaxing Midnight Moss candle. The weight of the blanket helps to stimulate production of serotonin, reduces cortisol and increases melatonin, for a chilled-out nap or reading sesh — and the eco-velvet, made from 900 plastic bottles’ worth of ocean-bound plastic, is super soft too. Five percent of the profits from the $295 bundle will go to the nonprofit organization in support of Autism Acceptance Month.

Make your coffee at your desk — or on the go

BruMate

Perfect for people who want to cut down on their barista tab, BruMate’s new Pour Over Brewing System lets you make your coffee from your desk — no need to break concentration by getting up and walking to the coffee machine. The cup is essentially an insulated travel mug with a spot for a filter, though it comes with a heat-resistant silicone sleeve for a grip and is cup holder-friendly, thanks to its dimensions and leakproof lid. It’ll keep your coffee hot for up to six hours and cold for more than 24 too, depending on how you take it. Ten colors are available, so you can buy your roommate or S.O. a different shade — the last thing you want with your first coffee of the day is a mix-up, after all.

A retro-inspired everyday sneaker

Allbirds

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds has just dropped a new style with some vintage sneaker inspiration behind it: The Riser. Its retro aesthetics are supported by Allbirds’ all-natural hero materials — canvas, tree, wool, Sweetfoam and natural rubber — for all-day support and comfort. The new shoe is available in black, white, blue and rust in men’s and women’s sizes.

Adorable acne patches in a limited-time collab

Starface

Starface and Hello Kitty have reprised their collaborations for a limited-time fourth edition, featuring the same bestselling pimple patch as the last issue (hey, why change a good thing?). The Hello Kitty-shaped patches come in a Hello Kitty compact for in-the-bag-on-the-go storage that can be refilled with more patches ($17 for the compact, $13 for refills). You’ll want to get in on it ASAP since in 2020, it sold out in 72 hours and had a 10,000-person waitlist.

A saddle bag and bag in Italian leather

Cuyana

Cuyana’s made-to-last leather bags just got two new additions to the family courtesy of the debut of its Double Moon line. The collection consists of a saddle bag and a belt bag with a triple-moon exterior that can go day to night — and keep everything organized in the meantime. Each one is available in the brand’s core colorways (think rich cappuccino and elegant stone as well as practical black), plus a spring coral.

Insulated vessels aren’t just for on the go

Stanley

Stanley, maker of outdoor drinking vessels (notably the TikTok-viral Quencher tumbler) is trying to persuade you that insulated cups belong in your home and outdoor spaces with its new Outside In collection, featuring cups in “polished neutrals” boasting glossy, glowing finishes. Options include the 10-ounce Go Everyday Wine Tumbler, 16-ounce Classic Stay Chill Beer Pint, 20-ounce Trigger-Action Travel Mug, 24-ounce Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein and 64-ounce Classic Stay Chill Beer Pitcher. They come in a ton of colorways, including grays and neutrals, plus earth tones like cinnamon, night sky and maple — though, fair warning, some are already sold out.

Convertible, accessible fine jewelry for day to night

Mejuri

Instagram-famous fine jewelry brand (no, the two are not mutually exclusive) Mejuri has teamed up with CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year Luar for a line of jewelry that starts at $98 and includes hoops and a handbag. The pieces are designed with multiple modes of wearing them in mind, with several featuring convertible features — like earrings with layers of removable shapes — to switch up the looks and take pieces from day to night and back again.

Stylish cases in 5 modern shades

Herschel

Herschel Supply just dropped a new line of Heritage Hardshell luggage in four sizes and five smooth, matte-ish colorways — whether you want to go practical in black or gray or colorful in pink, a neon-y yellow or blue. The bags start at $250 for the carry-on size for international flights and grow in size to include a bigger carry-on size for domestic flights, a medium checked bag and a large checked bag. The shells, interestingly, are made from post-industrial-use Korean road barriers, and they’re designed to have a flat surface so you can use it as a workspace for your laptop. Plus, they come with a 100-day trial policy so you can make sure it works for your upcoming trip well ahead of time.

Drew Barrymore’s homewares line goes beyond the kitchen

Beautiful by Drew

Beautiful by Drew, Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware brand, has just gone beyond the kitchen and into the living room with the introduction of its first piece of furniture, The Drew Chair. The rounded boucle “chair and a half” spins on its metal base and comes with three cushy accent pillows. Keep an eye out for more home products to come over the coming months too.

A mop that’ll put a smile on your face (yes, really)

Staff

Staff, home of colorfully redesigned household essentials like plungers and basters, has teamed up with Clorox Scentiva to create The Mop, an actually stylish (dare we say, fun?) mop. With a colorful handle featuring two shades of pink, bright pops of blue and gold, and a smiley face with a bowler hat (the hat’s rubbery grip helps keep it steady when leaning up against a wall), this mop might almost make you want to smile when you’re hauling it out of the cleaning cupboard to sop up a spill. The head of the mop is compatible with (of course) Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths, but you could also pop your favorite mop cloths on the end.

New additions to Jenni Kayne’s beauty brand

Oak Essentials

Jenni Kayne’s California-inspired design vibes get a beauty treatment with the skin care line Oak Essentials, which has just added several new additions to its lineup. First up are the new Oak Essential fragrances and candles, which come in three scents: Cuir Rose, Santo Wood and Violet Santa. Also just in? Two new products perfect for prepping skin for spring. First up is a Hydra Undereye Balm meant to mimic the plumping, hydrating effect of under-eye patches, sans the packaging waste; second is a super-gentle Pure Gel Cleanser that gets the day’s dirt off without stripping your skin’s natural moisture.

An artist collab resulting in chic party pieces

Lulu and Georgia

Homegoods retailer Lulu and Georgia just dropped a collaboration with spatial artist and designer Eny Lee Parker focused on everything you need for sophisticated, stylish entertaining (read: parties). Expect tables, cabinets, seating and ottomans, dinnerware, drinkware, vases and more soft, modern designs in this 22-piece collection, which starts at $48.

A lavender-pink, multipurpose balm that looks great on everyone

Tower 28

Tower 28’s celebrating its fourth birthday with the drop of a limited-edition version of its beloved BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, this time in a lavender-pink shade called Party Hour. The lightweight formula is made with clean beauty lovers and people with sensitive skin in mind, and it can go on cheeks, lips and eyes for a wash of color on the go.

The brand is expanding its size offerings

H&M

H&M just expanded its size range with clothing that will now go up to 2XL in stores for ladies and men and up to 4XL online for ladies and 3XL for men — and it’s the result of a size and inclusivity consulting stint that activist and model Tess Holliday is doing with the brand. The brand is also following in the footsteps of retailers like ASOS and Everlane with the launch of a Curvy Denim collection featuring more room in the hips and thighs and a longer rise.

A deep turquoise in honor of Earth Month

Girlfriend Collective

Sustainable, size-inclusive clothing brand Girlfriend Collective is kicking off Earth Month with the release of its new Atlas colorway, a deep turquoise that calls to mind cenotes and island waters. You can shop the new color in all of the Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive and Ripstop Woven styles, which are made from recycled postconsumer bottles — and recyclable when you’re finished with them via Girlfriend’s garment take-back program, ReGirlfriend. Choose from pieces like the Paloma Racerback Bra and the Compressive High-Rise Legging or the buttery-smooth Pocket Legging, which even has Oprah’s endorsement.