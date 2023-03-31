There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hurom’s new slow juicer, a compact standing desk from Branch and first-time swimwear lines from both Draper James and Hanky Panky.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A stylish standing desk perfect for small spaces

Branch

Standing desks are perfect for when you need to make your office in whatever space is available — say a hallway or small nook. Branch’s newest Duo desk is a stylish addition to the company’s lineup that starts at $499 and is highly customizable: Choose between four tops and two legs. Working with more space? There’s a larger version available too.

Summery shades have hit the shelves

Stanley

Stanley’s TikTok-famous Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler has just kicked off the warmer part of the year with two new shades available to shop in the 40-ounce and the 30-ounce versions. The new colors, Tigerlily and Pool, are a spicy orange and radiant turquoise, respectively — perfect for getting in the beach- and poolside mindset.

AI lighting for your favorite games

Govee

If you want to up the vibes while you’re gaming, this lighting kit from Govee (the maker of some of our favorite strip lights) has an AI chip that recognizes what’s happening in the game and triggers lighting effects simultaneously in response. The lights put you in the game rather than distract you, thanks to 99% accurate color matching.

DIY juicing for easy, healthy mornings

Govee

Hurom’s new H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer is designed to make big batches of your favorite fresh juices — making it perfect for large families. It has a large self-feeding hopper for inserting fruits and vegetables into, and cleaning is designed to be a breeze (since you have better things to do). Going to use it every day? Its sleek shape looks great on the counter.

Ginghams, florals and more for the pool and beach

Draper James

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James has just launched its first-ever line of swimwear. Starting at $70 and available in sizes from XS to 3X, the suits and coverups feature some of the brand’s signature patterns: florals, ginghams and pretty stripes. Plus, the pieces are looking out for your skin: Each has UPF 50+ protection woven in.

A sculptural trivet for setting out and showing off

Our Place

Hot dishes need somewhere cool to rest, and Our Place’s new trivets are here to do the job and look good doing it. The Pleat Trivet, which can take heat up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, has a sculptural sunburst design that peeks out from the edges of the pot (in fact, it’s made to be extra-large for just that). It has a matte finish for a modern look and comes in chickpea, lavender and blue salt colorways.

An easy-wearing fragrance for everyday occasions

Glossier

One of Glossier’s biggest hits just came back: The Glossier You Rollerball is restocked and ready to shop. The travel-size fragrance has an easy-wearing scent that smells good any time of day, with strong base notes that include ambrette and ambrox for a warm, creamy scent, plus sprinkles of green iris and sparkling pink pepper.

A percussive massager meant for travel

Gravity

This $150 mini-version of Gravity’s hand-held percussive massager is meant for taking with you on the go (perfect for getting some of the travel tension out). It has four interchangeable heads so you can get the precise pressure you want, and comes with a carrying case.

Olaplex is coming for your eyelashes

Olaplex

Olaplex’s cult-favorite bond-building powers have arrived at your eyelashes now, courtesy of its new Lashbond Building Serum. Just swipe it on like mascara and its biotin and hyaluronic acid will condition and support your lashes as they grow.

The underwear-maker’s first-ever line of swimsuits

Hanky Panky

You might know Hanky Panky from its actually comfortable thongs and lace-forward underwear collections, but the brand has just expanded for the first time into swimwear (starting at $64). The collection includes two one-pieces, a bikini top and a trio of bikini bottoms in sizes XS to XL. While new colors will be added throughout the season, you’ll start off with a choice of three: moon crystal (lavender), black and a tropical pink floral. Bonus: 50% of the materials used are recycled.

A fresh, sporty fragrance for everyday

Snif

If you’re getting ready to hit the court for this season’s crop of racquet-related play, there’s now a fragrance to pair with your tennis whites. Snif and racquet sports brand Prince teamed up to launch a new Ace Ace Baby fragrance that’s fresh and sporty for everyday wear. Think notes of ginger root, rosemary, white freesia, green apple blossom, lavender, grass acord and more. Ready to top it off? There’s also a sweatshirt to pair it with for when spring mornings are a bit chilly.

Add a little shine to your strands

dpHUE

This in-shower conditioning glaze adds a lot of shine and a pop of color to your hair — it rinse-cleanses, conditions, and adds shine all at the same time. Just pick your color (from dark brown to cool blonde and sheer), let it sit for two minutes after smoothing it onto your strands, rinse, and you’re good to go.