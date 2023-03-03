There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of new bedding from Brooklinen and Parachute, Ruggable’s second collab with Iris Apfel and new essentials from Rover for your many W-A-L-Ks with your furry friend.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Brooklinen Woven Texture Cotton Bedding Plotted lines in new colorways for restful nights ahead Brooklinen Give your bedroom a pre-Spring refresh with Brooklinen’s new Woven Texture Cotton Bedding. Break up the linens you have already with the lightly textured, 100%-cotton set: You’ll find three-dimensional embroidery details on the duvet set and shams. They’re available to purchase in shades of Rainwater or Soft Oat.

That’s not all: The brand’s Classic Percale and Luxe Sateen Sheets have just dropped in new colorways. There’s Basil, an on-trend muted green, and two abstract patterns: Calm Waters in Sage and Abstract Kite.

Supergoop! Unseen Body SPF 40 Invisible, lightweight sunscreen, now for your body Supergoop! One of Supergoop’s bestselling invisible face sunscreens, Unseen Sunscreen, is now available in a formula for your bod. The lightweight Unseen Body SPF 40 SPF comes in a silky gel formula that glides anywhere it needs to go, plus it contains skincare benefits like olive leaf and fruit extracts to soothe skin and lock in moisture.

Ruggable x Iris Apfel Collection Bring on the flora and fauna Ruggable Ruggable’s collab with fashion icon Iris Apfel was such a hit on the first go-around that it’s back for a second edition. Starting at $129, the new series features six designs with a focus on flora and fauna: Think birds, palm leaves, insects, vines and more, with lots of coastal grandma vibes on the flamingo rugs. As always, they’re as maximalist as Apfel herself is, so they make a great statement piece for any room. And yes, they’re just as washable as the rest of Ruggable’s lines.

Bombas Ribbed Seamless Bralette They’re convertible! Bombas Bombas’ “innerwear” line of comfort- and quality-focused basics just got a new addition: bralettes. The new Ribbed Seamless Bralette features details you’ve missed on other ones in your drawer, like adjustable, convertible straps and a triangle-scoop hybrid top, meaning you can wear them under a ton of styles.

The new bralette comes in six colorways (one for each workday of the week plus a weekend bonus) and it’s available in sizes XS to 2X — this range encapsulates band sizes 30 to 42 and cup sizes A to E. They’re $38 each but you can also pick it up in a pack of two or a set with matching underwear.

Keen WK400 Walking Shoes A rethought walking shoe made for momentum Keen Keen’s aesthetics have always stood out, but now the brand’s redesigned walking shoe is here with Keen.Curve technology that actually does what the box says — “roll” your feet as you walk to give you forward momentum (a design move that one tester — this writer’s mother — also says helped her posture as she walked almost 30 miles in the shoes). Plus, the soles offer steady grip in late winter and spring’s rain, too.

Rover Dog-Walking Gear Collection From hands-free poo carriers to a no-pull harness Rover Rover might be known for getting your dog looked after and walked while you’re on vacation or at work, but it’s here for your everyday too — courtesy of three innovative dog-walking essentials. First up is The Better Walk No-Pull Harness, which has indicator tags so you don’t put it on backward ahead of bleary-eyed morning walks. There’s also The Essential Dog Walking Leash as well as The Bag Buddy Hands-Free Poo Carrier, which really changes up the walking game.

Stanley Adventure To-Go Collection Insulated food and drink vessels made for on the go Stanley Stanley’s gotten a brand boost via its TikTok-famous Quenchers, but it’s just dropped a new Adventure To-Go line that’s made for eating and drinking on the go — whether it’s going from school pickup to practice or you’re heading out for a weekend in the woods. Choose from water bottles in a range of sizes (insulated, as Stanley does so well), plus food jars in a few capacities (some include a spork, too).

Burrow Relay Outdoor Seating and Dining Collection Relaxed, elegant al fresco furniture that holds up in the weather Burrow Burrow’s easy and elegant Relay Collection of outdoor seating and dining — the brand’s first foray into the outdoors space — just dropped and it’s perfect timing if you’re planning on a patio renovation or redecoration as we head into warmer months. Each clean-lined, comfortable and stain-resistant piece is made to last and last through sun and rain (think all-metal dining tables). They’re designed to be easy to set up, too, making it even simpler to get your gatherings going this season.

Best Tested Coop Home Goods The Original Collection Pillows New versions of our top pillow picks Coop Home Goods We’ve spent many nights testing out pillows to find the perfect ones — given all the hours spent sleeping, it is a pretty critical purchase. One of our favorites? Coop Home Goods’ Eden pillows, which are super supportive and have just the right sink-into-them factor. Now the brand’s come out with new versions of our favorites targeted to specific sleep styles — including a crescent-shaped pillow to gently embrace back sleepers.

Sheertex Modern Double-Seam Super-Sheer Rip-Resist Tights Never start the morning on the wrong foot again Sheertex The worst part of wearing tights is, frankly, the waste (though the waists can be terrible too): when you pull on a brand-new pair for the first time and the tights immediately shred themselves. If you have a spare $99 around, Sheetex is promising to rid you of that curse with its new Modern Double-Seam Super-Sheer Rip-Resist Tights and add a little extra sexiness. The price tag is steep, but they’re made to last 10 times longer than regular tights, so if they’re a part of your everyday wardrobe, they just might be worth it.