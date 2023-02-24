There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

Just in time for spring-break getaways

Calpak

According to Calpak, we’ve all been sleeping on its clear cosmetics case — more than 3,000 are apparently sold every month. Now, the company’s introduced a medium size for $85 that’s perfect for trips where you need more than the essentials but aren’t doing a full face of makeup. It’s available in lavender, emerald, deep sea and dragonfruit, plus neutrals like mauve, black, stone and caramel. The brand also recently dropped a mini version of the ever-versatile, ever-practical belt bag, which is the perfect size for the essentials on light days around town (it’s water-resistant, too).

Choose between lush treetop canopy or rugged high desert

Yeti

Yeti just released two new colorways to get us excited about the great outdoors as the world dethaws and spring’s verdant blooms start to appear: The Canopy Collection is a bright green inspired by the treetop canopy, and the High Desert Collection is a smooth clay color inspired by the Southwest. They’re featured in popular styles like the Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler, 28-ounce Rambler Stackable Cup, Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler and more.

Soft bed linens made for layering

Jessica Schramm

Organic bed linens are made for next-level sleep (breathability and peace of mind), and Parachute’s new collection of them includes four different pieces and three tranquil colorways. Shop a duvet cover, quilt, shams and bed blanket, each of which come in some (but maybe not all!) of the new shades — Mist, Haze and Cream.

Arm and leg sleeves for sports elbows and days on your feet

Therabody

Therabody’s latest recovery device, RecoveryPulse, is here to soothe your sore arms and legs. The RecoveryPulse Calf and the RecoveryPulse Arm (available for preorder) are $149 for a single or $249 for a pair. They’ll combine vibration, compression and far-infrared therapy to help circulation and give you a little relief if you have tennis or golf elbow or get calf cramps. They’re also great for people who stand on their feet all day for work (nurses, retail and factory workers and teachers, to name a few).

A new addition to the bestselling Shape Tape line

Tarte

Tarte Cosmetics has just added a new product to its ultra popular Shape Tape line: Blush Tape. The new liquid blush-in-a-tube comes in three colorways: pink, peach and berry. Just in time for dry winter skin, it also conditions with shea butter and gives your cheeks a little glow, too. Just use the sponge applicator and blend with your finger for on-the-glow color.

Sunrise- and sunset-inspired hues to get your travel days glowing

Away

Away’s just added two new colorways to its lineup in select styles, including its ever-popular Bigger Carry-On and The Large checked bag. First up is Sunrise, a tranquil gradient of blue and green, and Sunset, a peppy orange, blue and pink gradient. For a little organization for your packing, Away’s packing cubes now come in sets of four that complement the Sunrise and Sunset colorways, plus the Large Toiletry Bag is available in Sunrise, and there’s a new Luggage Tag & Charm Duo to tie into your chosen gradient, too. Don’t forget the Everywhere Sling Bag to keep essentials at hand when you’re on the go. Shop them all at Away now — pieces are already selling out.

Measuring cups and drizzlers in a joyful glass colorblock

Great Jones

Great Jones is known for its cast iron cookware, but its first venture into glassware just dropped this week and takes the form of cheerful measuring cups and handy drizzlers in delightful colorblocked looks. There’s the Beyond Measure measuring cups (two-cup single for $35, four-cup single for $45, two for $70) in blue and pink or yellow and green; you can pre-order now (it ships mid-March). There’s also the $60 Spout, a 19-ounce oil/vinegar/vinaigrette/syrup drizzler that you can now join the waitlist for.

A dialed-in coffee grinder you’ll want to display

Fellow

Fellow just added a new product to its well-designed line: a coffee grinder (aptly named the Opus) that does its job as smoothly as it looks. With super-precise settings for whatever kind of ground you need (there are more than 41 ways to dial it in), you can get the perfect blend for your cold brew, French press or espresso. Shop it now from Fellow for $195.

Spring candles that go beyond just floral

Otherland

This week Otherland’s playful candle line added the Spring Awakening Collection to its lineup. The trio of fragrances might be grounded in florals, but it makes the typical scent way more interesting: Ruby Root features sugar beets, grass and ginger; Purple Petals comes in with lilac and hyacinth broken up with some lychee; and Extra Hour is here with shiso leaf, verbena and mint for a fresh home sent. Each is made with coconut and soy wax to burn for 55 hours. Buy them one at a time ($36 per candle) or as a set ($89) for an early spring awakening in your home.

Colorblocked wool felt placemats and trivets

Graf Lantz

Break up those monochromatic tablescapes with Graf Lantz’s new line of Jaunt placemats and trivets. Made from wool felt, the color-blocked designs start at $29 and feature the company’s signature zig-zag stitching to separate the contrasting colors.

Sparkly shades to match shiny jewelry

Catbird

Dress up everyday like you’re going to the disco with NYC jewelry designer Catbird’s first line of nail polishes. The formulas are made with plant-derived, biodegradable glitter and are available in five sparkly and pearlescent shades. Of course, they go perfectly with the company’s stackable minimalist rings.

50 classic pieces that truly go with everything

Crate and Barrel

For those of us tired of the fast-fashion cycle of homewares and who don’t want to replace a piece every five years, there’s Crate and Barrel’s elegant new collab with interior designer Jake Arnold. His pieces are modern in spirit but timeless in design, ensuring what you pick out will look great in your home for years to come — think a little 1940s (cognac velvet) and other mid century influences (woven lights) that have stood the test of time for decades. Pieces start at $20 on Crate and Barrel’s site.

A VR headset from a gaming icon

It’s not just Meta that’s launching the hyped-up virtual reality headsets these days; now PlayStation is in on it too with the VR2 headset now for sale. The $550 bundle comes with everything you need to explore an alternate reality — except the PS5, sold separately. Read our full review for all the details.

An ode to the state’s natural parks

Parks Project

Parks Project makes actually-cool National Parks-inspired gear at a time when we need to reevaluate our relationship with nature more than ever, and it’s just dropped a California Dreamin’ collection honoring the state’s national parks. Expect cool T-shirts with retro-inspired prints, plus unexpected items like Joshua Tree Coffee First Roast Coffee Beans). As always, a portion of sales go to funding park conservation partners or hosting DIY volunteer days at the national parks.

Comfortable gear for medical professionals

Fabletics

Whether you’re a nurse or a vet, you want scrubs you can move comfortably in all day (and ideally make you feel great, too). Fabletics has just expanded its activewear and athleisure into scrubs territory, meaning you can be as comfy for your 9-to-5 (or, let’s be real, way longer) shift as possible. The company bills them as the first “activewear scrubs,” and they’re made with technical fabric to keep things easy breezy when the going gets a little heated. They come in red, black, gray, burgundy, cornflower and navy in sizes XXS through 4X and start at $40.

Going beyond the bralette, from 32A to 46G

Parade

Parade’s known for its comfy bralettes, but it’s coming for the bra now with four new styles available in sizes 32A through 46G and starting at $48. The company tested the bras on 20 different body types to make sure the fit worked for them all, and the CloudLift support system features its gentle underwire wrapped in rip-proof fabric for zero digging. It’s available in four styles (T-shirt, triangle, plunge and balconette) and a dozen colorways for mixing and matching. Fabrics, as always, are recycled.