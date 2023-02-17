There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Allbirds’ new transitional canvas sneaker, Material’s Aperitivo Set and Caraway’s glam copper-handled, jewel-toned cookware sets.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A minimalist take on a classic fit

Allbirds

Allbirds might be famous for its Merino wool shoes, but it can work wonders in other materials, too. Case in point: It’s just dropped a new style perfect for this chilly-yet-transitional time of year: a mid-rise style of the brand’s bestselling Canvas Pacers.

The classic-looking Canvas Pacer Mids are lightweight and cover the ankles, making them a great shoe for between seasons. The modern colorways in white, black and a dusky teal are easy to swap into

your wardrobe too, whether you’re going with patterns or monochromatic shades today. They’re available in men’s and women’s fits from Allbirds for $120 now — just don’t wait too long, since these are limited edition.

A richly crafted artist line that adds beauty and storytelling to your spaces

Lulu and Georgia

Homewares and furniture company Lulu and Georgia launched a new collection (starting at $54) with artist Hadiya Williams this week. The artist uses media like clay, jute, linen and other natural materials to create wall art, pillows and tabletop textiles featuring graphic patterns and lines — each piece deeply visually linked to the culture of the African diaspora.

Jewel-toned cookware gets even more glam

Caraway

Why not add a little drama to your kitchen cookware? Caraway is here with cookware that looks as decadent as the food coming from it, courtesy of the Copper Collection. New shades of Emerald, Midnight, and Stone are joined with a vibrant copper on the handles for a polished look for sophisticated cooks. Each color in the collection is sold as part of the now-$595 Cookware Set, which comes with the Fry Pan, Sauté Pan, Sauce Pan and Dutch Oven — plus three lids and an organizer to keep it all together. .

Not your usual powder scent

Nécessaire

Fans of Nécessaire’s The Deodorant Gel now have a new scent to choose from, courtesy of recently launched Sandalwood. The natural deodorant also has a skincare side to it, with 5% AHA to minimize bumps, niacinamide to fade hyperpigmentation and strengthen the moisture barrier and chamomile flower extract for some necessary peak-winter (or post-shave) soothing.

Intimates that double as loungewear

Knix

Knix’s whole loungewear and intimate vibe is about bras so comfy you’ll want to just keep lounging in them instead of, you know, loungewear — it occupies the nice middle space between both. Now, it’s come out with a mesh collection that leans heavy on the sexier vibe, without sacrificing comfort. Just added styles include a Shadow Mesh bra with a mesh-overlaid deep-V and leakproof underwear styles from high-rises to thongs. The pieces come in shocking pink, rose water, lotus leaf, black and cobalt, so you can coordinate or not at will. Plus, if you’re looking to stock up, the more you buy, the more you save.

A spring-weight throw in tranquil shades

Brooklinen

We are hitting maximum levels of coziness at the moment, but here to curl up with us well into spring (and cool summers) are Brooklinen’s new textured blankets in a light spring-friendly weight. Available in three cheery, seasonal shades of sand, dried rose and basil, they’re perfect as a layer under the duvet as it gets warmer, as a topper to complement your bedscape in the spring and fall, or as a throw on top of a sofa during the summer. Plus, right now it’s 15% off, bringing the blanket down to $127.

Spring athleisure fits in the comfiest fabric around

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective just refreshed its Stretch Woven Collection with new styles for lounging, hiking, Saturday adventures and lazy Sunday mornings — it’ll work for wherever the day takes you. They’re made from technical fabric for when you’re on the move (it’s made from 86% recycled polyester; the rest is spandex). Some of the styles are the same as last year (hello again, Play windbreaker and short!); others, like the Stretch Woven Peak Track Jacket and Peak Track Pant, are brand new and in shades of wisteria and palm.

Courtside (and studio-side) pieces for working out and recovery

Athleta

Athleta has just dropped its new Advantage Tennis Collection, which features tennis- (and brunch-, and yoga-) ready pieces in the teal, white and dusky pink combo that’s popping up on palettes right now, plus ever-popular black. Starting at $29, the collection includes sweaters, polos, poplins, jackets and — since it seems they’re everywhere right now — Athleta’s take on the (actually functional) tennis dress and skort.

Get your Rhode regimen in one five-piece, under-$100 bundle

Rhode

Rhode skincare’s had a streak of sell-outs, but now’s your chance to get started on the Hailey Bieber-backed regimen in one easy go. The brand just dropped a $95 bundle made up of the barrier restore cream, the peptide glazing fluid, and three peptide lip treatments — each made for plump-looking, glowy skin. Head to the Rhode website to join the waitlist today.

Everything you need to prep that little pre-dinner pause

Material

Italians really nailed something when it comes to taking that end-of-day pause for an aperitivo — a little moment with great nibbles and light cocktail/mocktail or wine to bridge the workday with the evening ahead. Material just launched a great aesthetic to make your little pause even more special with an Aperitivo Set ($85) that comes with a Forever Peeler for garnishes, an Almost-4” Knife for (necessary) cheese and a mini reBoard for slicing and dicing the nibbles.

Lavender is everywhere, including your tea-ready electric kettle

Beautiful by Drew

Drew Barrymore is kicking off spring with a new shade of lavender bedecking kitchen appliances from her Beautiful by Drew line (starting at $30). You can pick it up in the form of a personal blender for easy smoothies, a bagel-ready toaster, the aforementioned electric kettle, and an air fryer, too — they’re all sold at Walmart.