The moment came and went: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, we hope we helped you find all the discounts you were looking for.
Even though Prime Day is technically in the rearview, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save. Below, you’ll find deals that have lasted beyond July 13 — so if you have any regrets that you didn’t snag savings in time, you’re in luck. Check out great deals below and save on everything from tech to beauty to pet accessories.
Electronics deals
Yup, that's right — these noise-canceling buds are just $10 shy of their all-time low. Snag 'em now for high-quality listening.
This simple-to-snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.
Considering a new tablet? Score a premium one that's powerful enough to replace a laptop without sacrificing the hands-on convenience of a tablet.
This deal on AirTags matches the lowest price we've seen for an invaluable gadget for those who are prone to misplacing their things.
Attention, gamers: You can score PlayStation controllers, cameras, headsets, chargers and more on sale right now.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the mic boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls.
Right now you can save on tons of accessories that hold and protect your phone. Choose from fun themes and even lip balm–filled options.
Kitchen and dining deals
You know 'em, you love 'em: these sustainable swaps clean up any and all messes. Plus, they're super cute.
Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste; just reach for one whenever you’d tear off a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper.
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this Dash Air Fryer could be just what you’re looking for.
This more affordable version of one of our picks boasts an integrated grinder and precise extraction, among other features.
Smart home deals
Up the intelligence of every outlet in your home with these top-rated Kasa Smart Plugs. A four-pack is down to its lowest price ever.
Summer is a great time to invest in a smart thermostat, especially since our budget pick is even cheaper than usual.
Get peace of mind in your home with these discounted cameras, doorbells and flood lights by Google Nest.
Home improvement and appliance deals
Here at Underscored, we're big fans of this whisper-quiet, aesthetically pleasing window air conditioning unit — and you can save on it right now.
Attention, crafters: Cutting, heat pressing and more are a cinch with these handy tools, from the compact Cricut Joy option or decked-out Explore 3.
This compact guy is powerful, versatile and engineered to sense air quality in real-time.
Keep your clothes looking their best without a bulky ironing setup. This portable option is 60% off right now.
This Tiktok-famous paste can tackle tile, glass, metal and more with ease. Stains and grease don't stand a chance.
Furniture and decor deals
These gorgeous-smelling candles make a great gift for the astrologically minded — or anyone else. Just clip the on-page coupon to score the savings.
Snag this ultra-comfortable office chair for your WFH setup — it's got thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.
Clothing, accessory and shoe deals
Protect your eyes from the sun with this sale — these brand-name sunnies are 30% off so you can save money while looking suave.
Beauty deals
Snag this microcurrent treatment device that helps to rejuvenate your skin — it's 30% off right now.
Wash away your makeup with this cult-favorite micellar water cleanser that's gentle on sensitive skin — it's 34% off with an on-page coupon right now.
Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner is on sale in a two-pack, so stock up.
Health and hygiene deals
Skip the crappy deals and save on our pick for best bidet attachment now.
If you have yet to look into your ancestral origins, now's a great time: A test kit from AncestryDNA is down to $59, the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
You haven't really flossed until you've tried a water flosser, and Waterpik's Aquarius model is a solid bet. Score one now for the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
This adjustable, portable massager can even heat up for enhanced relaxation. At 30% off with the on-page coupon, this is a steal.
Toy and game deals
Younger kids will love these toys and games that feature animals, dress-up, scratch art, musical instruments and more.
Travel deals
At less than $30, this anti-theft backpack is a steal. It's got plenty of compartments, but the highlight is a fixed password lock for added security. Just be sure to apply the on-page coupon.
Veken makes some of the most popular packing cubes around, and we also love that this set comes with separate bags for your shoes and dirty clothes.
Pet deals
Keep an eye on your furry friends — and even feed them treats — when you're away with a Furbo camera, now 30% off.
During Amazon Pet Day, Underscored readers made this super-cute cat fountain a new must-have. And it makes sense — just look at it!