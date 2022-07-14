Brett Ferdock/CNN

The moment came and went: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, we hope we helped you find all the discounts you were looking for.

Even though Prime Day is technically in the rearview, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save. Below, you’ll find deals that have lasted beyond July 13 — so if you have any regrets that you didn’t snag savings in time, you’re in luck. Check out great deals below and save on everything from tech to beauty to pet accessories.

Electronics deals

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Apple

Yup, that's right — these noise-canceling buds are just $10 shy of their all-time low. Snag 'em now for high-quality listening.

$249 $169.99 at Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple

This simple-to-snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

$99 $79.99 at Amazon
Samsung Tablets and Galaxy Books
Amazon

Considering a new tablet? Score a premium one that's powerful enough to replace a laptop without sacrificing the hands-on convenience of a tablet.

$349.99 From $299.99 at Amazon
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack
Amazon

This deal on AirTags matches the lowest price we've seen for an invaluable gadget for those who are prone to misplacing their things.

$99 $84.99 at Amazon
PlayStation Accessories
Amazon

Attention, gamers: You can score PlayStation controllers, cameras, headsets, chargers and more on sale right now.

$29.99 From $19.99 at Amazon
Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Blue Yeti USB Mic
Blue Yeti USB Mic
Amazon

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the mic boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls.

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
PopSockets
Amazon

Right now you can save on tons of accessories that hold and protect your phone. Choose from fun themes and even lip balm–filled options.

$14.99 From $11.24 at Amazon

Kitchen and dining deals

Swedish Dish Cloths
Amazon

You know 'em, you love 'em: these sustainable swaps clean up any and all messes. Plus, they're super cute.

$17.99 From $13.70 at Amazon
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats
Amazon

Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste; just reach for one whenever you’d tear off a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper.

$24.95 From $16.72 at Amazon
Dash Tasti-Crisp
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this Dash Air Fryer could be just what you’re looking for.

$59.99 $50.99 at Amazon
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon

This more affordable version of one of our picks boasts an integrated grinder and precise extraction, among other features.

$749.99 $649.95 at Amazon

Smart home deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack
Amazon

Up the intelligence of every outlet in your home with these top-rated Kasa Smart Plugs. A four-pack is down to its lowest price ever.

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Google Nest Thermostat
Amazon

Summer is a great time to invest in a smart thermostat, especially since our budget pick is even cheaper than usual.

$129.99 $89.69 at Amazon
Google Nest Security
Amazon

Get peace of mind in your home with these discounted cameras, doorbells and flood lights by Google Nest.

$99.99 From $78.99 at Amazon

Home improvement and appliance deals

Windmill AC 8.3K BTU
Amazon

Here at Underscored, we're big fans of this whisper-quiet, aesthetically pleasing window air conditioning unit — and you can save on it right now.

$415 $394 at Amazon
Cricut Machines
Amazon

Attention, crafters: Cutting, heat pressing and more are a cinch with these handy tools, from the compact Cricut Joy option or decked-out Explore 3.

$69 From $39 at Amazon
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Amazon

This compact guy is powerful, versatile and engineered to sense air quality in real-time.

$229.99 $146.20 at Amazon
Pure Enrichment Handheld Garment Steamer
Amazon

Keep your clothes looking their best without a bulky ironing setup. This portable option is 60% off right now.

$49.99 $24.98 at Amazon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste
Amazon

This Tiktok-famous paste can tackle tile, glass, metal and more with ease. Stains and grease don't stand a chance.

$9.99 $5.97 at Amazon

Furniture and decor deals

Birthdate Candles
Birthdate

These gorgeous-smelling candles make a great gift for the astrologically minded — or anyone else. Just clip the on-page coupon to score the savings.

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Modway Articulate Ergonomic Office Chair
Amazon

Snag this ultra-comfortable office chair for your WFH setup — it's got thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.

$349 $140.05 at Amazon

Clothing, accessory and shoe deals

Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses
Amazon

Protect your eyes from the sun with this sale — these brand-name sunnies are 30% off so you can save money while looking suave.

$159 From $111.30 at Amazon

Beauty deals

NuFACE Mini
NuFace Mini
Dermstore

Snag this microcurrent treatment device that helps to rejuvenate your skin — it's 30% off right now.

$209 $146.30 at Amazon
Bioderma Micellar Water
Amazon

Wash away your makeup with this cult-favorite micellar water cleanser that's gentle on sensitive skin — it's 34% off with an on-page coupon right now.

$16.99 $11.24 at Amazon
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner, 2-Pack
Amazon

Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner is on sale in a two-pack, so stock up.

$20 $14.98 at Amazon

Health and hygiene deals

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment
Tushy Classic 3.0
Hello Tushy

Skip the crappy deals and save on our pick for best bidet attachment now.

$119 $99 at Amazon
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
Amazon

If you have yet to look into your ancestral origins, now's a great time: A test kit from AncestryDNA is down to $59, the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

$119 $59 at Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Amazon

You haven't really flossed until you've tried a water flosser, and Waterpik's Aquarius model is a solid bet. Score one now for the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Shiatsu Back Massager
Amazon

This adjustable, portable massager can even heat up for enhanced relaxation. At 30% off with the on-page coupon, this is a steal.

$59.97 $29.98 at Amazon

Toy and game deals

Melissa & Doug Toys
Amazon

Younger kids will love these toys and games that feature animals, dress-up, scratch art, musical instruments and more.

$10.59 From $5.75 at Amazon

Travel deals

Tzowla Travel Laptop Anti-Theft Backpack
Amazon

At less than $30, this anti-theft backpack is a steal. It's got plenty of compartments, but the highlight is a fixed password lock for added security. Just be sure to apply the on-page coupon.

$31.95 $25.24 at Amazon
Veken Packing Cubes, 6-Pack
Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes
Amazon

Veken makes some of the most popular packing cubes around, and we also love that this set comes with separate bags for your shoes and dirty clothes.

$25.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Pet deals

Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon

Keep an eye on your furry friends — and even feed them treats — when you're away with a Furbo camera, now 30% off.

$169 $118 at Amazon
Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Fountain
Amazon

During Amazon Pet Day, Underscored readers made this super-cute cat fountain a new must-have. And it makes sense — just look at it!

$38.99 $22.39 at Amazon