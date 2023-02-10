Another long weekend, another set of deals to shop — and these sales are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend 2023 means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

Presidents Day deals from major retailers

The Home Depot

• Amazon: Although Amazon doesn’t currently have a special Presidents Day promo live, you’ll find plenty of deals on the mega-retailer’s site, as always.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on winter clearance items right now.

• Best Buy: Save on a bunch of home appliances — from refrigerators to dishwashers to ranges and more — right now at Best Buy.

• JCPenney: Shop low prices for the whole family all month long.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this monthlong event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Nordstrom: The Winter Sale is on through Feb. 20 featuring deals on bestselling brands, including AllSaints, Free People, Ugg and more.

• Target: You can always save money on a range of household goods, clothes, toys, tech and more.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart is offering discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair is offering savings on furniture, holiday decor and much, much more.

Presidents Day tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more

Amazon

• Audio-Technica: Save on everything from studio headphones and microphones to turntables.

• Dell: Get up to 48% off tech with these Presidents Day deals.

• GameStop: Right now you can find plenty of clearance deals on games, consoles and accessories.

• Levoit: Shop air purifiers and humidifiers for less, thanks to this 15% off sitewide promo.

• iRobot: Get up to $350 off powerful robot vacuums for a limited time.

• TP-Link: Save on networking and smart home products sold through Amazon.

Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more

Yana Sleep

• Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

• Avocado: Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10, plus clearance savings up to half off on select apparel.

• Awara Sleep: Take $300 off any mattress with $499 worth of accessories included.

• Bear: Get 35% off, plus a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase with code PD35.

• Beautyrest: Save hundreds on luxury mattresses and adjustable bases.

• Big Fig: Mattresses ideal for plus-size sleepers are up to $400 off at Big Fig mattress with code PRES.

• Birch: Get 25% off your order, plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code PDS25.

• Boll & Branch: Get 20% off all bundles starting Feb. 16 from this brand and get breathable and buttery sheets for less.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Get 30% off sitewide through Feb. 20.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets.

• Dreamcloud: Take 25% off sitewide, plus score $599 worth of accessories with your purchase.

• Eight Sleep: Get 25% off everything, plus almost $600 worth of free accessories.

• Helix: Take 20% off your order, plus get two free Dream pillows with a mattress purchase using code PDS25.

• Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off mattresses, plus extra savings on bedding.

• Leesa: These top-rated mattresses are up to $700 off, plus you can get two free pillows with

purchase.

• Mattress Firm: Snag savings on top brands during Mattress Firm’s Prezzzidents Day Sale.

• Nectar Sleep: Get 33% off sitewide.

• Nolah Mattress: Get 30% off all mattresses, plus a free gift and 70% off accessories.

• PlushBeds: Take $1,250 off mattresses, plus get a free mattress topper and Plush Luxury Sheet Set worth a combined $349.

• Purple: Get up to $900 off mattress sets from Purple right now.

• Saatva: Underscored readers can get an extra $75 off the sitewide sale for a total of $375 off orders of $1,000 or more.

• Sealy: Find savings on hybrid mattresses and supportive pillows during this sale.

• Serta: Save up to $1,000 off a Serta mattress.

• Siena Sleep: Get $300 off any mattress, with prices starting at just $249.

• Sleep Number: During the Ultimate Sleep Number Event, save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

• Slumberland: Don’t miss deep storewide savings at Slumberland through the end of the month.

• Stearns & Foster: Get up to $600 off a mattress, plus $300 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase.

• Tempur-Pedic: Get 30% off with code CLOUD30 promo code and 40% off mattress toppers with code TOPPERS40.

• Tuft & Needle: Save up to $650 on mattresses, plus get up to 30% off quilts, weighted blankets, furniture and dog beds.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand.

• Yana Sleep: Underscored readers can get 25% off everything — including the beloved 360° Body Pillow — with code CNN25 through Feb. 20.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress right now.

Presidents Day home deals

Save on furniture, home decor, candles, desk supplies and more

Article

• Abc Carpet & Home: Now through Feb. 22, this ultra-chic retailer is offering up to 40% off on more than 400 rugs.

• Albany Park: Now through Feb. 21, get up to 25% off select furniture.

• Apt2B: Save on a bunch of modern furniture and decor during this buy more, save more event with up to 30% off sitewide.

• Article: Save on chic modern furniture with up to 30% off select items through Feb. 20.

• Ashley Furniture: Get up to 50% off spotlight deals through Feb. 27.

• Aura Frames: Now through Feb. 20, you can save up to $50 on digital picture frames.

• Benchmade Modern: Get custom sofas and sectionals 20% off for Presidents Day weekend with code PREZ20 at checkout.

• Brentwood Home: Take 10% off sitewide when you use code SAVE10.

• Burrow: Use code PREZ23 to save up to $1,000 on modern seating and furniture from the brand.

• Click and Grow: Get 20% off indoor gardens right now — no green thumb necessary.

• Edloe Finch: Now through Feb. 21, get up to 25% off sofas, mattresses, lounge chairs and more.

• Expand Furniture: Get 5% off furniture with code EXPANDFEB5, now through Feb. 28.

• Floyd: Save 25% on the brand’s marquee sectional and 20% off everything else sitewide.

• Fully: Now through Feb. 27, save 20% on home office favorites, including standing desks, file cabinets and more.

• Houzz: Find savings up to 80% off lighting, furniture, home decor, outdoor essentials and more.

• Lovesac: Get 30% off comfy Sac bundles and 20% off Sactionals and StealthTech.

• Overstock: Take advantage of Overstock’s massive discounts now through Feb. 23 — you’ll find thousands of deals across every category, plus score free shipping.

• Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off during this Presidents Day Sale.

• Raymour & Flanigan: A range of furniture, lighting and decor is up to 25% off at the DTC retailer.

• Saatchi Art: This online art gallery is hosting a monthlong Valentine’s Day promo that nicely overlaps with Presidents Day sales.

• Sixpenny: Get 20% off orders of $1,000 or more with code CALMWATERS.

• Society6: Take up to 40% off wall art, home decor and everything else, all while supporting artists.

• SunVilla: Get 20% off all outdoor furniture, including fire pits, lounge sets and more, with code PRESDAY20 starting Feb. 13.

Presidents Day kitchen and dining deals

Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more

Our Place

• Factor: Get 50% off your first box of ingredients and 20% off for the next month with code FACTORFEB2023.

• Green Chef: Right now meals start at $4.79 apiece, plus free shipping with code GCFEB2023.

• HelloFresh: Get up to 65% off meals, plus free shipping with code HFFEB2023.

• SodaStream: Save on fizzy water machines and bundles so your seltzer habit doesn’t break the bank.

Presidents Day outdoors deals

Save on grills, camping gear, apparel and more

Jason Perlow/CNN Underscored

• BBQGuys: Prep for warmer weather with up to 50% off grills.

• Topo Designs: Now through Feb. 20, save on sustainable outdoor apparel during the End of Season Sale offering up to 60% off.

Presidents Day health and beauty deals

Save on makeup, skin care, exercise equipment, bidets and more

Therabody

• Lancer Skincare: Save 15% on a purchase of one item and 20% on two or more starting Feb. 12.

• Therabody: Save on a variety of percussive massage guns, plus more muscle recovery devices through Feb. 18.

Presidents Day clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more

Naadam

• Adidas: Get up to half off sneakers, activewear and more.

• Anthropologie: Anthropologie is running a monthlong promo on Birkenstocks, so get the beloved footwear brand 25% off right now. Plus, check out the sale section for tons of discounted styles.

• Columbia: Get up to half off outdoor gear and 25% off jackets and boots.

• Gap: There are plenty of savings to be found at Gap right now, so you can shop for the whole family for less.

• Hoka: Whether you’re a hardcore runner or just need a new pair of kicks for running errands, check out these discounted Hoka sneakers.

• Hudson: Get 30% off denim sitewide and up to 70% off sale with code FEB30.

• Joie: Starting Feb. 16, shop a sale-on-sale event, with an extra 40% off all sale styles.

• Kate Spade: Enjoy 30% off your entire purchase with code BLOOM, from Feb. 12 through 15.

• Naadam: Beginning Feb. 13, get select cashmere styles and more up to 50% off.

• Nike: Save up to 40% on sale items, including sneakers, jackets and activewear.

• Old Navy: Save on clothing styles for the entire family during the weeks leading up to Presidents Day.

• Reebok: Use code SAVEMORE to get up to 50% off athletic styles.

• Rellery: Enjoy 10% off sitewide on your order — or 15% off when you spend $250 or more. Use code FEB15.

Presidents Day pets deals

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Tuft + Paw

• Tuft + Paw: Get a free toy with any cat furniture order with code LOVEYOU now through Feb. 28.

Presidents Day travel deals

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carry-ons and more

Monos

• Ebags: Get 35% off sitewide for all your upcoming travel necessities.

• Kipling: Save on backpacks, handbags, luggage and more all month long.

• Samsonite: Pick up new luggage with 25% off the brand’s most loved items.