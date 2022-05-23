Today, you’ll find deals at Wayfair, a discounted Blue Yeti microphone and savings on a MyQ garage camera. All that and more below.

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now under $90 at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Spring Frypan event

Greenpan is offering up to 50% off frypans plus free shipping on orders over $99, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re $30 off at Best Buy right now.

If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open or you want to monitor your home remotely for other reasons, a smart garage camera gives you an easy way to double-check via your smartphone or smart home setup. MyQ makes our editors’ favorite smart garage controller, and right now the compatible camera is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Seamlessly connecting to your existing security system, this camera is an excellent value that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

Memorial Day sale

WayDay might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

More deals to shop

• Stock up on treats, kibbles and more for your pet friends during Chewy’s Memorial Day sale, with up to 30% off a ton of goodies.

• HexClad’s restaurant-quality hybrid cookware is up to 40% off sitewide now through May 31.

• Mario Badescu’s famously fast-acting drying lotion for zits is just over $8 on Amazon right now, so grab it before wedding season kicks off.

• At-home seltzer makers from SodaStream are 20% off with the code USA20 now through June 4.

• OXO’s grilling supplies are just as effective and hardy as their indoor-cooking tools, and right now you can take 20% off with the code GRILLING2022 through July 10.

• Have Alexa organize your day with Amazon’s sale on Echo Show and Echo Dots, with some devices $15 off.

• Food52’s bestselling products are on sale, including its Staub collab, inflatable tubes for the pool, Le Creuset grill pans and some gorgeous Dansk serving trays.

• Say goodbye to mosquito bites this summer with 26% off Thermacell electric repellers on Amazon.

• Ollydog’s pet packs let your dog carry their own collapsible water bowls and more when you head out into the great outdoors, and today only you can score one for 56% off at REI Outlet.

• Spyder jackets are up to 75% off on Woot! right now, making it the perfect time to plan ahead and pick one up for fall.

Deals you may have missed

Anniversary Sale

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive Anniversary Sale at REI, with savings up to 30%. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until May 30, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

Memorial Day sale

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% fire pits and bundles, 35% off accessories, up to 30% off camp stoves plus lots more savings.

Memorial Day sale

Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up — and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Right now, you can shop everything that the Climate Neutral Certified brand has to offer at a solid 25% discount.

20% off almost everything

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until May 25, the brand is offering up to 20% off all your favorite items. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code MAY20.

Friends and Family sale

Finally, the sale that skincare obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family sale for summer, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today through May 24, you can use code SUNNY20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), just in time for warmer weather.

Memorial Day sale

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $800 off a mattress when you use code MDAY22 at checkout. No matter which one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses you choose, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

Memorial Day Event

As part of an early Memorial Day sale, Dyson is offering some of its most-loved products at solid discounts. Don’t miss these discounts on vacuums like Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute and Dyson V8 Animal or an air purifying fan like the Dyson Pure Cool TP02. It’s never a bad time to save on Dyson products, so don’t miss this sale.

Outdoor furniture sale

Gear up for warmer weather with a new line of outdoor entertainment furniture from Sur La Table. The brand is offering a bunch of styles of table-and-chairs sets perfect for hosting weekend barbecues or just eating al fresco with the family. Best of all, it’s all 20% off now through May 31.

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is *so* close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and boasting robust sound, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods pro with a bunch of the same great features.

Use code CNN for 20% off sitewide

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and built for a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.