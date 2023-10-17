Today, you’ll find a deal on an iPad, a discounted Hatch alarm clock and savings on our favorite Arlo indoor security camera. All that and more below. Apple iPad (9th Gen) 24% off Our favorite overall tablet combines value and performance for nearly any task, and right now it’s seeing its lowest price yet. Read Our Review $329 $249 at Amazon Fujitsu Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) Professional Hybrid Type-S 18% off A worthy splurge in our wireless mechanical keyboard roundup, this option is seeing a rare discount at Amazon. We found it offered the fastest pairing, most stable Bluetooth connection of any keyboard we tested and an incredible typing experience. Read Our Review $385 $314 at Amazon Hatch Restore 2 20% off This thoughtfully designed device lets you program customized sleep and wake routines, with multiple elements to choose from: a reading light, sunrise alarm, bedtime stories, breathing exercises and more. Read Our Review $200 $160 at Hatch Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi 30% off A slight variation on our pick for best single-serve coffee maker that money can buy, this Nespresso whips up both espresso and regular coffee, and we love its sleek and compact look on your countertop and how it brews up a perfectly piping-hot cup each time. Just save the on-page offer to snag the discount. $200 $140 at Target Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 42% off Keep an eye on your home turf with our all-time favorite indoor security camera that offers crystal-clear video quality, two-way audio, affordable monthly plans and timely motion alerts. Read Our Review $100 $58 at Amazon More deals to shop AeroGarden Sprout Who says you can’t start your own herb garden inside? Woot! is marking down this compact AeroGarden, so you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside for less. Hoka Sneakers A few pairs of coveted Hoka sneakers are on sale at Woot!, along with styles from Merrell, Brooks and more. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 This well-reviewed laptop is on sale for $600, but the deal will only last for one day or until sold out. Greenworks Cordless Brushless Snow Shovel Shoveling your driveway come winter will be a breeze with this one-day deal from Best Buy. Halloween Decor A range of both spooky and adorable Halloween decor is on sale at Target today only. Save on everything from festive party favors to faux spiders and webs. Twinkle Star String Lights Speaking of decor, shop Amazon’s one-day deal on a bunch of string lights for your Halloween or winter holiday decorating needs. SodaStream Bundles Stop stocking up on cans and make your own fizzy water at home when you pick up a SodaStream bundle at 20% off with code BUNDLE20. Necessaire Friends and Family Event During the skin care brand’s Friends and Family Event, you’ll get a free Scalp Serum and Scalp Tool with every purchase. ViewSonic Projectors Host a movie night anywhere there’s a blank wall, or sheet, or flat surface with savings on several ViewSonic projectors from Woot!. Asus Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet Nab a device that doubles as a laptop and tablet for $700, and get your game on even when you’re on the go. Deals ending soon Logitech Pop Keys 34% off These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience. This deal is only a few cents away from the best discount we’ve ever seen, so shop now and clack-clack-clack your heart out. $100 $66 at Amazon Apple 20W USB-C Fast Power Adapter $5 off with code APPLE Stay charged up with this major deal on an Apple power adapter. It boasts a super-fast boost for all iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch models, and now it's down to just $13 when you use the code APPLE at checkout. $19 $13 at Woot! Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 55% off Get a smart security camera flanked by two powerful floodlights for security day or night, rain or shine. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for this top pick. Read Our Review $220 $100 at Amazon Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller 31% off If you’re spending time outside, you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. The Thermacell E-Series provides a 20-foot zone of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent. Get it now for $11 off at Amazon. Read Our Review $40 $28 at Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 40% off with clipped on-page coupon Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a no-brainer purchase if you could use a budget-friendly bedding refresh. Whether you’re a side sleeper or you tend to snooze on your back, they’re the fussy sleeper’s Goldilocks ideal — neither too soft nor too firm. $61 $37 at Amazon Nutribullet Immersion Blender 36% off Our favorite budget-friendly immersion blender is even more affordable in time for soup season. This hand blender is simple to operate, has many of the features of its much pricier counterparts and produces fabulously smooth results. Read Our Review $39 $24 at Amazon Costumes.com 25% off sitewide with code CNN25 Believe it or not, Halloween is just around the corner, so this year, don’t scramble for a lame, last-minute costume. Instead, browse thousands of spooky, trendy and classic options and score a sitewide discount with our exclusive code. Shop at Costumes.com Act+Acre 25% off sitewide with code CNN25 Treat your tresses for less with an exclusive discount on this editor-favorite hair care brand. From scalp serums to detangling brushes to curl sprays, Act+Acre offers science-backed, plant-based formulas that treat your hair effectively, root to tip. Shop at Act+Acre Brightland 15% off $100 or more with code CNN15 Brightland sources heirloom olives from family farmers to create preservative-free, unique oils, and right now you can upgrade your home cooking with tasty infused oils, vinegars and more. Just use the exclusive code CNN15 to get 15% off any order over $100. Read Our Review Shop at Brightland