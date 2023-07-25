Today, you’ll find a deal on GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker, a discounted Google Pixel Watch and savings at Outer. All that and more below. More deals to shop Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Score an all-time low price on this powerful cordless vac, which tackles dust, dander and debris with ease. Kasa Smart Plug Mini A 4-pack of smart plugs is just $23 when you clip the on-page coupon, so streamline your routines for less. Fellow Carter Wide Mug 16-Ounce Our editors are big fans of Fellow’s insulated vessels, and right now this mug is $9 off for perfect-temperature coffee anywhere, anytime. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner DIY your next car detailing with this compact car vacuum, an Amazon bestseller that’s now over 20% off when you clip the on-page coupon. Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, 3-Pack Score a trio of thongs at a whopping 60% off today. KitchenAid Score a KitchenAid food processor, espresso machine or measuring cups on sale at Woot! J.Crew Factory Use code SALETIME for up to 75% off clearance styles, perfect for some early back-to-school shopping. Colorful Art Co. Acrylic Paint Pens Apply the on-page coupon to save on acrylic markers fit for almost any craft project. American Tourister Luggage Woot! is offering up to 30% off a variety of suitcases for the whole family, with prices starting at just $40. Dermelect Score 20% off skin care sitewide plus free shipping on orders $25 and over with code LUXE20. Deals ending soon