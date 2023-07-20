Today, you’ll find a deal on the MacBook Pro M1, discounted Universal Standard styles and savings at Nordstrom Rack. All that and more below. More deals to shop Rtic Soft CoolerRight now, you can score a nice discount on our favorite soft cooler, designed for maximum portability and featuring a heavy-duty nylon shell durable enough for any outdoor adventure. Sonos ArcIn the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender, and right now, you can score a 10% discount on the full-featured Arc soundbar at Amazon. Vitamix OneThe Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. Upgrade your smoothie game for just $150 right now. Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound MachineOur favorite white noise machine is down 16% right now, if you could benefit from a calmer sleep situation. Dots CandyStock up on a 24-pack of these gummies for your “Barbie”/”Oppenheimer” double feature at the movie theater. Eileen FisherShop the End of Season sale through Aug. 7 for up to 40% off sale items and free shipping on all orders. Benefit CosmeticsDuring the Summer Beauty Sale, you’ll save up to 65% on select products. TevaWhether your next outdoor adventure is a rafting trip or a trip to the corner store, a pair of Tevas gets the job done — and they’re 25% off at Amazon right now. Starbucks Nespresso PodsStock up and save on your caffeine fix — a bunch of convenient espresso pods are up to 42% off. The Six BellsThe Brooklyn-based design store is hosting a Barn Sale now through July 25, with deals on a bunch of country-inspired homewares. Deals ending soon