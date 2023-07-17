Today, you’ll find a deal on Tushy bidets, a discount on our favorite affordable headphones and savings on a refurbished Dyson Airwrap. All that and more below. More deals to shop Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine Our favorite white noise machine is down to its lowest price in almost a year. Baggu Puffy Mini Tote Score 30% off this popular everyday tote in the springy Mint Pixel Gingham print with code SOGOOD. Philips Hue LED Smart BulbCompatible in lamps you already own, this set of 3 smart bulbs is a great way to upgrade your existing features with millions of color options, Bluetooth connectivity and voice controls. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank If crunchy nugget ice is a must in your beverages, you’ll be pleased to see a nice 22% discount on this countertop appliance. Magna-TilesThese magnetic tiles offer hours of fun, and right now a 100-piece set is $88. Google Chromecast with Google TVPlug this on-sale dongle into your display, and you’ll get a smart, easy-to-use interface for streaming your favorite content from a huge assortment of apps. Catan Board GameThis involved yet family-friendly game is 40% off right now, perfect for rainy day fun. MadewellGet 20% off your order of anything sitewide with code SUNDAZE. Vacation Sunscreen Classic Spray SPF 30This internet-famous sunscreen brand’s spray is 30% off at Bando with code SOGOOD. OuterknownGet up to 60% off past-season styles and more, now through July 23.