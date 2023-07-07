Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite eco-friendly nonstick pan, a discounted Vitamix Immersion Blender and savings at Macy’s. All that and more below. More deals to shop Fitbit Sense 2Score Fitbit’s flagship wearable 23% off at Amazon right now. Coway Airmega Air PurifierWhether you’re concerned with air quality or looking to reduce pollen and pet allergens in your home, this air purifier is a worthy investment, especially close to 40% off right now. Belif The True Cream Aqua BombThis editor’s favorite lightweight moisturizer is 30% off right now — so now’s the perfect time to stock up. Frigidaire Ice MakersIf you frequently host gatherings — or just enjoy an ice-cold beverage at home — you’ll be pleased to see these deals on countertop ice makers. Bissell Carpet CleanersIf someone’s made a mess on your rug, you’re in luck, with these two mighty machines on sale at Woot! All Set Health 2-Piece Bed Wedge Pillow Set Get comfortable while elevating your legs or head thanks to this set of on-sale wedge pillows. All Set Health Body PillowMore comfort, more deals. This body pillow is just $29 right now. FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer MachineKeep leftovers fresh with this machine, complete with the accompanying bags, now over half off. PetcoShop the Black Friday in July event for up to half off cat and dog beds, apparel, toys, tech and more. Deals ending soon