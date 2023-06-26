Today, you’ll find a deal on a top canister vacuum, a discounted pet hair remover and savings on Ruggable’s range of washable rugs. All that and more below.
Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide with code MYS23. Add some flair to your home with a rug that perfectly suits your space. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs.
A variation on one of our favorite canister vacuums, the Miele C3 Calima is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting. Get it now at the lowest price we’ve seen since 2021.