If you’re looking for an entry-level tablet that can handle nearly any task, Apple’s ninth-gen iPad is a solid choice. Released in 2021, our favorite overall tablet improves upon previous models with longer battery life, a new front-facing camera and an A13 Bionic chip processor. Right now, get this iPad on sale — the extra $20 will be applied at checkout automatically.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Even more powerful than the standard version, the Eero Pro 6 offers premium connection, supporting faster speeds on more devices. A three-pack is now $335 off — that’s massive savings and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.