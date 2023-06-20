Today, you’ll find a deal on a gaming keyboard we love, a discounted coffee maker and savings on Sheertex tights. All that and more below.
An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling.
Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now you can shop all their bestsellers for just $35. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, these tights promise to be a pair that’ll last more than a season.