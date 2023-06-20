062023dealslead.jpg
Chelsea Stone/CNN

Today, you’ll find a deal on a gaming keyboard we love, a discounted coffee maker and savings on Sheertex tights. All that and more below.

Best Tested
Dreamsky Alarm Clock
38% off
DreamSky portable digital alarm clock
Amazon

An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling.

Read our review
$26 $16 at Amazon
Sheertex
Up to 65% off
Sheertex_Classic Sheer Tights_DF_lead image_91
Sam Fuller

Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now you can shop all their bestsellers for just $35. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, these tights promise to be a pair that’ll last more than a season.

Read our review
Shop at Sheertex
Lowest Price
Meta Quest 2
21% off