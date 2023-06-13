How are we doing?
Your feedback is important to us. We’re hoping to improve the CNN Underscored deals experience with your help. The survey will take about four minutes to complete. Take the survey.
Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite budget headphones, a discounted Bissell Air320 Smart Air Purifier and savings on Apple AirPods Max. All that and more below.
Summer Sale
Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher safe, Stanley drinkware is a must-have for on-the-go beverages any season. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now a bunch of Stanley products are 25% off right now, including travel mugs, cookware sets, growlers and more. Be sure to snag these worthy upgrades for less right now.
$100 $80 at Amazon
Our favorite budget over-ear wireless headphones, the 1More SonoFlow, are 20% off right now, meaning a brand new pair is matching the lowest price we’ve seen. These headphones sound better and have more effective noise-canceling than anything we've tested at this low price, and boast impressive battery life to boot.
$340 $80 at Woot!
Whether you’re concerned with air quality or looking to reduce pollen and pet allergens in your home, an air purifier is a worthy investment. This bestselling air purifier, featuring HEPA filtration system, is 76% off right now at Woot!, now at an all time low price.