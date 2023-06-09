How are we doing? Your feedback is important to us. We’re hoping to improve the CNN Underscored deals experience with your help. The survey will take about four minutes to complete. Take the survey.

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite window AC, an exclusive discount on the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray and savings during the REI Members Sale. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag $30 $25 at Amazon Belkin If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $25, this useful tracker is down to its lowest price in 2023.

Lowest Price Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse $70 $60 at Amazon Logitech The best vertical ergonomic mouse we tested, the Lift is especially ideal if you have wrist, arm or shoulder problems. It's both cheaper and more compact than the popular MX Vertical, and it has the advantage of offering both left- and right-handed variations. Get it now at an all-time low price at Amazon.

REI Members Sale REI Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive sale for REI members. The retailer is celebrating its members by offering 20% off on one full-price item using code SUMMER23. Now through June 11, get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family.

Best Tested Midea U-Shaped Window AC $450 $300 at Amazon Midea Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient. Fortunately, you can get ready for the summer’s hottest temps with a nice discount on our favorite window AC unit. Get a Midea U-Shaped model for $300, the lowest price we’ve seen in years.

CNN Exclusive Deal Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray $30 $16 with code 20CNNPETDAD at Amazon Angry Orange Pet owners love their furry friends so much they can do virtually no wrong. But when it comes to super strong odors…not so much. That’s why you’ll want to grab this fan-favorite pet odor eliminator ideal for carpets, furniture and outdoors in a refreshing citrus scent. It’s an extra 20% off for Underscored readers, bringing the total price down to just $16 with code 20CNNPETDAD.

More deals to shop

• The best TVs only get better when there’s a big sale on, and that’s just what’s happening with the fantastic LG Evo C2 OLED running just $1,395 for the 65-inch model at Woot! right now.

• Moisturizers, SPFs and boosters are 25% off at Paula’s Choice right now.

• In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a brand new Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for 10% off.

• Shop the Dress Fest Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch Dress Fest Sale for nice discounts on your favorite summer fashion.

• Get your caffeine fix for less with these Keurig deals at Amazon.

• A bunch of Under Armour styles are on sale for the whole family right now, thanks to this Amazon roundup.

• If you’ve got summer travels on your calendar, grab this passport and vaccine card cover on sale at Amazon.

• This kids’ Razor scooter is over 40% off at Amazon, perfect for zooming around the cul de sac.

• Don’t get caught without a jump starter on your next road trip — this one is 65% off at Woot!

• We named the Ring Alarm Pro the best home security system in our testing, and right now you can get a 14-piece kit at 35% off.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $25 $16 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re roughing it in the wilderness or in the comfort of the indoors, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. The brand is a top seller among Underscored readers year after year, so be sure to snag one at the lowest price we've seen this year.

Editor Favorite Cadence The Originals Set of 6 $84 $60 with code PACKYOURBAG at Cadence Cadence From your medicine cabinet to your suitcase to your gym bag, Cadence Capsules are more than meets the eye — especially once you’ve got a few on hand. Magnetic and leakproof, these colorful containers can keep you lined up with your daily meds, weekly skin care routine and more. Best of all: Right now, a six-pack of Cadence capsules is 20% off with code PACKYOURBAG, so now’s a great time to get organized with these convenient, Underscored-approved capsules.

Monos Up to 15% off sitewide Monos Now through June 18, get up to 15% off sitewide in preparation for stylish summer travel. Monos suitcases aren’t just pretty — they’re also durable, spacious and lightweight, ideal for everything from weekend getaways to long trips abroad. Score a variety of Monos suitcases, bags, travel accessories and more at a sweet discount for streamlined travel ahead.

Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal $600 $541 at Amazon Dyson Our favorite cordless vacuum, the Dyson V11 Animal, is on sale today at Amazon. This impressive machine tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up dirt and dust as well as pet hair and more. This cordless powerhouse earned the top spot in our testing, and right now it’s over $50 off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Stanley The Legendary Classic Bottle $52 $40 at Amazon Amazon Stanley is responsible for some of our favorite drinking vessels, including the TikTok-viral tumblers and recently launched canteen. If you’re looking for a durable, insulated vacuum bottle, the brand’s thermos is a great option, boasting a lifetime warranty, leak-resistant lid and 80-fluid-ounce capacity. Choose the Hammertone Green colorway and save over 20% at Amazon.

Best Tested Tushy 40% off bidets with code BUTTSAVER40 Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, the Tushy Spa lets you control the water temperature for maximum luxury. Choose among these and more and save — right now, all bidets are 40% off when you use code BUTTSAVER40 at checkout.

Brooklinen Linen Sale Brooklinen Save on our pick for the softest linen sheets, plus many more lightweight summer essentials, thanks to a linen sale happening now at Brooklinen. You can get 20% off all linen, carefully crafted in Portugal from 100% European Flax, with no minimum spend, now through June 12.

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $20 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.