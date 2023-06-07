How are we doing? Your feedback is important to us. We’re hoping to improve the CNN Underscored deals experience with your help. The survey will take about four minutes to complete. Take the survey.

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Cricut Explore 3, a discounted ThirdLove Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra and savings on Tushy bidets. All that and more below.

Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal $600 $549 at Amazon Dyson Our favorite cordless vacuum, the Dyson V11 Animal, is on sale today at Amazon. This impressive machine tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up dirt and dust as well as pet hair and more. This cordless powerhouse earned the top spot in our testing, and right now it’s over $50 off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Stanley The Legendary Classic Bottle $52 $40 at Amazon Amazon Stanley is responsible for some of our favorite drinking vessels, including the TikTok-viral tumblers and recently launched canteen. If you’re looking for a durable, insulated vacuum bottle, the brand’s thermos is a great option, boasting a lifetime warranty, leak-resistant lid and 80-fluid-ounce capacity. Choose the Hammertone Green colorway and save over 20% at Amazon.

Editor Favorite Cricut Explore 3 $319 $299 at Cricut Amazon A Cricut machine is a must-have in any crafter’s repertoire — and today you can save, thanks to a sitewide sale. The Underscored-approved Cricut Explore 3, $20 off right now, can cut more than hundreds of materials to precise designs and specifications, making it easier than ever to complete your DIY projects. Now through June 24, you can save on a variety of crafting machines, materials and accessories on the Cricut site.

ThirdLove Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra $78 $58 with code TL-RUNNINGDAY at ThirdLove ThirdLove It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. We’re bigs fans of ThirdLove, a brand that offers a wide range of sizing and unique designs for the perfect fit all day long. Today only, you can get $20 off the Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra with code TL-RUNNINGDAY. Amp up high-impact workouts with this bra that’ll keep everything supported (not squished).

Best Tested Tushy 40% off bidets with code BUTTSAVER40 Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, the Tushy Spa lets you control the water temperature for maximum luxury. Choose among these and more and save — right now, all bidets are 40% off when you use code BUTTSAVER40 at checkout.

More deals to shop

• Right now at Costco, score a three-pack of tabletop fire pits — the Solo Stove Mesa — for just $160.

• Keep your feet cozy with a pair of Ugg Scuff slippers, now just $54 with code SHELL at Shopbop.

• Upgrade your movie nights with this Chromecast with Google TV (4K) streaming stick, now $40 at Amazon.

• A smart plug lets you control your devices from anywhere, and right now this one by Wemo is over 30% off at Amazon.

• Charge all your devices at once with this Zens 4-in-1 MagSafe charger, now at an all-time low price.

• If summer temps have you sweating inside, outfit your home with a portable AC unit, now starting at $170 in refurbished condition.

• These refurbished Apple Watches might not look brand new, but they perform excellently — and best of all, they’re starting at just $170 at Woot!.

• Move over, air fryers: This Cuisinart convection toaster oven gets everything crispy in no time. It’s also 27% off right now at Amazon.

• If you missed Memorial Day sales, have no fear — this Allswell bed-in-a-box mattress is starting at just $177 at Walmart.

• Keep track of your stuff with a Tile Sticker, now $24 at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Brooklinen Linen Sale Brooklinen Save on our pick for the softest linen sheets, plus many more lightweight summer essentials, thanks to a linen sale happening now at Brooklinen. You can get 20% off all linen, carefully crafted in Portugal from 100% European Flax, with no minimum spend, now through June 12.

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $20 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.