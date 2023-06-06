How are we doing? Your feedback is important to us. We’re hoping to improve the CNN Underscored deals experience with your help. The survey will take about 4 minutes to complete. Take the survey

Today, you’ll find a deal on MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, a discounted Apple Pencil and savings on our favorite dash cam. All that and more below.

Brooklinen Linen Sale Brooklinen Save on our pick for the softest linen sheets, plus many more lightweight summer essentials, thanks to a linen sale happening now at Brooklinen. You can get 20% off all linen, carefully crafted in Portugal from 100% European Flax, with no minimum spend, now through June 12.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $85 at Amazon Apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $20 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Lowest Price Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus $100 $52 at Amazon Amazon Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now you can save 48% on a lights trip from the splurge-worthy brand. A backlit sofa or guiding hallway lights add elegance to any space. This strip, now at an all-time low price, offers 6 feet of flexible, customizable lights in any color, plus a base kit and plug.

Best Tested Nextbase G322GW Dash Cam $300 $201 at Amazon Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored Whether you just want to capture what you see along your journeys or want the added security of having backup footage of your drives in the event of an accident, a dash cam is what you’re after. In our testing, the Nextbase 322GW earned the top spot, and right now it’s just a few dollars shy of the lowest price we’ve seen in years.

More deals to shop

• The Lifestraw Peak Series is a lightweight, water filtering vessel perfect for hiking — get it now over 30% off.

• This Meridian trimmer gets you smooth anywhere, so pick it up while it’s just $44 at Amazon.

• Your pup deserves all the comfort a Casper mattress provides, and fortunately the brand’s dog bed is on sale in a few sizes and colors at Amazon.

• This gentle Casper night light, now just $14, provides a nice glow for trips to the bathroom in the middle of the night — or for little ones afraid of the monster under the bed.

• Grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds for $20 off at Best Buy right now.

• Get 20% off phone cases and other tech accessories sitewide, thanks to this Father’s Day sale at OtterBox.

• Upgrade your cooking with some sharp and durable Wusthof knives, starting at just $66 right now at Woot!.

• Right now, spend $30 on pistachios, Kind Bars and more, and save $10 on your purchase.

• Give Dad the gift of cozy and save, thanks to this sale at Big Blanket Co.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite S’well Water Bottle $35 From $23 at Amazon Amazon Blending gorgeous aesthetics with impressive thermoregulation, S’well water bottles are a great way to stay hydrated on the go. Our testers found that S’well bottles are hands down the best water bottles at keeping drinks at your desired temperature (we’re talking piping hot or refreshingly cool). Wherever you’re headed this summer, a S’well bottle, now 36% off, is a great companion.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $50 $40 at Amazon Amazon If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. The Thermacell E-Series provides a 20-foot zone of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent. Get it now for $10 off at Amazon.

Sonos Up to $170 off Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now you can score up to $99 off portable speakers and up to $170 off home theater sets through June 18. Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multi-room systems. But they aren’t cheap, so take advantage of these rare discounts now.