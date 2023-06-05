Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite keyboard, a discounted Thermacell mosquito repeller and savings on a Dyson upright vacuum. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite S’well Water Bottle $35 From $23 at Amazon Amazon Blending gorgeous aesthetics with impressive thermoregulation, S’well water bottles are a great way to stay hydrated on the go. Our testers found that S’well bottles are hands down the best water bottles at keeping drinks at your desired temperature (we’re talking piping hot or refreshingly cool). Wherever you’re headed this summer, a S’well bottle, now 36% off, is a great companion.

Best Tested Logitech MX Keys $120 $100 at Amazon Eric Ravenscraft/CNN The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now, the keyboard is $20 off. Be sure to snag our all-time favorite keyboard while it’s at this nice discount.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $50 $40 at Amazon Amazon If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. The Thermacell E-Series provides a 20-foot zone of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent. Get it now for $10 off at Amazon.

Therabody $349 $279 at Amazon Theragun Prime Therabody If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. A few models are on sale at Amazon right now, including the RecoveryAir Pro massage boots, so athletes (and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation) can get the best for less.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $500 $300 at Best Buy Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re usually a pricer pick. This one provides powerful suction that transforms your home into a hypoallergenic haven — a worthy match for pet hair, pollen and dander. Equipped with HEPA filtration, a wide cleaning path and hygienic bin-emptying, this vacuum is $200 off today only at Best Buy.

More deals to shop

• An upgrade of our favorite canister vacuum, the Miele Classic is maneuverable and built to last — get it on sale now at Amazon.

• Keychron’s options have proven to be some of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tried, and our top pick is at an all-time low price right now at Amazon.

• We think the AirPods 3 are a great wireless headphones choice for those who want a selection of premium features for a lower cost than a pair of AirPods Pro. Snag a pair for under $150 today.

• The Fifine K669B is an exceptional microphone for the price, offering quality and controls that can beat mics costing twice as much — or even three times as much with this new deal price.

• The Samsung 990 Pro, 45% off right now, is a high-speed PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that merges substantial storage space with high speeds.

• This Ninja Foodi blender is 25% off right now at Amazon.

• Save on a bunch of New Balance shoes for the whole family right now at Woot!

• Bring the tunes anywhere with this Bose SoundLink speaker, now 25% off at Amazon.

• Best Buy is offering this Apple USB-C adapter for just $15 today.

Deals you may have missed

Truff 25% off gift packs with code SUMMERSALE Truff Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything the condiment brand Truff has to offer. From pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise, Truff sells everything you need to transform bland meals into a dining experience. Right now you can save 25% on gift sets with code SUMMERSALE — shop around and choose your favorites.

Sonos Up to $170 off Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now you can score up to $99 off portable speakers and up to $170 off home theater sets through June 18. Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multi-room systems. But they aren’t cheap, so take advantage of these rare discounts now.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster $13 $10 at Amazon Amazon Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. The brand has expanded its line to tackle messes throughout your home, and now the Damp Duster is over 25% off at Amazon. The Damp Duster’s rippled surface traps dust and debris — rather than releasing particles into the air — and the durable material means you can use this sponge over and over.

Best Tested Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $420 $270 at Walmart Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $270, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $460 brand new, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time best discount ends.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Le Creuset Shop a ton of your favorite brands — think everything from Ugg to Hanky Panky and Great Jones to Otherland — on sale during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. You’ll find steep discounts across every category, so be sure to grab anything you missed over Memorial Day.