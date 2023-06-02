This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, discounted Truff condiments and savings on a range of Sonos speakers. All that and more below.

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $100 $80 at Amazon and Walmart Apple AirTag Apple If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatterbrained moments like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $80 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Truff 25% off gift packs with code SUMMERSALE Truff Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything the condiment brand Truff has to offer. From pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise, Truff sells everything you need to transform bland meals into a dining experience. Right now you can save 25% on gift sets with code SUMMERSALE — shop around and choose your favorites.

Sonos Up to $170 off Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now you can score up to $99 off portable speakers and up to $170 off home theater sets through June 18. Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multi-room systems. But they aren’t cheap, so take advantage of these rare discounts now.

Mac Mini M2 $599 $499 at B&H Photo Video Apple If you're buying your first Mac desktop or upgrading from an aging model, the Mac Mini's zippy performance and attainable price makes it the new entry-level Mac to get. Updated with the new M2 chip, this desktop PC offers a lot of power for the price (and size). Get the Mac Mini now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen.

More deals to shop

• Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is our favorite thermostat with Alexa, and now you can score a refurbished model for just $45.

• This Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner, on sale for $330 at Walmart, cleans up nicely.

• Treat yourself to a luxurious Skims robe while it’s 50% off at Nordstrom.

• Trade in your gym membership for convenient at-home workouts via this Echelon Reflect Fitness Training Mirror, now 76% off its list price at Woot!.

• Breakouts don’t stand a chance against Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment, and for the whole month of June, this hero product is 25% off with code DRAT25.

• Walking pads are all the rage, but what about a seated treadmill? This one is on sale for $75 at Woot! right now.

• Keep track of 16 measurements with the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, now marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen. (Read more about this model in our review.)

• Hydro Flask water bottles are a cult favorite for a reason, and now this 40-ounce Seagrass green one is down to just $31 at Amazon.

• Stock up on toilet paper with this 18-pack of Charmin Ultra Strong rolls, now an extra $5 off at Amazon when you use code 23F07175 at checkout.

Deals you may have missed

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster $13 $10 at Amazon Amazon Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. The brand has expanded its line to tackle messes throughout your home, and now the Damp Duster is over 25% off at Amazon. The Damp Duster’s rippled surface traps dust and debris — rather than releasing particles into the air — and the durable material means you can use this sponge over and over.

Best Tested Lululemon Align Pant $98 From $90 at Amazon Lululemon Some things are popular for a reason, a maxim undeniably true about Underscored’s favorite workout leggings, the beloved Align Pant. The buttery-soft fabric of these Lululemon leggings offers a lightweight yet opaque fit that’s understandably inspired a ton of copycats. Right now you can score some nice discounts on select sizes and colors at Amazon.

Best Tested Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $420 $270 at Walmart Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $270, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $460 brand new, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time best discount ends.

Best Tested Apple iPad Pro M2 2022 $1,050 $1,000 at Amazon Apple The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now you can score the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB for $50 off right now at Amazon. Snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase the best premium tablet, outfitted with the blazing-fast M2 chip.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Le Creuset Shop a ton of your favorite brands — think everything from Ugg to Hanky Panky and Great Jones to Otherland — on sale during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. You’ll find steep discounts across every category, so be sure to grab anything you missed over Memorial Day.

Editor Favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $32 $20 at Amazon ChomChom If you’ve got a pet that sheds, grab this on-sale ChomChom pet hair remover to get your furniture, clothes and carpets looking pristine. This portable essential belongs in every pet parent’s home (and car, and purse), and right now it’s $12 off, matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.